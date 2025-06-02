Summer 2025 is shaping up to be a scorcher. In its three-month outlook for July, August and September 2025, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted above-normal temperatures in all 50 states. The West, Southwest, Gulf Coast and New England are more likely to experience above-average temperatures, according to NOAA’s estimates. It’s not just hot; summer weather can also be stormy, rainy, wet and hail-prone. Here’s what you need to know to get your home, and your insurance coverage, summer-ready.

The top 5 most common summer home insurance claims

“For summer months, some of the top reasons for losses and claims are hail, wind and weather-related water,” Angi Orbann, vice president of property and product management for Travelers, told Bankrate. Home insurance claims data from Travelers revealed that non-weather water damage — think burst pipes and leaky sinks — are also common in the summertime.

Lightbulb Icon Common home insurance claims for summer According to claims data from Travelers, these are the top five causes of home insurance claims during the summer: Hail: 25%

Non-weather water: 23%

Wind: 19%

Weather-related water: 11%

Theft: 8%

Hail may not be top of mind in the summer; when the weather gets warmer, you’d think that would lessen the chance of ice falling from the sky. However, Orbann says she’s seen an uptick in hail claims when you maybe wouldn’t anticipate them. “We do see hail extending into summer months and even starting earlier than we typically would have expected,” Orbann told Bankrate. “It typically comes with thunderstorms and can cause a lot of roof damage.”

In 2024, Cotality (formerly CoreLogic) recorded 133 days when damaging hail fell. This is down compared to 2023, but 12 days above the 20-year average. Cotality’s 2025 Severe Convective Storm Risk Report also found that Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas have the highest volume of homes damaged by hail two inches or greater.

Hail damage can be expensive. According to Orbann, prevention is the best cure. “One of the best things homeowners can do is to really think about, as they’re maintaining or replacing the roof, being thoughtful around upgrading to impact-resistant shingles,” she says. That way, “they’re not in a position that they would have to replace their roof when the hail comes through.”

Your roof isn’t the only part of your home vulnerable to hail. Windows can also bear some of the burden. Orbann suggests that, if you know a hailstorm is on the way, keep your blinds, shades and drapes closed. “If there’s a blast that breaks [your windows], you minimize the chance of it blowing into the home and causing more damage or safety issues.”

Going on a long trip? Get your home vacation-ready

Forty-six percent of U.S. adults are planning to travel this summer, according to Bankrate’s Summer Vacation Survey. If you’re one of them, don’t forget to prepare your home before you leave — an empty home is a burglar’s dream. Following these tips can help prevent a break-in while you’re away:

Get a security system . It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Even something as small as a doorbell camera could be enough to deter a burglar. In fact, more than 50 percent of homes have at least one security camera, according to SafeHome’s 2025 Home Security Market Report. As a bonus, getting a home security system may earn you a discount on your home insurance policy.

. It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Even something as small as a doorbell camera could be enough to deter a burglar. In fact, more than 50 percent of homes have at least one security camera, according to SafeHome’s 2025 Home Security Market Report. As a bonus, getting a home security system may earn you a discount on your home insurance policy. Hold off posting photos until you get home. Broadcasting that you’re traveling could give a burglar the green light to target your home. While it’s tempting to share vacation snaps in real time, consider waiting until you’re back to post anything or setting your social media to private.

Broadcasting that you’re traveling could give a burglar the green light to target your home. While it’s tempting to share vacation snaps in real time, consider waiting until you’re back to post anything or setting your social media to private. Take out the trash . Most of the time, insurance won’t cover pest damage, as it’s seen as homeowner neglect. Before you leave, make sure you’ve emptied all trash cans, thrown away food and other perishables and run your garbage disposal.

. Most of the time, insurance won’t cover pest damage, as it’s seen as homeowner neglect. Before you leave, make sure you’ve emptied all trash cans, thrown away food and other perishables and run your garbage disposal. Set your lights on a timer . Keeping the lights on can give the appearance that someone is home. Some smartlights can be controlled via an app, which may offer extra peace of mind while you’re away.

. Keeping the lights on can give the appearance that someone is home. Some smartlights can be controlled via an app, which may offer extra peace of mind while you’re away. Cover your pool . While it’s a great way to cool off, a pool can also be a major liability concern. Covering your pool before you leave can help prevent a liability claim. Plus, it’ll help keep algae and other bacteria from blooming.

