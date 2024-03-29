Best credit cards for freelancers and the self-employed in 2023
If you’re one of the many Americans who freelance or own your own business, you might find a business credit card a useful addition to your wallet. They are a great financial tool for separating your personal and business expenses. While business credit cards typically cater to large- or mid-sized businesses, some business cards are well-suited for freelancers and offer generous rewards rates and perks.
Comparing the best cards for freelancers
|Card name
|Best for
|Annual fee
|Bankrate score
|Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
|Unlimited flat rewards
|$0
|4.2/5
|The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
|2 percent cash back
|No annual fee
|4.3/5
|Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
|Rotating cash back
|$0
|3.8/5
|The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
|High earners
|$695
|4.8/5
Top cards for freelancers
Here are some of the best credit cards for the self-employed. These cards can help you run your small business while simultaneously earning perks and rewards.
Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card
The information about the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card was last updated on July 12, 2023.
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
How to choose the best credit card for freelancers
It can be hard to choose from the many business card options available. Here are some factors to keep in mind as you weigh your options:
Budget for an annual fee
Only pay annual fees if you’ll maximize perks and rewards.
Plenty of business cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn rewards without yearly costs. However, business cards with annual fees usually come stacked with statement credits and higher earning rates that can offset the annual fee and then some. If you’re considering a credit card with an annual fee, make sure you’ll take advantage of the card’s additional perks and features.
Review your top spending categories
Chose a card with tiered categories you spend the most in.
You may find that standard business cards have spending categories you don’t need if you work from home, such as gas, flights and hotels. Compare the rewards categories for the business cards you’re considering to see where you spend the most. For example, if you’re a freelance web developer you may have recurring software and services subscriptions, so target cards that offer elevated points or cash back in that category.
Consider how your card helps your business
Pick a card that has perks your business can make the most of.
Look for business credit cards that have features like expense tracking and account management to make running your business smoother. Common credit card perks like purchase protection and cellphone insurance are useful if your new equipment is faulty or your cellphone is stolen.
If you don’t need any business reward categories or extras, you might be better off with a personal credit card. However, you’ll want to exercise discipline when keeping receipts and invoices so you can track your business spending year-round.
Should you get a business credit card as a freelancer?
If you occasionally freelance on the side and only rake in a couple hundred dollars a year, it may not be worth getting a business credit card. But if your income is solely from freelance work, getting a business credit card for your freelance expenses can help you in the long run. Here’s how:
- They help separate personal and business spending so it’s easier to file taxes each year.
- Many offer free employee cards if your business grows.
- You can earn rewards on business-related purchases.
Before you apply, however, you’ll want to compare several options. It’s important to identify the card that will earn the most rewards or bring the most value and convenience to your finances.
The bottom line
Business credit cards can provide valuable benefits if you’re a freelancer, allowing you to separate personal and professional expenses and earn rewards for business spending. When choosing a card, consider factors such as annual fees, top rewards categories and how the card will benefit your business.
Full-time freelancers are more likely to make the most of a business credit card, while freelancers with fewer expenses may struggle to justify them. Regardless, it’s crucial to compare different options to find the best fit for your needs.
