Skip to Main Content

Best low- and no-fee home equity lenders in 2025

Linda Bell Troy Segal
Written by
Linda Bell,
Edited by
Troy Segal
Published on April 10, 2025 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Heloc and mortgage
Images by GettyImages; Illustration by Bankrate

The best HELOC or home equity loan, most folks would say, is the one that costs the least. But low cost is not just about a competitive interest rate. Upfront fees, closing costs and ongoing charges can add up to a significant chunk of money, too. The presence or absence of such fees tends to be entirely at the lender’s discretion. Some charge the full gamut; some never charge any; and others offer promotions that waive them for the first year. 

Here’s Bankrate’s rundown of the best low or no-fee home equity lenders.

Best home equity lenders with low or no fees

Lender Minimum credit score Loan amounts  Deal on fees  Bankrate Score
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union 
 720 (for intro rates) $10,000-$1 million No application or appraisal fees; pays closing costs 4.3
Bank of America  Undisclosed $25,000-$1 million No application or annual fees; pays closing costs  4.3
Fifth Third Bank   640 $10,000 to $500,000 No closing costs  4.3
Discover 680 (700 or higher for $150,000 or more) $35,000-$500,000 No origination, appraisal or processing fees  4.0
Amerant Bank Undisclosed Starting at $1,000 No application or origination fees  3.7
Better 680 (Better’s One Day HELOC) $50,000-$500,000 No origination fees or prepayment penalties   3.5

 

FourLeaf FCU Logo

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All states except Texas
    • Home equity products: Only offers HELOCs
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 720 (for introductory rate)
    • Funds available in: 35 days
    • How to reach: Physical branches in New York; email, phone and video appointments

 

Bank of America

Bank of America

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All 50 states
    • Home equity products: HELOCs and ability to convert all or part of the HELOC to a fixed-rate loan
    • Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
    • Funds available in: Undisclosed
    • How to reach: Customers can reach Bank of America at its branches, on the phone, or via online chat

 

fifth third bank logo

Fifth Third Bank

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: 11 states
    • Home equity products: Home equity loans, HELOCs and the ability to convert your adjustable-rate HELOC to a fixed-rate home equity loan
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 640
    • Funds available in: Undisclosed
    • How to reach: Branches, on the phone or online

Discover logo

Discover

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: All U.S. states except Iowa and Maryland
    • Home equity products: Offers home equity loans in 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year repayment terms
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 680, though for loans of $150,000 or more, the minimum requirement is 700 or higher
    • Funds available in: Undisclosed
    • How to reach: On the phone or online

 

Amerant logo

Amerant Bank

Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
3.7
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: Only in Florida
    • Home equity products: Fixed-rate Choice HELOCs (FRC HELOC)
    • Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
    • Funds available in: 10 days
    • How to reach: Phone, email, online or in-person at one of its branch offices in Florida

 

Better logo

Better

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
3.5
Learn more in our Bankrate review
    • Availability: Second-lien HELOCs in every state except Texas and Vermont; its first-lien HELOCs everywhere except Texas
    • Home equity products: Home equity loans and HELOCs, including a One Day HELOC
    • Minimum credit score requirement: 680 (Better’s One Day HELOC)
    • Funds available in: As little as 7 days
    • How to reach: Online, the phone, via live chat or email

How much are home equity loan and HELOC closing costs?

As second mortgages, home equity loans and HELOCs carry many of the same closing costs that primary mortgages do — charges that center on originating, underwriting or processing the loan: application/ origination fees, title searches/insurance costs, home appraisals, legal and recording fees.

In general, mortgage closing costs can range from 2 to 5 percent of the loan, but with home equity products, they often amount to much less — about 1 percent. That’s partly because some of the costs are cheaper: Many home equity lenders use automated valuation models (AVMs) to determine a property’s value, which are less expensive than a traditional in-person appraisal, for example. Many forgo title searches too, since the property isn’t changing hands.

HELOCs tend to have fewer closing costs than HELoans. However, in compensation, they often carry ongoing costs, like annual maintenance fees or prepayment penalties for closing the line early.

Learn more: Home much are 2025 home equity closing costs?

How Bankrate rated the best low or no-fee home equity lenders

Written by
Linda Bell Arrow Right Icon
Senior writer, Home lending
Linda Bell is a senior writer on Bankrate's Home Lending team, producing content around HELOCs, financing home renovations, home equity loans and more.