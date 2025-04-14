Best home equity lenders for home improvement 2025
If you’re considering borrowing against your home equity to remodel or repair your home, you’re in good company: Renovations are the most common reasons homeowners take out home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Here’s our guide to the best home equity lenders for home improvement and how to find one that’s tailored to your needs.
Best home equity lenders for home improvement
|Lender
|Minimum credit score
|Loan amount
|Term lengths
|Bankrate Score
|RenoFi
|620
|$25,000–$750,000
|10, 15 or 20 years for HE Loans; multiple terms for HELOCs
|4.2
|PenFed Credit Union
|680
|$25,000–$500,000
|10-year draw period/20-year repayment period
|4.5
|Bank of America
|Undisclosed
|$25,000– $1 million
|10-year draw period /20-year repayment period
|4.3
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|720 for intro rate
|$10,000– $1 million
|10-year draw period/20-year repayment period
|4.3
|Fifth Third Bank
|640
|$10,000– $500,000
|10-year/period and 20-year repayment period with HELOC; 10-30 years for HE Loan
|4.3
|Flagstar Bank
|680
|$10,000– $1 million
|10-year draw period/20-year repayment term for HELOC; 10, 15 or 20 years for HE Loan
|3.6
|U.S. Bank
|660
|$25,000– $750,000 (up to $1 million in California)
|10-year draw period/20-year repayment period (HELOC); up to 30 years (home equity loan)
|4.3
|Connexus Credit Union
|640
|Starting at $5,000
|15-year draw/15-year repayment period for HELOC; 5–15 years for home equity loan
|4.2
|Regions Bank
|Undisclosed
|$10,000– $500,000 for HELOC; $10,000– $250,000 for home equity loan
|10-year draw period/20-year repayment term for HELOCs; 10-20 years for HE Loans
|4.0
RenoFi
-
- Availability: Most U.S. states and Washington D.C.
- Home equity products: HELOCs and home equity loans
- Minimum credit score requirement: 620
- Funds available in: 14-50 days
- Where to find: Only available online
-
PenFed Credit Union
-
- Availability: All U.S. states, as well as Washington D.C.
- Home equity products: Adjustable-rate HELOCs and the ability to convert some or all of the HELOC balance to a fixed rate anytime during the draw period
- Minimum credit score requirement: 680
- Funds available in: 15 days
- Where to find: PenFed’s help center is available online 24/7, though its branches are only limited to a handful of states
-
Bank of America
-
- Availability: Every state in the U.S.
- Home equity products: Adjustable-rate HELOCs; conversion to a fixed-rate loan at opening
- Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- Where to find: Bank of America has branches in every state, plus online and phone customer service
-
FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
-
- Availability: Every state, with the exception of Texas
- Home equity products: HELOCs and the option to convert some or all of your balance to a fixed-rate loan at no charge
- Minimum credit score requirement: 720 for introductory rate
- Funds available in: 35-38 days
- Where to find: Branches in New York; video appointments, via email or phone
-
Fifth Third Bank
-
- Availability: Home equity products are only available in 11 states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia
- Home equity products: HELOCs, home equity loans, the option to convert your adjustable-rate HELOC to a fixed-rate home equity loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- Where to find: Customers can reach Fifth Third Bank online, on the phone, online or at one of its local branches
-
Flagstar Bank
-
- Availability: Every state, except Texas
- Home equity products: HELOC and home equity loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: 680
- Funds available in: 48 hours for a HELOC; 3 to 5 days for a home equity loan
- Where to find: In person at over 400 branches, on the phone or via live online chat
-
U.S. Bank
-
- Availability: HE Loans: all states; HELOCs: every state except for Delaware, Texas and South Carolina
- Home equity products: Home equity loan, HELOC and the option to lock in the HELOC to a fixed rate
- Minimum credit score requirement: 660
- Funds available in: Undisclosed
- Where to find: You can start an application on the phone; in-person support at one of 2,000 branches in 26 states
-
Connexus Credit Union
-
- Availability: Connexus’ home equity products are available in every state except Alaska, Maryland, Hawaii and Texas
- Home equity products: Connexus offers a fixed-rate home equity loan, along with a standard and interest-only HELOC
- Minimum credit score requirement: 640
- Funds available in: Within 30 days of applying
- Where to find: Connexus has about 475,000 members in all 50 states and 14 branches in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
-
Regions Bank
-
- Availability: 15 states (primarily in the South and Midwest)
- Home equity products: Home equity loan, HELOC and option to convert all or a portion of the HELOC to a fixed-rate loan
- Minimum credit score requirement: Undisclosed
- Funds available in: 20 days
- Where to find: apply online, by phone or at one of 1,250 branches primarily in the South and Midwest
-
Why borrow against home equity for home improvement?
Among U.S. adults, home improvements or repairs were the most common uses for home equity, cited by over half of homeowners (55 percent) as a good reason to tap in Bankrate’s Home Equity Insights Survey. By taking out a home equity loan or HELOC, you’re essentially using your property’s value to enhance its value — investing in your home with improvements that will boost its living space and market price, should you sell. Other advantages include:
- The interest rates on home equity loans and HELOCs are typically lower than on personal loans and credit cards.
- The interest is often tax-deductible, if the taxpayer itemizes deduction on their return.
- With HELOCs, you can withdraw funds at different times – ideal for long-term projects and paying contractors in stages.