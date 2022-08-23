Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Aspire General insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Aspire General may be a good option to consider for high-risk drivers with past infractions on their records, but coverage is only available in Arizona, California and Michigan. Our Aspire General Insurance review might help you decide if the company fits your needs.
Drivers seeking high-risk insurance who live in one of the states that Aspire General writes policies in may find the company to be a good option.
New
In early 2023, Aspire General named a chairman of the board, Byron Storms, who also serves as the company’s president and CEO. Storms has been with the company since 2015. A month after this announcement, Aspire General added a third state – Arizona – to its coverage area.
Aspire General car insurance
Aspire General sells policies aimed at the needs of high-risk drivers in Arizona, California and Michigan. Aspire General car insurance comes in two levels of coverage: Savings and Advantage. Each policy level has its own underwriting guidelines and offerings, so you can find the option that best fits your needs. Specific policy options may vary by state, so be sure to talk to an Aspire General broker about the options in your area.
The Savings package is designed for basic coverage, while Advantage offers the option of higher liability limits and added endorsements like towing and rental reimbursement. With both packages, though, drivers who need an SR-22 filing can obtain one. You can buy a policy from insurance brokers who are appointed to sell Aspire General’s products.
Pros and cons of Aspire General car insurance
Even the best car insurance companies have drawbacks as well as perks; no company is perfect and no company will be the best option for every driver. Here are some of Aspire Generals pros and cons:
May have options for high-risk drivers
Various coverage levels available
Bilingual service is available
Fewer optional coverage types than some competitors
Only available in Arizona, California and Michigan
AM Best rating is lower than some companies
Aspire General car insurance cost
Average rates from Quadrant Information Services aren’t available for Aspire General. Your Aspire General car insurance rates will vary based on your unique driving profile and the coverage types and levels you choose. You'll likely pay higher rates if you are a high-risk driver, especially if you need an SR-22 filing. To better understand how much Aspire General car insurance costs, contact a broker for a quote.
Aspire General car insurance discounts
If you want to save on your car insurance costs, taking advantage of discounts can be a good strategy. Aspire General’s car insurance discounts vary depending on the policy type that you choose — Savings or Advantage — and by state. Below are some discounts mentioned by Aspire General, but keep in mind that the discounts available to you may be different depending on your location.
- Good driver: Available on both Savings and Advantage, Aspire General’s good driver discount might apply depending on your driving record. You also must have been continuously insured for three years.
- Mature driver discount: If you are 55 years of age or older and have completed a state-approved driver safety course, you may be eligible for this discount. You’ll need to submit your certificate of completion to the company and renew your certificate every three years.
- Alcohol education awareness discount: If you have completed a state-approved alcohol education awareness program, and do not have more than one alcohol- or drug-related violation on your record, you may be able to earn this discount on the Savings policy option.
- Multi-car: On both the Savings and Advantage plans, if you insure more than one vehicle, you may receive an additional discount.
Compare Aspire General with other insurers
If you’re not sure if Aspire General is the right car insurance company for you, you may want to shop around to see what other options you have. Below are a few companies that may offer similar or expanded coverage when compared to Aspire General.
Aspire General vs. Direct Auto
If Aspire General appeals to you because of its ability to file SR-22 forms, you might want to consider Direct Auto, which also caters to higher-risk drivers. Direct Auto offers more policy types than Aspire General, also selling term life insurance in addition to auto coverage. However, Direct Auto doesn’t sell coverage in California, although it could be an option for Michigan drivers.
Aspire General vs. Mercury
California and Arizona drivers may also want to consider Mercury, although coverage isn’t sold to Michigan drivers. Mercury boasts robust online and mobile resources as well as low average rates. Mercury is a larger company than Aspire General, too, and sells home, renters, umbrella and business insurance along with auto insurance.
Aspire General vs. Progressive
Progressive sells auto insurance in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so drivers across the country can take advantage of its policy options. Progressive sells both standard and non-standard car insurance, so drivers who need SR-22 filings and those with clean driving records may qualify. Progressive also offers an impressive list of discounts and coverage types to help you build a policy that fits your unique needs.
Is Aspire General a good insurance company?
Aspire General may be a good company for some drivers. High-risk drivers in California and Michigan may find Aspire General appealing for its ability to file SR-22 forms, although that isn’t unique to the company. Aspire General offers some helpful endorsements and cost-saving discounts, but overall its features don’t particularly stand out among its competitors. If you’re interested in Aspire General, it may be helpful to also gather car insurance quotes from other providers. That way, you can compare rates and policy offerings to help ensure the company you choose is right for your needs.
Aspire General customer satisfaction
Aspire General insurance reviews from third-party industry agencies are mixed. The company does not have rankings with Standard & Poor’s (S&P) or J.D. Power, likely since it is a smaller carrier, but does carry a complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and an AM Best financial strength rating. These metrics can be used to help you gauge how successful a company’s service is and its historical ability to pay out claims.
|Study or rating agency
|Aspire General
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|B+ (Good)
|N/A
Aspire General customer complaints
Aspire General has an above-average number of customer complaints for private passenger policies with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which could be an indication of poor customer service. Understanding a company’s level of service before committing to a policy might help you decide if the company fits your needs.
In terms of financial strength, AM Best gives Aspire General a B+ (Good) rating. B+ isn’t the highest rating that AM Best offers, but it’s not terribly low and indicates that the company has historically had adequate financial resources to pay claims.
Aspire General auto complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies and makes this information available to the public. It uses a baseline of 1.0 to represent the average number of complaints a company might receive for its size, with scores above that baseline indicating more complaints than average and scores below the baseline meaning fewer complaints than average. Aspire earned a well above-average index for the past few years, indicating low customer satisfaction.
Other Aspire General tools and benefits
Aspire General is a smaller insurance company when compared to many of its competitors and it only sells auto insurance. As such, it may not have the resources to offer some of the perks that other companies do. However, Aspire General does boast some helpful tools like online and mobile app policy servicing, 24/7 claims reporting and flexible payment plans.