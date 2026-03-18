A slight drop in HELOC rates for the week, as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its second meeting of 2026. The $30,000 home equity line dipped one basis point to 7.17%, the lowest it’s been in three-plus years, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Meanwhile, the five-year $30,000 home equity loan jumped one basis point to 7.85%.

If you’re watching the rates and trying to decide between a HELOC and a home equity loan, while timing is key, there is no guarantee that rates will decline in the near term, says Stephen Kates, financial analyst at Bankrate.

“Homeowners planning a project or large expense that could be funded with a HELOC should carefully review their borrowing options,” he says. “Using a HELOC today requires the understanding that rates may not fall quickly, so borrowers should not rely on future rate declines to make payments more affordable. If the payments fit comfortably within your budget, a HELOC can be a useful tool that preserves flexibility and allows other cash reserves to remain intact.”

Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low HELOC 7.17% 7.31% 8.03% 7.90% 7.17% 5-year home equity loan 7.85% 7.89% 8.37% 8.14% 7.84% 10-year home equity loan 7.99% 8.07% 8.50% 8.30% 7.99% 15-year home equity loan 7.97% 8.06% 8.44% 8.23% 7.97% Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.

What’s driving home equity rates today?

Home equity rates are driven primarily by two factors — Federal Reserve policy and long-term inflation expectations. At the Fed’s latest policy-setting meeting in March, the central bank once again left rates unchanged, as it continues to monitor inflation and the job market.

“The Fed standing pat should keep home equity borrowing rates more or less unchanged,” says Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman. “They’re currently hovering around three-year lows, so while borrowers would surely welcome lower rates, current levels aren’t too bad relative to the recent past. This situation could persist for the balance of the year.”

Inflation and geopolitical tensions are also expected to impact rates. At the start of the year, Rossman predicted the Fed would deliver three quarter-point cuts in 2026. However, because of stubborn inflation and the war in Iran, Rossman no longer believes the Fed’s rate cuts will be that aggressive. “In other words, rates probably won’t move much for the foreseeable future,” he says.

Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit

Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.

Credit type Average rate HELOC 7.17% Home equity loan 7.85% Credit card 19.58% Personal loan 12.26% Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, March 18

While average rates are useful to know, the individual offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan also reflects additional factors, like your creditworthiness and financials. Then there’s the value of your home and the size of your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum of 80% to 85% of your home’s worth.

Keep in mind: Even if you’re able to secure a favorable rate from a lender, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.

Unlock your home’s value A fixed-rate home equity loan offers a lump-sum payout and a predictable repayment schedule. Explore offers

Mortgage Icon Home equity trends On average, mortgage-holding homeowners’ equity stakes have risen 142% nationwide since 2020, according to a Bankrate study on states with the most and least home equity gains.

Average borrower equity decreased about $8,500 between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025, less than the $13,300 in equity lost in the previous quarter, according to Cotality.

Serious HELOC delinquencies rose 1.24% in 4Q 2025 compared to a 0.56% gain in 4Q of 2024, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

After gaining equity in 2023 and 2024, homeowners lost an average of $13,400 in equity in 2025, according to Cotality.

In Q4 2025, home equity originations jumped 14.3% to 714,000, the sixth straight quarter of growth, according to TransUnion.