. While it’s a great way to cool off, a pool can also be a major liability concern. Covering your pool before you leave can help prevent a liability claim. Plus, it’ll help keep algae and other bacteria from blooming. Tell a trusted neighbor, friend or family member. If you know you’ll be gone for a longer stretch, you might want to give a copy of your house key to a neighbor you trust. That way, they can check up on things when you’re not around and nip potential insurance claims in the bud.

Lightbulb Icon Am I covered for vandalism even if I'm not home? Home insurance policies cover losses stemming from vandalism and malicious mischief, even when you’re away for an extended period of time. However, there’s an important distinction between an “unoccupied” home and a “vacant” one. To an insurance company, a vacant home is devoid of both belongings and people, while an unoccupied home has belongings but no people. If your home is vacant for 30 or 60 consecutive days, your insurance policy may not cover certain types of damage. But, if you’re just out of town, you should be covered.

To prevent non-weather-related water damage, Orbann recommends turning off your home’s main water valve if you know you’ll be away from home for an extended period. “If you can have that off while you’re on vacation, that’s another way to mitigate a loss… so it doesn’t become too severe.”

Summer storms and home insurance: What you need to know

Summer weather isn’t all sunshine. Thunderstorms are common in the summertime and throughout the warmer months, partly because of the higher amount of moisture in the air compared to drier, cooler months of the year. States along the Atlantic, mainly the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Virginia are predicted to see more rain than average, according to NOAA’s seasonal precipitation outlook.

Rain damage can be something of a gray area in terms of your home insurance coverage. Sudden and accidental water damage is covered by your policy, but floods are not. If, for example, a tree branch breaks a window and rain gets inside, you can probably file a claim for the resulting water damage. However, if excessive rain leads to a flood, the resulting flood damage won’t be covered by your home insurance. For that, you’ll need a flood insurance policy.

Tornadoes are more common during May and June, too. Over the past several years, tornado activity has spread beyond the traditional “Tornado Alley” to infiltrate Southern states, namely Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and parts of Missouri. This new tornado hotbed has been colloquially dubbed “Dixie Alley.”

Cotality’s Severe Convective Storm Risk Report identified the states below as having the highest number of homes at risk for tornado damage:

State Number of homes with moderate or greater tornado risk Texas 8.08 million Florida 8.02 million Illinois 4.24 million Georgia 3.74 million North Carolina 3.43 million Ohio 3.35 million Michigan 2.95 million Tennessee 2.41 million Indiana 2.95 million Missouri 2.31 million Pennsylvania 2.06 million South Carolina 2.05 million Alabama 1.82 million Maryland 1.80 million Louisiana 1.72 million

In most states, your home insurance policy includes financial protection from wind damage. But, it might not be covered by home insurance in some Gulf-adjacent Texas counties. In Florida, homeowners may choose to exclude wind from their policies and purchase wind insurance separately.

You can’t control the weather, but what can you do to prepare for high winds? Orbann suggests yard maintenance. “We recommend that [homeowners] prune tree limbs back at least 10 feet from the home,” she says.

Orbann also advises homeowners to hire a professional to evaluate for weak or dead trees. In a windstorm, a fallen tree or branch “could [cause] some substantial damage that would require the [homeowner] to be out of the home for a while.”

Insurance checklist for summer storms

If there’s a storm scheduled to blow through town, you often won’t be able to purchase insurance at the last minute. Many insurance companies — especially those in high-risk states — enact moratoriums ahead of major storms, wildfires and other natural disasters, meaning you won’t be able to buy a policy. Following these tips can help ensure you’re ready ahead of time:

Check your flood policy: Floods aren’t covered by home insurance alone. Make sure you have a policy in place before a storm rolls through.

Floods aren’t covered by home insurance alone. Make sure you have a policy in place before a storm rolls through. Make sure you have wind insurance: Wind is a common summer home insurance loss. Your policy likely includes financial coverage from wind damage — but read the fine print carefully to make sure this is the case.

Wind is a common summer home insurance loss. Your policy likely includes financial coverage from wind damage — but read the fine print carefully to make sure this is the case. Create a home inventory: If you experience a loss, having a home inventory at the ready can help expedite the claims process.

If you experience a loss, having a home inventory at the ready can help expedite the claims process. Get your roof inspected: A roof inspection can identify weak spots on your roof before they become full-blown damage.

Frequently asked questions