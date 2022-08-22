Bank of America® Travel Rewards Credit Card for Students review

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 1.5X points on all purchases

: 1.5X points on all purchases Welcome offer : 25,000 online points after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days

: 25,000 online points after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first 90 days Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : 0 percent for 15 billing cycles

: 0 percent for 15 billing cycles Balance transfer intro APR : 0 percent for 15 billing cycles on BTs within the first 60 days, 3 percent balance transfer fee

: 0 percent for 15 billing cycles on BTs within the first 60 days, 3 percent balance transfer fee Regular APR: 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable

Current sign-up bonus

After spending $1,000 in purchases within your first 90 days, you’ll earn 25,000 points. These points are worth the most as a travel statement credit at 1 cent apiece, meaning your bonus is worth an impressive $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.

This is an excellent deal for students since welcome offers are not usually a given on student cards. Even compared to other cards of this caliber, this is a great sign-up bonus that you can easily nab with an upcoming plane ticket purchase.

Rewards rate

The Bank of America Travel Rewards for Students delivers solid rewards and a nice sampling of redemption choices when compared to other student credit cards. But in practice, the possibilities are a bit shallower.

Earning rewards

This is a fantastic starter card if you want to get your toes wet with straightforward flat-rate rewards. You’ll earn unlimited 1.5 points per dollar on all purchases. Plus, cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open, and you won't have to worry about blackout dates or limited airline choices.

The rewards are even richer if you already bank with Bank of America. The Travel Rewards for Students is an eligible Preferred Rewards card, so you can earn between 25 to 75 percent more rewards on each purchase, depending on qualifying balances in other Bank of America accounts.

Redeeming rewards

The best way to redeem points is for a statement credit on qualifying travel purchases, including a wide scope of expenses from flights and tourist attractions to bus rides and parking fees. Your points can cover eligible travel purchases within 12 months prior to the redemption date

You can also choose to receive cash rewards (as a check or direct deposit into an eligible Merrill Cash Management Account) or a gift card. Travel credit and cash rewards redemptions require a minimum of 2,500 points and gift cards 3,125 points to redeem.

The variety of redemption methods are nice on paper, but you’ll get the most value when you redeem rewards for travel.