At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.com. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Life insurance policies come in many forms and at varied price points

Life insurance can create a financial safety net for your family, loved ones or business partners

Some types of life insurance can provide tax-deferred growth on a cash-value feature but are not comparable to traditional investment vehicles

Term policies are often the most affordable form of life insurance

Although it may be uncomfortable to think about, life insurance can provide a valuable financial safety net. Policyholders pay into a life insurance policy during their life, and when they pass away, those they specified as beneficiaries receive the policy payout, also known as a death benefit. That’s the quick version of how life insurance works, but the details and varieties can be myriad. Understanding these policies’ ins and outs can help you determine when life insurance policies are worth it for you.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Is life insurance a good investment?

Life insurance policies are not well designed to serve as an investment tool for policyholders. Instead, policies primarily serve as an income replacement tool. In a less financially literal sense, a life insurance policy can be an investment in the financial safety of your loved ones because the policy’s death benefit can replace your income if you pass away. In short, policies are often intended as a way for loved ones to cover the cost of living if the primary income earner passes away. However, they are not typically seen as an investment vehicle for making a profit.

Some policy types, like permanent life insurance, can also be part of a tax-deferred financial strategy to help avoid paying taxes on savings until you are in a lower tax bracket, presumably when you retire. There are other ways you can do this, such as IRAs and 401(k) plans, but if you’ve maxed out your investment with them, life insurance can play a small role in protecting your money.

Benefits of life insurance

Life insurance can come in various forms and be tailored somewhat differently based on your needs and budget. Before deciding on a policy, it’s essential to consider the pros and cons of the different life insurance types to find the right coverage for your needs. Here are some of the benefits that make life insurance worth it.

Replaces your income

Life insurance can be used to replace the income you would have provided. Any type of life insurance policy can help provide this benefit, which is one of the main reasons someone would purchase a policy. The death benefit can help ensure that other responsibilities — such as school tuition, mortgage payments and even basic expenses like bills and food — can be paid for even after you’re no longer around.

Leaves a legacy

Whether for your children or relatives, to continue a family business or donate to a favorite charity, you can use your life insurance death benefit to establish a legacy. Life insurance payouts can often be quite large, depending on the policy, and who receives that payout is up to the policyholder.

Relieves stress on loved ones

The death of a loved one and the responsibilities that follow are stressful. The stress is often made even more apparent when combined with the grief of loss. Having a life insurance policy — even a small one — can help make this time easier. The payout from a life insurance policy can provide the funds to pay for funeral costs, flowers, grief counseling and other services.

May accumulate cash value

You will generally pay higher premiums if you have permanent life insurance because the policy lasts your lifetime instead of expiring after a certain number of years. A portion of that premium will be set aside in a cash value account. The cash value will continue to grow tax-deferred for as long as it remains in the policy. You can access the cash value via policy loans, but it could affect the death benefit amount that is paid to your beneficiary if you do not repay the balance plus interest during your lifetime. If you pass away before the loan is repaid, your death benefit will be lowered by the amount you owe, so your beneficiary will get a lower payout.

Whole life insurance offers a guaranteed interest rate, allowing the cash value to grow slowly. Universal life insurance has more flexibility and can potentially build interest faster, depending on your specific policy. Experts recommend consulting a licensed insurance agent to determine what’s ideal for your situation.

Payout typically avoids probate

Life insurance policies are generally not considered part of the policyholders’ estate and avoid probate, going directly to the named beneficiaries. Creditors are also usually unable to collect from life insurance payouts to negate the policyholder’s debt. That is because the payout belongs to the named beneficiaries, not the policyholder’s estate. This benefit can create a protective avenue of financial transference such that difficulties with one’s estate won’t prevent a life insurance policy from providing financial security to loved ones.

Drawbacks of life insurance

While many people can benefit from life insurance, it isn’t always the best solution for everyone. Here are some of the drawbacks of purchasing life insurance.

Life insurance might be expensive for some

The cost of life insurance depends heavily on your age, health, policy type and death benefit amount you choose. Young and healthy people typically get the best rates on life insurance. The older you are and the more health issues you face, the more expensive life insurance will generally be.

