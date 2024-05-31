At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways Your billing address is an essential part of your credit card account. Not only do billing addresses tell credit card issuers where to send important items, but billing addresses also provide an extra level of security when making purchases.

Checking and changing your billing address is easy, and in most cases can be done from your credit card online account or app. The process takes just a few minutes.

It’s important to update your billing address every time you move. That way, you can avoid billing address errors and help ensure that your credit card statements and other important documentation is sent to the right location.

Any time you move to a new address, make sure you change your billing address with your credit card issuer. Why? Two reasons. An accurate credit card billing address helps ensure important card-related mail, such as your monthly credit card statement, is sent to the right place. Keeping your billing address updated also helps protect you from potential identity theft.

So, what is your billing address used for? And how can you change your credit card billing address? Let’s take a close look at how billing addresses work, including how to find the billing address of a credit card and how to change your billing address with several major credit card issuers.

What is a billing address?

A billing address is the address associated with your credit or debit card account. When you apply for a credit card online, for example, the address you include on your application will become your billing address.

A billing address looks just like a street address. It has a street number and name followed by a city, state and ZIP code. If you live in a specific apartment or unit, that information will be included in your billing address as well.

What is your billing address used for?

Your billing address is the address to which your monthly billing statement is sent — but there’s more to a billing address than just that. Your billing address and your billing zip code both play key roles in helping to prevent identity theft.

Merchants often require you to include your billing zip code during the checkout process, especially if you are making an in-person purchase at a brick-and-mortar retailer. This adds an extra layer of protection to your transaction. There’s no billing zip code printed on your credit card — which means if your card gets stolen, the thief will have a hard time using your credit card to make purchases.

Your billing address also protects you through the Address Verification System, also known as AVS. If you’re making a purchase that requires you to enter a full billing address (not just a billing zip code), AVS will compare the billing address you entered with the billing address associated with your credit card. If the addresses do not match, the transaction will often be declined.

How to check the billing address for a credit card

There are several different ways to check the billing address for a credit card. You can look at the address printed on your billing statement, for example. You can also log in to your online banking account and review the billing address associated with your credit card. If you are using a credit card app, you can check your billing address there — and if you are still unsure what your billing address is, you can always contact customer service.

How to change your billing address

There are four easy ways to change your credit card billing address:

Use your credit card issuer’s website or app. Log in to your online account and change the billing address associated with your profile. Call customer support. Call the number on the back of your credit card and request a billing address change. Update your address via mail. Write your new address on the back of the payment coupon that comes with your monthly billing statement and mail it back to your credit card issuer. Update your address in person. Some people prefer to visit a branch in person if there’s a location nearby. If you decide to take this route, speak with a representative and ask them to update your billing address for you.

If you have several accounts with the same issuer, such as a checking account, multiple rewards credit cards and a debit card, making a credit card address change might not automatically change the billing address on your debit card and checking account. Double-check every card and account associated with your bank or credit card issuer to ensure that all of the addresses are updated.

Here’s how to change your credit card billing address with several major credit card issuers:

How to change your billing address with American Express

To submit an American Express change address request, log in to your American Express online account or call customer service at 1-800-528-4800. If you have multiple Amex cards and bank accounts, you’ll need to complete this process with every card or account. If you’re an additional cardholder and need to update your home address, contact an American Express Customer Care Professional. Only primary cardholders can make updates to all other addresses.

How to change your billing address with Bank of America

To change your billing address with Bank of America, log in to your Bank of America online account or call Bank of America customer service at 1-800-432-1000. You can also visit a Bank of America financial center to change your billing address in person.

How to change your billing address with Capital One

To change your billing address with Capital One, log in to your Capital One online account, select your name or icon and then select “Profile” to access and edit your billing address. You can also call Capital One at 1-877-383-4802 for customer service support. If you have a Capital One branch account, contact the Capital One Bank customer service department by phone or by chat to update your billing address — or visit a Capital One branch in person.

How to change your billing address with Chase

To submit a Chase change billing address request, visit your Chase online account and select “Profile and Settings” under the profile icon. You can also contact Chase customer service at 1-800-935-9935.

How to change your billing address with Citi

To change your billing address with Citi, log in to your Citi online account or you can reach Citi customer service at 1-800-950-5114. If you need additional help, you can chat online with a Citi representative.

How to change your billing address with Discover

To change your billing address with Discover, log in to the Discover Account Center and select “Profile.” You can also contact Discover customer service at 1-800-DISCOVER (1-800-347-2683).

How to change your billing address with U.S. Bank

To submit a U.S. Bank change address request, log in to your U.S. Bank online banking account, open the menu bar and select “Customer Service” followed by “My Profile.” If you are accessing your U.S. Bank online account from a mobile device, select “Menu” and then select “Edit Preferences” followed by “Update My Profile.” If you are using the U.S. Bank mobile app, select “Menu” and then select the gear icon. You can also call U.S. Bank customer service at 1-800-US-BANKS (1-800-872-2657).

How to change your billing address with Wells Fargo

To submit a Wells Fargo change address request, sign on to your Wells Fargo online account and select “Update Contact Information.” You can also contact Wells Fargo’s credit card account management customer service line at 1-800-642-4720.

How to fix billing address errors

If the billing address you enter when you make a purchase doesn’t match the billing address on your account, the billing address error could prevent the purchase from going through. This error might be due to a mistake on your end — a typo, for example — but it could also indicate an error in the billing address stored with your credit card issuer.

Here’s what you can do if you need to solve billing address errors:

Double check that your billing address is updated with your credit card issuer. You can do this online or on the phone with a representative. Make sure everything is spelled correctly.

Call your credit card issuer and verify the spelling of your name and address on your account.

If your address includes an apartment or unit number, make sure that those numbers are included and correct.

The bottom line

If you recently changed your address, you need to change your credit card billing address as well. Keeping your credit card billing address updated will ensure that important documents are sent to the correct mailing address and can also help prevent identity theft. Likewise, paying attention to the billing address you enter when making purchases can help you avoid billing address errors that could prevent your purchase from going through.

