The best car insurance in Fort Lauderdale with the most affordable rates comes from State Farm, Geico, Allstate, Progressive and Direct General. We analyzed 2023 average rates obtained from Quadrant Information Services, and also looked at each company’s policy offerings, third-party ratings for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best, among other factors, to assign each company a Bankrate Score. The scores range from zero to 5.0, and the closer a company scored to 5.0, the better it fared in each of our categories. Here are our picks for some of the best cheap car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale.

State Farm

State Farm offers car rental coverage with travel expenses reimbursement when you purchase optional roadside assistance coverage. It also receives top ratings for financial stability with an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best. Plus, there are excellent mobile tools when you need to control your policy on the go. To save money, check out its potential discounts that include the Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear® programs. If you have any student drivers in the house, they may earn up to 25 percent off with the good student discount, while home and car insurance bundles might save up to 25 percent off total premiums. Although State farm scores well on J.D. Power’s ranking for customer satisfaction, the company has a higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index, so you may want to talk to family and friends that use the company to find out their experiences with handling claims with State Farm.

Geico

Geico is a car insurance company known for its affordability. Its potential discounts are generous, allowing you to possibly save up to 40 percent for having an airbag, up to 26 percent for five years accident-free and up to 25 percent when you have an anti-theft system or insure multiple cars from the same household. Geico also receives strong financial stability ratings, with an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, signaling a history of reliable and prompt claims payments. If you need additional coverage, you may want to explore its options for emergency road service and rental reimbursement coverage. If you like to customize your policy, Geico might not be your best option, though: it offers fewer car insurance endorsements than other companies we studied.

Allstate

Allstate offers plenty of local agents to help you customize your policy. It also offers additional coverage options that include sound system insurance, roadside coverage, personal umbrella insurance and rental reimbursement coverage. A financial rating of A+ (Superior) from AM Best also signifies a history of reliable claims processing, which may give you peace of mind when you need to file a car insurance claim. You might save money with Allstate’s discounts when you buy a new car, as well as through programs like Allstate eSmart®, the FullPay® discount, and safe driving club. Note that not all listed discounts and endorsements may be available to Florida drivers, however. Ask your insurance agent which Allstate discounts you qualify for in Fort Lauderdale.

Progressive

Progressive might be a great choice for Florida drivers seeking a company with helpful online and mobile tools. It also receives an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial stability. There are excellent coverage options that include free coverage for pet injuries, loan/lease gap insurance, rideshare coverage when you drive for Uber or Lyft and a deductible savings bank. Progressive also has several potential car insurance discounts which include accident forgiveness, continuous insurance, and its signature Snapshot program with the Name Your Price® Tool. However, Progressive may need to work on its customer skills: it ranked in last place for customer satisfaction in Florida on J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Direct General

Direct General may not be as well-known as other providers, but it could be one to consider when you are a high-risk driver who has trouble finding coverage elsewhere. It also offers accident forgiveness and provides potential coverage for all types of insurance histories. Direct General also lets you choose your payment terms, including the date and amount. It might also give you up to 25 percent in savings when you are a safe driver or bundle multiple products. There is also 24/7 claims service and roadside assistance with available SR-22 insurance. Direct General does not have as robust a website as companies like State Farm, and its mobile apps are not highly-rated, however.