However, the high cost of coverage may be most noticeable with a permanent life insurance policy compared to a term life policy, which is typically much cheaper. In many cases, life insurance is less expensive than you’d expect, but price is certainly a consideration. You may need to speak with a licensed agent to determine if life insurance is worth it to you.

You may have to pass a medical exam

Many life insurance policies require a medical exam. The results of the exam may be used to determine if you qualify for coverage or how much coverage a life insurance company is willing to give you. However, you may be eligible for life insurance without a medical exam.

If you are facing severe health risks, you could even opt for guaranteed-issue life insurance. These options may be more expensive than the coverage you could get with a medical exam, but for some shoppers, they could be the best choices.

You may need to spend time educating yourself

When looking into life insurance, you may encounter lots of new vocabulary. For instance, there are different types of policies, benefits and riders to make sense of, which can make comprehending your coverage options difficult. Because life insurance is an important financial purchase, you may want to consult a financial expert to help you fully understand what you are signing up for.

Term life has an expiration date

Although term life insurance is typically the cheapest, if you do not pass away within the policy term, your policy expires with no payout to your beneficiary. Some companies offer the ability to renew your policy, although your new age and health status could affect the cost. Other companies offer the option to convert your term policy into a permanent policy prior to expiration.

You could also consider purchasing a return of premium rider, which means that if you don’t pass away during the policy term, you’ll get your premiums back when the policy expires. These policies are typically more expensive on a monthly or annual basis, though, so be sure to keep that in mind.

Buying both term and permanent life insurance

Many people may elect to purchase both term and permanent life insurance policies, with each geared towards different goals. For instance, someone may take out a term policy with a duration that matches their mortgage so that if they pass away before the home is paid off, their spouse won’t be left struggling to pay the remaining payments. To complement this, that same individual may purchase a small permanent life insurance policy to maintain as a form of final expense insurance. In this scenario, the term policy handles large and foreseeable potential costs, while the permanent policy covers the smaller costs associated with passing away.

Other options to consider besides life insurance

Life insurance may not be the best option for everyone. Although you should work with a licensed insurance agent to determine the best path, you might consider the following alternatives to certain aspects of life insurance policies:

Investing in the stock market: If you are comfortable with risk, the stock market may be a good way to grow your wealth over time. This option is usually best suited for those who plan on holding their investment for an extended period of time, usually for 10 or more years. While you generally do have to assign a beneficiary to your accounts, the amount your beneficiary would get if you pass away is variable based on how your investments are performing.

If you are comfortable with risk, the stock market may be a good way to grow your wealth over time. This option is usually best suited for those who plan on holding their investment for an extended period of time, usually for 10 or more years. While you generally do have to assign a beneficiary to your accounts, the amount your beneficiary would get if you pass away is variable based on how your investments are performing. Certain health insurance policies: Some life insurance policies have living benefits that allow you to use a portion of your death benefit if you are facing a chronic, critical or terminal illness. You may also be able to access some of your death benefit if you need long-term care. Buying certain health insurance policies not attached to a life insurance policy may provide similar benefits. It’s worth it to compare features and pricing between health insurance plans and life insurance plans that have health-specific riders.

Some life insurance policies have living benefits that allow you to use a portion of your death benefit if you are facing a chronic, critical or terminal illness. You may also be able to access some of your death benefit if you need long-term care. Buying certain health insurance policies not attached to a life insurance policy may provide similar benefits. It’s worth it to compare features and pricing between health insurance plans and life insurance plans that have health-specific riders. Self-funding: If you have the ability to, you could choose to set aside money in a separate savings account for use in the event of your passing. This strategy can provide similar benefits so long as you’re diligent about making contributions and committed to not dipping into the money for other expenses.

If you have the ability to, you could choose to set aside money in a separate savings account for use in the event of your passing. This strategy can provide similar benefits so long as you’re diligent about making contributions and committed to not dipping into the money for other expenses. Max out retirement accounts: Generally, the benefits of using traditional investment vehicles like 401(k)s and IRAs will outweigh those of a permanent life insurance policy. If your annual contributions to such retirement accounts are already maxed out, it may become more beneficial to utilize permanent life insurance as a supplementary store of value.

Frequently asked questions