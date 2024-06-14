Homeownership
Find tips for paying off your mortgage, refinancing to a better interest rate and boosting your home's value.
Latest Articles
Is the housing market going to crash? What the experts are saying
The market keeps defying expectations. But experts agree that a housing market crash is not imminent.9 min read Jun 30, 2024
How to pay a mortgage: 5 ways to pay on time
Yes, you can write a check, but there are better ways to pay your mortgage.6 min read Jun 25, 2024
Mortgage lender vs. servicer: What’s the difference?
What happens when your loan moves to a new servicer?5 min read Jun 25, 2024
Divorce and your mortgage: Here’s what to know
If the martial home has a lien on it, things can get complicated.10 min read Jun 24, 2024
How to get a mortgage
Follow these 10 steps to nail the loan and make buying that home a reality.12 min read Jun 20, 2024
The Black neighborhood home appraisal gap is real. Can we close it?
There’s still a big divide between Black and White home price tags.9 min read Jun 20, 2024
How does a fixed-rate HELOC work?
It’s a hybrid product that can combine the best of both borrowing worlds.9 min read Jun 20, 2024
How to refinance when you have a second mortgage
It’s not as easy to refinance your mortgage when you have equity debt. Here are the options.5 min read Jun 18, 2024
Should I sell my house or rent it out?
Wondering if you should sell your house or rent it out? Here are pros and cons to consider.6 min read Jun 17, 2024
How long should I keep mortgage statements and documents?
And do you need to keep all of them?8 min read Jun 14, 2024