Best cheap car insurance in Fort Lauderdale for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale
The best car insurance in Fort Lauderdale with the most affordable rates comes from State Farm, Geico, Allstate, Progressive and Direct General. We analyzed 2023 average rates obtained from Quadrant Information Services, and also looked at each company’s policy offerings, third-party ratings for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best, among other factors, to assign each company a Bankrate Score. The scores range from zero to 5.0, and the closer a company scored to 5.0, the better it fared in each of our categories. Here are our picks for some of the best cheap car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Florida)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|State Farm
|4.2
|840/1,000
|$2,357
|$904
|Geico
|4.4
|833/1,000
|$2,488
|$790
|Allstate
|4.2
|849/1,000
|$3,072
|$1,117
|Progressive
|3.8
|810/1,000
|$3,165
|$1,449
|Direct General
|3.5
|Not rated
|$4,590
|$1,497
State Farm
State Farm offers car rental coverage with travel expenses reimbursement when you purchase optional roadside assistance coverage. It also receives top ratings for financial stability with an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best. Plus, there are excellent mobile tools when you need to control your policy on the go. To save money, check out its potential discounts that include the Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear® programs. If you have any student drivers in the house, they may earn up to 25 percent off with the good student discount, while home and car insurance bundles might save up to 25 percent off total premiums. Although State farm scores well on J.D. Power’s ranking for customer satisfaction, the company has a higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index, so you may want to talk to family and friends that use the company to find out their experiences with handling claims with State Farm.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Geico
Geico is a car insurance company known for its affordability. Its potential discounts are generous, allowing you to possibly save up to 40 percent for having an airbag, up to 26 percent for five years accident-free and up to 25 percent when you have an anti-theft system or insure multiple cars from the same household. Geico also receives strong financial stability ratings, with an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, signaling a history of reliable and prompt claims payments. If you need additional coverage, you may want to explore its options for emergency road service and rental reimbursement coverage. If you like to customize your policy, Geico might not be your best option, though: it offers fewer car insurance endorsements than other companies we studied.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Allstate
Allstate offers plenty of local agents to help you customize your policy. It also offers additional coverage options that include sound system insurance, roadside coverage, personal umbrella insurance and rental reimbursement coverage. A financial rating of A+ (Superior) from AM Best also signifies a history of reliable claims processing, which may give you peace of mind when you need to file a car insurance claim. You might save money with Allstate’s discounts when you buy a new car, as well as through programs like Allstate eSmart®, the FullPay® discount, and safe driving club. Note that not all listed discounts and endorsements may be available to Florida drivers, however. Ask your insurance agent which Allstate discounts you qualify for in Fort Lauderdale.
Learn more: Allstate Insurance review
Progressive
Progressive might be a great choice for Florida drivers seeking a company with helpful online and mobile tools. It also receives an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability. There are excellent coverage options that include free coverage for pet injuries, loan/lease gap insurance, rideshare coverage when you drive for Uber or Lyft and a deductible savings bank. Progressive also has several potential car insurance discounts which include accident forgiveness, continuous insurance, and its signature Snapshot program with the Name Your Price® Tool. However, Progressive may need to work on its customer skills: it ranked in last place for customer satisfaction in Florida on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
Direct General
Direct General may not be as well-known as other providers, but it could be one to consider when you are a high-risk driver who has trouble finding coverage elsewhere. It also offers accident forgiveness and provides potential coverage for all types of insurance histories. Direct General also lets you choose your payment terms, including the date and amount. It might also give you up to 25 percent in savings when you are a safe driver or bundle multiple products. There is also 24/7 claims service and roadside assistance with available SR-22 insurance. Direct General does not have as robust a website as companies like State Farm, and its mobile apps are not highly-rated, however.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale
Getting the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale might not be difficult, but keeping your cheap rate over the years may take a little more work. Here are some tips to get—and keep—the cheapest rates:
- Shop around: To find cheap car insurance companies, it’s helpful to gather multiple quotes, rather than choosing the first company you look at. Having four or five quotes available for the same coverage types and limits allows you to choose the cheapest company for you, and to assess whether there are other factors—such as highly-rated customer service—that are also important to you.
- Review your policy from time to time: The cheapest car insurance companies may change from one year to the next. It is a good idea to do an annual audit of your policy to see if you are eligible for any new discounts or if the coverage types or amounts still work for your needs. When you do the audit, take the time to gather a few new quotes to see if anyone has a more affordable rate for you.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.