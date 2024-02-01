Best cryptocurrency exchanges and trading apps in February 2024
While cryptocurrency has surged in popularity in recent years, only a minority of Americans have actually traded it. Among the most popular cryptos are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano, each of which has seen a lot of action as prices rise and fall. The appeal for traders? The potential to make significant money on the volatility of these highly speculative assets.
Increasingly, traders have more and more ways to access cryptocurrencies. New exchanges and trading platforms have started in response to the wide interest in crypto. In fact, you may already have an app on your phone that lets you trade. For example, if you have the PayPal or Venmo apps, you can buy and sell at least a few different cryptocurrency coins. But other apps and exchanges give you access to a wider selection of cryptocurrency — there are literally thousands — or they offer other benefits such as lower cost.
Below are some of the top apps and exchanges for crypto trading and some of the key things you need to know.
Top apps and exchanges for cryptocurrency trading in February 2024
The platforms below include specialized crypto exchanges, online brokers, and cash and payment apps. We’ve included pricing as well as how many coins you’re able to trade, so you can get a sense of the scope of each app or exchange.
If you’re interested in trading the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, exclusively, it may not make sense to go with an app that offers you dozens of other coins. On the other hand, if you’re looking to trade whatever is hot at the moment, consider an app or exchange with more variety.
Binance.US
Binance.US, which is the American arm of the larger Binance organization, is one of the best crypto exchanges because of its low trading costs. Bitcoin traders can access commission-free trades, while other coins are priced on a sliding scale for high-volume traders. Plus, if you use Binance’s in-house coin, BNB, to pay trading fees, you’ll get a discount of 5 percent.
You’ll also be able to trade more than 150 different cryptocurrencies at Binance, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding what you’re looking for, especially if you just want to trade the most popular coins.
The SEC sued Binance in June 2023, alleging that it had illegally operated as an exchange, broker-dealer and clearing agency and offered and sold unregistered securities. The lawsuit also accused Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao of misusing customer funds. SEC Chair Gary Gensler warned of using Binance platforms, while Binance said customers’ assets are safe.
In November 2023, Binance and Zhao pleaded guilty to separate federal charges and agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines. Zhao also agreed to step down as CEO of Binance. The SEC’s case is ongoing.
- Cost: Free for Bitcoin, but fees for less-common coins start at 0.57 percent and decline for high-volume traders. A 5 percent discount is available if you pay trading fees with BNB.
- Coins available to trade: More than 150 coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and more
Coinbase
Coinbase is a specialized cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to trade a bunch of digital currencies, hundreds at the latest count. That range will likely scratch your crypto itch, since it includes most of the top coins, including Bitcoin, of course. But what will you pay for using the basic service? Unfortunately, Coinbase has become cagier about what you’ll pay to trade, recently obscuring the fee structure on its website.
When it was visible, the fee structure was complex, to say the least. You’d pay a spread markup of about 0.5 percent and a transaction fee that depended on the size of the transaction and the funding source. For Coinbase Advanced Trade, you’ll pay fees that start at 0.6 percent for 30-day volume under $10,000 and decline to as low as 0.15 percent for up to $100,000 in volume and then head even lower.
The SEC sued Coinbase in June 2023, alleging it had illegally operated as an exchange, broker-dealer and clearing agency, and offered and sold unregistered securities. The lawsuit said Coinbase knowingly violated securities laws that are designed to protect investors. Coinbase said it would continue to operate its business as usual.
- Cost: Typically at least 1.99 percent (lower with Coinbase Advanced Trade)
- Coins available to trade: Hundreds, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Solana
eToro
The broker eToro is all crypto, all the time (at least for American traders, though others can trade stocks). At eToro, you’ll have access to about 25 cryptocurrencies, including quite a few, such as Tezos, Uniswap and Polygon, that you won’t normally find on the traditional brokerage apps. The app doesn’t charge a direct commission but rather a flat spread markup of 1 percent, regardless of which coin you purchase or how much.
