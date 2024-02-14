Best cheap homeowners insurance in Baton Rouge

Using all of this information, we’ve produced a Bankrate Score for each of these insurers. This rating, out of a maximum of five points, considers a wide variety of factors and offers a quick insight to the quality of an insurer.

When generating this list of top cheap home insurance companies in Baton Rouge, we looked at more than just price. We also considered coverage options, availability and third-party ratings, such as customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study .

ASI Progressive

The cheapest carrier on our list for average home insurance premiums in Baton Rouge is ASI Progressive. This carrier may be a good choice for homeowners searching for basic coverage, as its only optional coverage is water backup coverage. ASI Progressive features several potential discounts that could help you save including advanced quote, new home purchase, paperless policy, paid in full and a single deductible if you bundle home and auto together. Potential customers should note that the carrier earned a below-average score in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study and has the lowest Bankrate score on our list.

Learn more: ASI Progressive Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm may be a great choice for homeowners who want the flexibility to customize coverage. In addition to the standard coverage of an HO-3 policy, homeowners may be able to choose additional coverage for replacement cost coverage and inflation adjustment. While State Farm has an above average score with J.D. Power and a high Bankrate Score, the Good Neighbor insurer has few discounts to offer compared to other Baton Rouge home insurance companies.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

USAA

USAA is an exclusive provider for eligible members of the military and their immediate family members. USAA includes replacement cost coverage in their standard homeowners policy. Plus homeowners may choose additional coverages such as home sharing, earthquake insurance and flood insurance to supplement your standard home insurance policy. The company holds the highest score from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, though eligibility requirements make it technically rank-ineligible. Potential customers should note that while USAA does offer some discounts, like bundling and protected home, it may not offer as many discounts as other providers on this list.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

The Hanover

The Hanover is not rated by J.D. Power, likely due to its size compared to other national carriers. However, The Hartford may still be a great choice for homeowners looking for comprehensive coverage at an affordable rate. The company offers high-value coverage, plus endorsements for service line and water backup coverage. To help you save on premiums, The Hanover offers a special bundle discount, as well as potential discounts for a new home and installing safety devices. While it may be right for some, The Hanover earns the second-lowest Bankrate Score of just 3.1, so it could be lacking in features you find important.

Learn more: The Hanover Insurance review

Allstate

With its welcome and new homebuyer discounts, Allstate may be a great choice for first-time homebuyers. Allstate offers a variety of potential add-on options including coverage for water backup, sports equipment, business property and electronic data recovery. The company also offers home-sharing insurance through its HostAdvantage program. Although the company has the highest average premium on our list, policyholders may be able to earn savings through multi-policy, claims-free and early signing discounts.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance Review