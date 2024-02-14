Best cheap homeowners insurance in Brooklyn

NYCM, State Farm and Nationwide offer some of the cheapest average rates in Brooklyn, based on data provided by Quadrant Information Services. However, Bankrate understands that finding the right home insurance company is usually about more than just price. Our insurance editorial team reviewed coverage options, discounts, financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction scores from J.D Power and digital tools to narrow down the best home insurance companies . All of this information was used to assign each carrier a Bankrate Score based on a 5-point scale.

NYCM

New York Central Mutual, or NYCM, not only offers some of the cheapest average homeowners insurance rates in Brooklyn, but it also offers a few unique add-ons for policies. If homeowners want to customize their coverage further, they may be able to purchase endorsements for equipment and appliance breakdown coverage, valued possession coverage and utility line expense coverage. In addition to cheap rates, NYCM offers fairly unique home insurance discounts with potential savings for homeowners who work from home, retired homeowners and renovated homes. NYCM is not scored by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, likely because it is a regional carrier. You may want to speak with existing policyholders about their customer service experience.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country by market share. In addition to low average rates in Brooklyn, State Farm policyholders may save even more by leveraging discounts for bundling and updated roofs. State Farm came in above the industry average in J.D. Power’s Home Insurance Study, which may be in part due to its local agent availability and robust digital tools.

Nationwide

Nationwide may be a great choice for homeowners looking to build a robust policy with unique endorsements. Policyholders may be able to enhance their coverage with optional add-ons such Better Roof Replacement and Valuables Plus coverage for high-value items. Brooklyn homeowners may be able to save on coverage with Nationwide with potential discounts for home renovations, smart homes, a new home purchase and more. Nationwide offers some financial services for homeowners through a partnership with Axos Bank, but its J.D. Power score is slightly below average, which may be a concern for homeowners who value service.

American Family

American Family, or AmFam, offers the standard homeowners policy options you would expect, as well as a variety of policy customization options. Endorsement options include hidden water damage protection and equipment breakdown coverage. Discounts for renovated homes, customer loyalty and generational customers may help Brooklyn homeowners save on their premiums. While American Family has previously been one of the highest-rated insurance providers in the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, the company fell to slightly below average in the 2023 survey, which may concern homeowners who value customer service.

USAA

USAA consistently scores highly with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, but it is not technically rank-eligible as it only extends coverage to active or former military personnel and their immediate family members. For those who do qualify, USAA offers potential add-ons for home-sharing coverage and flood insurance. Although USAA doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors, it does extend potential savings for protective devices, customer loyalty and home monitoring devices.

