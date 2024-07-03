At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

The investment information provided in this table is for informational and general educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment or financial advice. Bankrate does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it provide individualized recommendations or personalized investment advice. Investment decisions should be based on an evaluation of your own personal financial situation, needs, risk tolerance and investment objectives. Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal.

Our investing reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — how to get started, the best brokers, types of investment accounts, how to choose investments and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.

As the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies continues to grow, so does the need for faster, more secure and cost-effective technologies. This is where Base by Coinbase comes in. Base is a new Ethereum-based crypto platform that increases transaction speed and security and supports a variety of applications.

Here’s what Base is, how it works, its benefits and potential drawbacks and its use cases.

What is Base by Coinbase?

Base by Coinbase is a crypto platform that uses the Ethereum network to increase transaction speed, security and accessibility while reducing costs. Unlike other cryptocurrency platforms, Base is specifically designed using blockchain to support decentralized applications (dApps).

Base uses what’s known as Ethereum’s Layer 2 blockchain. The Layer 2 blockchain is designed to perform transaction-heavy work with speed, keeping costs lower for the main Ethereum blockchain (Layer 1). Base uses OP Stack, an open-source development platform, to create greater compatibility and ease of transition for developers familiar with Ethereum.

Because of this approach, Base can offer low transaction fees, faster transaction times and full compatibility with Ethereum processes. Base is linked with Coinbase, making it accessible for broader adoption in the blockchain ecosystem.

How does Base work and what is it used for?

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain network, Base is designed to increase performance, interoperability and scalability while decreasing transaction costs and settlement time.

Base processes transactions off-chain through a mechanism known as “rollups,” bundling multiple transactions together and submitting them as a single batch to Ethereum’s Layer 1 for validation. This approach reduces costs and load on the main Ethereum network.

The primary use cases for Base include the following:

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces

Gaming and virtual worlds

Social media platforms

Supply chain and logistics applications

Base’s compatibility with Ethereum-based tools and frameworks, along with lower fees and faster transaction times, make it a useful platform for developers and individuals.

The benefits of Base by Coinbase

Base by Coinbase offers some key advantages for individuals and businesses:

Faster transactions: Base processes transactions quicker than the main Ethereum network, making it more efficient and user-friendly, especially during peak network activity.

Base processes transactions quicker than the main Ethereum network, making it more efficient and user-friendly, especially during peak network activity. Lower fees: One of the biggest draws of Base is its significantly lower transaction fees compared to the main Ethereum network, making it a better option for frequent users.

One of the biggest draws of Base is its significantly lower transaction fees compared to the main Ethereum network, making it a better option for frequent users. Interoperability: Base supports a wide variety of blockchain applications and services, including decentralized exchanges, DeFi platforms and NFTs.

Base supports a wide variety of blockchain applications and services, including decentralized exchanges, DeFi platforms and NFTs. Developer-friendly: Developers can run their existing Ethereum-based applications on Base without having to overhaul their code.

Developers can run their existing Ethereum-based applications on Base without having to overhaul their code. Scalability: Base offers increased scalability, so it can handle a higher volume of transactions efficiently.

Base offers increased scalability, so it can handle a higher volume of transactions efficiently. Accessibility: Base is linked with Coinbase, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, so it’s easily accessible to a broad audience in the blockchain ecosystem.

The potential drawbacks of Base

While Base by Coinbase is a powerful tool, it’s equally important to consider its potential limitations and challenges:

Complexity: Layer 2 solutions such as Base can introduce complexity that may be daunting for newcomers to blockchain technology. This complexity could slow user adoption and create hurdles in understanding its functionality.

Layer 2 solutions such as Base can introduce complexity that may be daunting for newcomers to blockchain technology. This complexity could slow user adoption and create hurdles in understanding its functionality. Security concerns: While Base tries to maintain the security standards of the Ethereum Layer 1 blockchain, its new protocols could allow vulnerabilities and create security risks.

While Base tries to maintain the security standards of the Ethereum Layer 1 blockchain, its new protocols could allow vulnerabilities and create security risks. Centralization: Base’s dependence on Coinbase, which holds significant control over transactions, challenges the decentralization ethos of blockchain technology. This concentration of authority within one entity may raise concerns for users, though Coinbase says it intends to decentralize the platform over time.

Base’s dependence on Coinbase, which holds significant control over transactions, challenges the decentralization ethos of blockchain technology. This concentration of authority within one entity may raise concerns for users, though Coinbase says it intends to decentralize the platform over time. No native crypto coin: Unlike some competitors, Base doesn’t have a native crypto token. This lack might put Base at a disadvantage as it can’t incentivize developer activity through token grants, a common practice in the blockchain ecosystem.

Unlike some competitors, Base doesn’t have a native crypto token. This lack might put Base at a disadvantage as it can’t incentivize developer activity through token grants, a common practice in the blockchain ecosystem. Scalability concerns: Despite its robust infrastructure, Base has had transaction failures and increased gas fees during periods of high use. So it may need further scalability to manage significant user growth in the future.

Despite its robust infrastructure, Base has had transaction failures and increased gas fees during periods of high use. So it may need further scalability to manage significant user growth in the future. User experience: The transition from traditional Ethereum transactions to Base might not be seamless for all users, leading to potential difficulties.

Can you buy Base from Coinbase?

Coinbase says it does not currently plan to issue a new network token for Base. Instead, Base will use Ethereum as its native gas token. So at least for now there is no Base crypto coin to buy.

Coinbase warns that users should be aware that scammers may try to send fake Base tokens and suggests that you don’t interact with anyone peddling fake Base coins.

Bottom line

Base by Coinbase is a Layer 2 solution for the Ethereum network, offering faster transaction times, lower fees and increased compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem. Despite some key advantages, users should pay attention to potential drawbacks such as security and complexity.