At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways

essional expenses, and some offer generous rewards and perks.;When choosing a business credit card, it’s important to budget for an annual fee, review top rewards categories, and determine if the card will actually benefit your business.;Freelancers who rely solely on freelance income may benefit from using a business credit card, but it’s important to compare different options before choosing one.” colors_variant=”blue”]

If you’re one of the many Americans who freelance or own your own business, you might find a business credit card a useful addition to your wallet. They are a great financial tool for separating your personal and business expenses. While business credit cards typically cater to large- or mid-sized businesses, some business cards are well-suited for freelancers and offer generous rewards rates and perks.

Comparing the best cards for freelancers

Top cards for freelancers

Here are some of the best credit cards for the self-employed. These cards can help you run your small business while simultaneously earning perks and rewards.

Best for unlimited flat rewards Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The card earns unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, which is solid value no matter where you use your card. No annual fee makes it an accessible option for business card beginners. Cons It offers lower earning potential than tiered category rewards cards. Many freelancers with small budgets may struggle to meet the spending requirement on its welcome offer. Pros The card earns unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, which is solid value no matter where you use your card. No annual fee makes it an accessible option for business card beginners. Cons It offers lower earning potential than tiered category rewards cards. Many freelancers with small budgets may struggle to meet the spending requirement on its welcome offer.



Best for 2% cash back The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros Although the rewards rate is capped, it’s perfect for freelancers with modest budgets. There is no annual fee, making it a low-stakes option for maximizing cash back. Cons Its thin portfolio of cardholder perks won't bring a ton of extra benefits to your wallet. Not the most valuable choice if you spend more than the $50,000 spending cap each year. Pros Although the rewards rate is capped, it’s perfect for freelancers with modest budgets. There is no annual fee, making it a low-stakes option for maximizing cash back. Cons Its thin portfolio of cardholder perks won't bring a ton of extra benefits to your wallet. Not the most valuable choice if you spend more than the $50,000 spending cap each year.



Best for customizable cash back Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 3.8 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros Earn boosted rewards for dining purchases and even better rewards in an eligible category of your choosing (up to $50,000 in combined annual spending). This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, so it’s a safe pick if you’re concerned about adding additional charges to your business. Cons Its rewards rates share a spending cap, so you may quickly exhaust this card's best feature with frequent spending. Pros Earn boosted rewards for dining purchases and even better rewards in an eligible category of your choosing (up to $50,000 in combined annual spending). This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, so it’s a safe pick if you’re concerned about adding additional charges to your business. Cons Its rewards rates share a spending cap, so you may quickly exhaust this card's best feature with frequent spending.



The information about the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card was last updated on July 12, 2023.

Best for high earners The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros & cons Caret Down Pros The card offers over $1,000 in value from business-related statement credits which can help offset your annual fee. Travel-related statement credits and perks, like airport lounge access and travel insurance. Cons The card’s $695 annual fee is difficult to offset unless you are a high-earner with a big budget. Its welcome offer spending requirement is hard to reach unless you spend at least $5,000 per month. Pros The card offers over $1,000 in value from business-related statement credits which can help offset your annual fee. Travel-related statement credits and perks, like airport lounge access and travel insurance. Cons The card’s $695 annual fee is difficult to offset unless you are a high-earner with a big budget. Its welcome offer spending requirement is hard to reach unless you spend at least $5,000 per month.



How to choose the best credit card for freelancers

It can be hard to choose from the many business card options available. Here are some factors to keep in mind as you weigh your options:

Budget for an annual fee

Only pay annual fees if you’ll maximize perks and rewards.

Plenty of business cards with no annual fee make it easy to earn rewards without yearly costs. However, business cards with annual fees usually come stacked with statement credits and higher earning rates that can offset the annual fee and then some. If you’re considering a credit card with an annual fee, make sure you’ll take advantage of the card’s additional perks and features.

Review your top spending categories

Chose a card with tiered categories you spend the most in.

You may find that standard business cards have spending categories you don’t need if you work from home, such as gas, flights and hotels. Compare the rewards categories for the business cards you’re considering to see where you spend the most. For example, if you’re a freelance web developer you may have recurring software and services subscriptions, so target cards that offer elevated points or cash back in that category.

Consider how your card helps your business

Pick a card that has perks your business can make the most of.

Look for business credit cards that have features like expense tracking and account management to make running your business smoother. Common credit card perks like purchase protection and cellphone insurance are useful if your new equipment is faulty or your cellphone is stolen.

If you don’t need any business reward categories or extras, you might be better off with a personal credit card. However, you’ll want to exercise discipline when keeping receipts and invoices so you can track your business spending year-round.

Should you get a business credit card as a freelancer?

If you occasionally freelance on the side and only rake in a couple hundred dollars a year, it may not be worth getting a business credit card. But if your income is solely from freelance work, getting a business credit card for your freelance expenses can help you in the long run. Here’s how:

They help separate personal and business spending so it’s easier to file taxes each year.

Many offer free employee cards if your business grows.

You can earn rewards on business-related purchases.

Before you apply, however, you’ll want to compare several options. It’s important to identify the card that will earn the most rewards or bring the most value and convenience to your finances.

The bottom line

Business credit cards can provide valuable benefits if you’re a freelancer, allowing you to separate personal and professional expenses and earn rewards for business spending. When choosing a card, consider factors such as annual fees, top rewards categories and how the card will benefit your business.

Full-time freelancers are more likely to make the most of a business credit card, while freelancers with fewer expenses may struggle to justify them. Regardless, it’s crucial to compare different options to find the best fit for your needs.