- Cost: Commission-free, but spread markup of 1 percent
- Coins available to trade: 25 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more
Kraken
Kraken is another specialized cryptocurrency exchange that lets you trade a ton of different coins, including the most popular as well as some (Solana, Uniswap, Cardano and more) that are not typically available on the usual financial apps. In total, the exchange supports trading in more than 230 cryptos. Kraken does not offer its service to residents of New York and Washington state.
Commissions on Kraken Pro are competitive, ranging from 0.16 to 0.26 percent at the lowest volume levels and declining to a range of 0 to 0.1 percent with volume of $10 million or more in the last 30 days. High-net-worth traders can also access margin trading, increasing their buying power (and risk). While you can deposit money via ACH for free into Kraken, debit or credit card transactions incur a 3.75 percent fee plus 25 cents, and you can get hit with a 0.5 percent online banking processing fee if you fund through a bank, at last check.
In November 2023, the SEC charged Kraken with illegally operating an unregistered securities exchange, broker, dealer and clearing agency. The SEC alleges that Kraken’s business practices, including commingling customers’ money with its own, presents a significant risk to customers. Kraken disputes the allegations and is fighting the charges in court.
- Cost: Fees start at 0.26 percent, plus fees for cards and online banking
- Coins available to trade: 236 of them, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Uniswap
Robinhood
You may know Robinhood for its slick trading app for stocks, options and ETFs, but it’s also expanded into cryptocurrencies. Plus, it brings its no-commission structure to the crypto world. Although trading may look free, Robinhood charges a spread markup rather than a direct commission, meaning that the costs are built into a coin’s buy or sell price. You can get started almost immediately with Robinhood’s instant transfer feature, so it’s just download and go.
- Cost: $0, or commission-free, but there’s a spread markup
- Coins available to trade: 15 of them (some aren’t available in all states), including Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum
Webull Pay
Webull may not be the poster child for trading apps, but its feature set feels a step above Robinhood’s. Like its well-known rival, Webull offers stocks, options, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with no out-of-pocket commission. And similarly, Webull works on a spread markup for its crypto trades, so your cost is built into the trade. Webull moved its crypto trading to a separate app called Webull Pay and offers trading in basic coins.
- Cost: Commission-free, but spread markup of 1 percent (100 basis points)
- Coins available to trade: 8 different types, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu
Cash App
When you think of cryptocurrency, you might not think of Cash App at first. The financial app is known more for its cash management account or even its ability to trade stocks and ETFs. But it also offers the ability to trade crypto, albeit only one — Bitcoin. While you can send Bitcoin to other users for free, Cash App charges what it calls a “small fee” for trading the coin, which it will disclose before you place the trade. That’s in addition to a spread markup built into the trade itself. Unfortunately, it doesn’t disclose its exact fee structure.
- Cost: Spread markup plus a trading fee
- Coins available to trade: Only Bitcoin
PayPal
Like Cash App, you may already have PayPal installed on your phone and, if so, you could be up and running with trading cryptocurrency in literally seconds from now. PayPal charges a fee for any trade and also prices in a spread markup on trades. The fee starts at 49 cents for trades under $5, then gradually rises to $2.49 for trades up to $200. It then switches to a percentage that declines to as low as 1.5 percent for trades over $1,000. Helpfully, PayPal lists its fee structure plainly for all to see. PayPal’s sister app Venmo offers the same services on similar terms.
- Cost: Spread markup of about 0.5 percent plus a trading fee that starts at 49 cents and declines to 1.5 percent
- Coins available to trade: Four different cryptos — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash
Bottom line
The best crypto trading app or exchange for you depends on your needs. If you’re looking to trade a wide range of digital currencies, consider an app or exchange that allows you to do so. But if you prefer to stick mainly to the major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a handful of others, then many of the platforms mentioned here can get the job done. But cost is an important consideration as well, so keep that in mind before opening an account.
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.
