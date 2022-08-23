Ameriprise life insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who prefer to do their life insurance and other financial business with a local advisor rather than digitally may want to consider Ameriprise as their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Life insurance options as well as a diverse lineup of other financial products may make Ameriprise a good option for those who want to consolidate their financial business with one company. The company offers annuities, IRAs, mutual funds and more in addition to a robust selection of insurance products. If you hope to bundle your auto or homeowner insurance with life and earn a discount for it, or if you prefer to handle your money matters digitally, Ameriprise may not be your first choice. The company does not offer online quotes, nor do they have details about their insurance products online—you'll need to work with a local agent to find out what products are best for you. Customer service: 1-800-862-7919

1-800-862-7919 General correspondence: 70100 Ameriprise Financial Center

Minneapolis, MN 55474

Payments: 70200 Ameriprise Financial Center

Minneapolis, MN 55474

State availability: Ameriprise products are available in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C.

Ameriprise life insurance

Pros Local agents available to help you choose the right product for your needs

Policies can be managed digitally through the Ameriprise app or online portal

Offers numerous other financial products Cons No online quotes

Not all life insurance products and offerings are advertised online

No J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Ameriprise life insurance endorsements Besides its long-term care endorsement, Ameriprise doesn’t advertise any life insurance riders. This doesn’t necessarily mean that no endorsements are offered, but you might need to contact a local agent to discuss which options may be available.

Compare Ameriprise with other insurers

If you’re looking for the best life insurance, you might want to get quotes from more than one carrier. Life insurance rates don’t typically vary as much between companies, which may be important to remember if you're shopping for the cheapest rates. However, most insurance professionals recommend shopping around to see what options are available. If you’re considering Ameriprise, you may also want to think about these insurers: Ameriprise vs. State Farm State Farm won the Bankrate Award for best term life insurer thanks in part to its excellent customer satisfaction score, near-nationwide availability and high financial strength rating. The company also offers life insurance for children as a rider on your term policy. State Farm might also be a good option if you want to keep all your insurance products, including your auto and home insurance, with one company. However, State Farm doesn’t publish the extensive market research that Ameriprise does, so if you’re interested in staying on top of economic trends, Ameriprise may be a better option. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review Ameriprise vs. MassMutual MassMutual won the Bankrate Award for best whole life insurer in part due to its numerous riders, high coverage capacity and superior financial strength score. The company also offers a life insurance calculator, which may be helpful if you’re wondering how much life insurance you need. If you’re interested in a whole life policy, you may want to speak to an insurance agent about MassMutual. MassMutual and Ameriprise both offer a range of financial products, but Ameriprise does offer the benefit of auto and home insurance from CONNECT by American Family. Learn more: MassMutual Insurance review Ameriprise vs. Nationwide Nationwide offers plentiful life insurance riders, several accessibility options and high J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction. Nationwide may be a competitive option if you’re looking to personalize your life insurance policy to your specific needs. Nationwide also offers far more insurance products than Ameriprise. Ameriprise has more calculators and tools than Nationwide, though, which some shoppers may find appealing. Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

Is Ameriprise a good insurance company?

Ameriprise might be a good company if you are looking for local financial advisors, helpful online tools and numerous financial products. However, Ameriprise doesn’t underwrite its own life insurance products, which means you may work more with RiverSource than Ameriprise if you choose a life insurance policy. Ameriprise also doesn’t provide any online life insurance quotes, which means you’ll have to work with a local agent to get a quote.

Ameriprise life complaints When it comes to customer satisfaction, neither Ameriprise nor RiverSource were rated in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, but for individual life insurance, RiverSource has an NAIC complaint index of 0.30 from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which is well below the baseline industry average of 1.00. This means that the NAIC received far fewer complaints about RiverSource than expected for a company of its size, which could indicate a high level of service.

Other Ameriprise tools and benefits Ameriprise life insurance comes with several perks that may be attractive to potential policyholders. You may want to consider the following benefits. Auto and home insurance: Ameriprise partners with CONNECT by American Family to offer auto and home insurance. CONNECT might be a good option if you are looking for a company that offers several endorsements and discounts for both auto and home insurance.

Ameriprise partners with CONNECT by American Family to offer auto and home insurance. CONNECT might be a good option if you are looking for a company that offers several endorsements and discounts for both auto and home insurance. Local financial advisors: Ameriprise has a network of local financial advisors who could work with you to establish financial goals and a plan to reach them.

Ameriprise has a network of local financial advisors who could work with you to establish financial goals and a plan to reach them. Numerous financial products: If you’re hoping to purchase multiple financial products, Ameriprise may be a great fit. The company offers annuities, banking, investments and more.

If you’re hoping to purchase multiple financial products, Ameriprise may be a great fit. The company offers annuities, banking, investments and more. Market research center and proprietary research studies: Ameriprise publishes financial research such as guides to life insurance and other financial products on its website.

Ameriprise publishes financial research such as guides to life insurance and other financial products on its website. Financial calculators : The company offers several calculators including a variable annuity calculator, net worth calculator and refinance interest savings calculator. Those looking for life insurance after 50 may also be interested in using the company’s retirement calculator.

The company offers several calculators including a variable annuity calculator, net worth calculator and refinance interest savings calculator. Those looking for life insurance after 50 may also be interested in using the company’s retirement calculator. Financial online security guarantee: If an unauthorized person removes funds from your Ameriprise accounts, Ameriprise Financial guarantees that it will replace 100 percent of the funds as long as the policyholder meets the requirements to secure their account and personal information as outlined on the company website.

Frequently asked questions about Ameriprise

How do I file a claim with Ameriprise? Caret Down If you are the beneficiary to an Ameriprise life insurance policy and need to file a claim, the most effective strategy is probably to contact your local financial advisor. You might be able to call 1-800-862-7919, which is the general service number for Ameriprise, but your local agent is likely the best point of contact to walk you through the claim process. You may need to provide proof of the policyholder’s death via a death certificate or other paperwork.

Is Ameriprise a sustainable company? Caret Down Ameriprise’s 2023 Responsible Business Report has an entire section dedicated to community impact. As Ameriprise is a global company, its community efforts span the globe. Ameriprise supports more than 7,600 nonprofit organizations. In the United States, Ameriprise awarded 234 grants in 2022 alone, focusing on issues such as hunger, homelessness and community support.

Is Ameriprise good about paying claims? Caret Down One way to evaluate how good a company is about paying out on claims is to look at their rating with AM Best. These ratings indicate how well a company manages its funds, and whether they have a demonstrated history of paying out on claims over the years. Ameriprise has an AM Best rating of "A", or superior, which is indicative of a company that has no difficulty paying out on claims in a timely manner.

Did Ameriprise insurance change names? Caret Down Not exactly. In 2020, American Family Insurance purchased Ameriprise Auto & Home, which was one division of the Ameriprise Corporation. AmFam renamed its purchase CONNECT by American Family. They refocused the new company on selling car and auto insurance policies through partnerships with companies such as Costco, which is the primary distributor of policies in the U.S. The Ameriprise Corporation as it stands today still sells home and auto policies, but these are provided by CONNECT and underwritten by American Family.