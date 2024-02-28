At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A high-net-worth individual is typically defined as someone who has liquid assets of between $1 million and $5 million, although there's no firm definition of the amount as some institutions may define the range differently.

High-net-worth individuals often bank with private banks or wealth management firms and may have access to additional services beyond banking and investing.

Net worth is calculated by adding up assets and subtracting liabilities, and can include real estate and investment accounts.

Becoming a high-net-worth individual takes hard work and smart financial management, but anyone can improve their financial standing through budgeting and saving strategies.

A high-net-worth individual, or HNWI, might be defined differently among certain financial institutions. But in all cases, a high-net-worth individual is someone with a large amount of wealth.

Typically, a high-net-worth individual has assets of between $1 million and $5 million. Those with multi-million dollar fortunes, generally assets of at least $30 million, are sometimes identified as ultra-HNWI (UHNWI). The term “net worth” factors in liquid or investable assets.

High-net-worth individuals often bank at a private bank or with a wealth management firm.

At both types of institutions, high-net-worth individuals may be offered additional services beyond banking and investing. These can include trust services and estate planning, often using a team approach.

How net worth is calculated

A person’s net worth is determined by adding the person’s assets and subtracting any liabilities.

Rick Zimmerman, former senior vice president of private banking and commercial lending at Capitol Bank in Madison, Wisconsin, now retired, notes that assets include:

Regarding real estate, the mortgage balance subtracted from the value of your home counts toward your net worth.

“In the investment world [a high-net-worth individual] generally refers to liquid assets,” says Pamela Chen, CPA, CFA, chief investment officer at Refresh Investments LLC in Santa Monica, California. “So it would be investment accounts and banking accounts.”

What are the benefits of being a high-net worth individual?

As a high-net-worth individual you might be able to get higher annual percentage yields (APYs) on your savings account. You’ll likely qualify for lower rates on loans and might have access to unique products or services. You might also have a representative and team that works with you.

HNWI key statistics

The 14th Global Wealth Report from UBS projects that global wealth will increase by more than a third (38 percent) in the next four years. (The report defines ultra-high-net-worth individuals as those with $50 million or more in liquid assets.)

Insights from this report include:

Global wealth declined in 2022. It’s the first reduction in global wealth since 2008.

The report projects there will be 86 million millionaires and 372,000 UHNWIs by 2027.

How do you become a high-net-worth individual?

Becoming a high-net-worth individual could take many years. In most cases, hard work, saving and investing play a significant role.

Or under the right circumstances, such as these, it could almost happen overnight.

Inheritance

Winning the lottery or other prize

Life insurance

Winning a lawsuit

Getting married

Selling a business

Capital gain

Earning a very high salary or bonus

While most people likely won’t be considered high-net-worth individuals, just about anyone can use smart budgeting and saving strategies to improve their financial status over time.

Bottom Line

In today’s society, high-net-worth individuals are generally defined as those with a net worth of between $1 million and $5 million, and often have access to financial services beyond traditional banking and investing services at commercial banks and credit unions. In most cases, becoming a high-net-worth individual takes hard work, saving and smart financial management, but with determination and the right circumstances, it’s possible. While not everyone may reach this status, anyone can improve their financial standing through various budgeting and saving strategies.