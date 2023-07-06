Selling A Home
Latest Articles
How do real estate agent fees and commissions work?
Real estate commissions: How much they are, how they work and who pays them.8 min read Jan 22, 2024
How much are closing costs for home sellers?
Selling a house isn’t free — here’s a breakdown of common closing costs for sellers.5 min read Jan 12, 2024
Inflation and the housing market: Decoding the latest numbers
The housing market isn’t immune from outside economic forces, including inflation.5 min read Jan 11, 2024
Real estate comps and how to find them
Real estate comps can be easily found with a little bit of research. Here’s how.7 min read Jan 02, 2024
Should I sell my house or rent it out?
If you’re moving and deciding whether to sell your house or rent it out, consider these factors.6 min read Dec 15, 2023
Capital gains tax on real estate and selling your home
How to lessen the tax liability, to keep as much profit in your pocket as possible.8 min read Dec 14, 2023
How much does it cost to stage a house, and is it worth it?
Will staging your home get you a higher price when you sell?6 min read Dec 08, 2023
How to sell your house: A step-by-step guide
Our 9-step guide to a smooth, successful home sale.11 min read Nov 17, 2023
What is a land contract, and how does it work?
Homebuyers with a land contract make payments directly to the seller, rather than a lender.9 min read Oct 04, 2023
What is dual agency, and is it risky?
In real estate, dual agency can present serious conflicts of interest.5 min read Jul 06, 2023