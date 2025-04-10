Best low- and no-fee home equity lenders in 2025
The best HELOC or home equity loan, most folks would say, is the one that costs the least. But low cost is not just about a competitive interest rate. Upfront fees, closing costs and ongoing charges can add up to a significant chunk of money, too. The presence or absence of such fees tends to be entirely at the lender’s discretion. Some charge the full gamut; some never charge any; and others offer promotions that waive them for the first year.
Here’s Bankrate’s rundown of the best low or no-fee home equity lenders.
Best home equity lenders with low or no fees
|Lender
|Minimum credit score
|Loan amounts
|Deal on fees
|Bankrate Score
|
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|720 (for intro rates)
|$10,000-$1 million
|No application or appraisal fees; pays closing costs
|4.3
|Bank of America
|Undisclosed
|$25,000-$1 million
|No application or annual fees; pays closing costs
|4.3
|Fifth Third Bank
|640
|$10,000 to $500,000
|No closing costs
|4.3
|Discover
|680 (700 or higher for $150,000 or more)
|$35,000-$500,000
|No origination, appraisal or processing fees
|4.0
|Amerant Bank
|Undisclosed
|Starting at $1,000
|No application or origination fees
|3.7
|Better
|680 (Better’s One Day HELOC)
|$50,000-$500,000
|No origination fees or prepayment penalties
|3.5
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
-
- Availability: All states except Texas
- Home equity products: Only offers HELOCs
- Minimum credit score requirement: 720 (for introductory rate)
- Funds available in: 35 days
- How to reach: Physical branches in New York; email, phone and video appointments
-
Bank of America
-
- Availability: All 50 states
- Home equity products: HELOCs and ability to convert all or part of the HELOC to a fixed-rate loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- How to reach: Customers can reach Bank of America at its branches, on the phone, or via online chat
-
Fifth Third Bank
-
- Availability: 11 states
- Home equity products: Home equity loans, HELOCs and the ability to convert your adjustable-rate HELOC to a fixed-rate home equity loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- How to reach: Branches, on the phone or online
-
Discover
-
- Availability: All U.S. states except Iowa and Maryland
- Home equity products: Offers home equity loans in 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year repayment terms
- Minimum credit score requirement: 680, though for loans of $150,000 or more, the minimum requirement is 700 or higher
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- How to reach: On the phone or online
-
Amerant Bank
-
- Availability: Only in Florida
- Home equity products: Fixed-rate Choice HELOCs (FRC HELOC)
- Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
- Funds available in: 10 days
- How to reach: Phone, email, online or in-person at one of its branch offices in Florida
-
Better
-
- Availability: Second-lien HELOCs in every state except Texas and Vermont; its first-lien HELOCs everywhere except Texas
- Home equity products: Home equity loans and HELOCs, including a One Day HELOC
- Minimum credit score requirement: 680 (Better’s One Day HELOC)
- Funds available in: As little as 7 days
- How to reach: Online, the phone, via live chat or email
-
How much are home equity loan and HELOC closing costs?
As second mortgages, home equity loans and HELOCs carry many of the same closing costs that primary mortgages do — charges that center on originating, underwriting or processing the loan: application/ origination fees, title searches/insurance costs, home appraisals, legal and recording fees.
In general, mortgage closing costs can range from 2 to 5 percent of the loan, but with home equity products, they often amount to much less — about 1 percent. That’s partly because some of the costs are cheaper: Many home equity lenders use automated valuation models (AVMs) to determine a property’s value, which are less expensive than a traditional in-person appraisal, for example. Many forgo title searches too, since the property isn’t changing hands.
HELOCs tend to have fewer closing costs than HELoans. However, in compensation, they often carry ongoing costs, like annual maintenance fees or prepayment penalties for closing the line early.