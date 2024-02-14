Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap homeowners insurance in Baton Rouge
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Home insurance is a significant expense that adds to the cost of homeownership. This is especially true in Louisiana, which faces regular damage from natural disasters such as hurricanes. Home insurance in Baton Rouge, Louisiana costs an average of $1,627 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage, which is slightly less than the national average of $1,428.
Bankrate studied multiple home insurance companies, considering their rates, customer service and other factors to calculate their Bankrate Score. Based on that information, as well as third party ratings from groups like JD Power and rate information provided by Quadrant Information Services, we’ve determined that some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Baton Rouge are ASI Progressive, State Farm and USAA.
Best cheap home insurance companies in Baton Rouge
When generating this list of top cheap home insurance companies in Baton Rouge, we looked at more than just price. We also considered coverage options, availability and third-party ratings, such as customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.
Using all of this information, we’ve produced a Bankrate Score for each of these insurers. This rating, out of a maximum of five points, considers a wide variety of factors and offers a quick insight to the quality of an insurer.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|ASI Progressive
|2.8
|$1,019
|791
|State Farm
|3.2
|$1,318
|829
|USAA
|3.7
|$1,460
|881
|The Hanover
|3.1
|$1,576
|N/A
|Allstate
|3.5
|$2,175
|809
ASI Progressive
The cheapest carrier on our list for average home insurance premiums in Baton Rouge is ASI Progressive. This carrier may be a good choice for homeowners searching for basic coverage, as its only optional coverage is water backup coverage. ASI Progressive features several potential discounts that could help you save including advanced quote, new home purchase, paperless policy, paid in full and a single deductible if you bundle home and auto together. Potential customers should note that the carrier earned a below-average score in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study and has the lowest Bankrate score on our list.
Learn more: ASI Progressive Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm may be a great choice for homeowners who want the flexibility to customize coverage. In addition to the standard coverage of an HO-3 policy, homeowners may be able to choose additional coverage for replacement cost coverage and inflation adjustment. While State Farm has an above average score with J.D. Power and a high Bankrate Score, the Good Neighbor insurer has few discounts to offer compared to other Baton Rouge home insurance companies.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
USAA
USAA is an exclusive provider for eligible members of the military and their immediate family members. USAA includes replacement cost coverage in their standard homeowners policy. Plus homeowners may choose additional coverages such as home sharing, earthquake insurance and flood insurance to supplement your standard home insurance policy. The company holds the highest score from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, though eligibility requirements make it technically rank-ineligible. Potential customers should note that while USAA does offer some discounts, like bundling and protected home, it may not offer as many discounts as other providers on this list.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
The Hanover
The Hanover is not rated by J.D. Power, likely due to its size compared to other national carriers. However, The Hartford may still be a great choice for homeowners looking for comprehensive coverage at an affordable rate. The company offers high-value coverage, plus endorsements for service line and water backup coverage. To help you save on premiums, The Hanover offers a special bundle discount, as well as potential discounts for a new home and installing safety devices. While it may be right for some, The Hanover earns the second-lowest Bankrate Score of just 3.1, so it could be lacking in features you find important.
Learn more: The Hanover Insurance review
Allstate
With its welcome and new homebuyer discounts, Allstate may be a great choice for first-time homebuyers. Allstate offers a variety of potential add-on options including coverage for water backup, sports equipment, business property and electronic data recovery. The company also offers home-sharing insurance through its HostAdvantage program. Although the company has the highest average premium on our list, policyholders may be able to earn savings through multi-policy, claims-free and early signing discounts.
Learn more: Allstate Insurance Review
Home insurance coverage options in Baton Rouge
Louisiana homeowners are at particular risk from a host of natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding. The state is one of three, including Florida and Texas, that has had $50 billion or more in damages from natural disasters since 2020, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). To be financially prepared for these events, you might consider the following coverage endorsements to your homeowners policy:
- Water backup coverage: This coverage endorsement may pay for damage caused by sewer backups and sump pump failures that could damage your home.
- Flood insurance: Flood insurance is not included in a standard homeowners insurance policy. Some private companies offer this coverage, while others may require you to purchase a separate policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- Identity theft coverage: Not all insurance endorsements relate to natural disasters. Identity theft coverage may help pay to restore your identity after a covered fraud.
Home insurance discounts in Baton Rouge
Choosing a company with a low average premium may help you save on your home insurance, but many insurance professionals recommend you also explore potential discounts to further lower your rate. You may want to keep an eye out for these common discounts as you shop for homeowners insurance:
- Safety discounts: Having safety features in your home, such as deadbolts, fire alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and interior sprinkler systems may net you some savings as they may reduce your likelihood of filing a claim.
- Payment discounts: Many insurance companies offer potential payment discounts when you pay in full, renew early or opt for paperless billing.
- Bundle discounts: You may be able to save extra money when you bundle your home and auto insurance with the same provider.
Baton Rouge homeowners may choose to pay a higher premium for flood insurance or other optional coverages. To help offset extra insurance costs, consider asking your insurance provider about what kind of homeowners insurance discounts you might be able to take advantage of. From new roof discounts to new homebuyer savings, you might be able to reduce your premium significantly when you leverage the right discounts.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on married male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $300,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $30,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $150,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $60,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000, $1,500, $2,000 or $5,000 deductible, a $500 hail deductible and a 2 percent hurricane deductible (or the next closest deductible amounts that are available) where separate deductibles apply.
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Credit: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our homeowners: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. The following states do not allow credit to be a factor in determining home insurance rates: California, Maryland, Massachusetts.
Year built: Rates were calculated based on the following years built for homes and assigned to our homeowners: 1959, 1982, 1992, 2010, 2015 (base) and 2020.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.