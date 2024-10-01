Should I close my credit card if I have a high interest rate?
Key takeaways
- High-interest credit cards can significantly increase the cost of carrying a balance, with rates around 30% APR being particularly expensive.
- It may be beneficial to consider switching to a low-interest credit card or negotiating with the issuer for a lower rate if carrying a balance.
- Canceling a high-interest credit card may negatively impact credit score, so balance transfers or keeping the account open with no balance may be a better option.
Are your credit cards charging more interest than you can afford? Are you wondering if you close a credit card does the interest stop? A high-interest credit card can make it a lot harder to pay off credit card debt, and even if you only carry a balance on your credit cards occasionally, high interest rates can cost you a lot more money than you may realize.
Knowing how to lower credit card interest rates — by switching cards, raising your credit score or contacting your credit card issuer — is an important financial skill.
Let’s take a look at how much a high-interest card can cost you, when you should ditch your high-interest credit card and what you can do if you want to keep a high-interest card open.
What is a high interest rate for a credit card?
Right now, the average credit card interest rate in the United States is around 20 percent, with variable APRs often ranging from 18.24 percent to 29.99 percent. A high interest rate for a credit card is anything significantly higher than the average — say around 30 percent APR, for example.
If your credit card has a high interest rate, you might want to try securing a lower rate. This means you’ll either need to contact your credit card issuer to request a lower credit card interest rate or cancel your credit card and apply for a low-interest card instead.
If you always pay off your credit card statements in full, it might not matter whether your credit card has a high interest rate. With most credit cards, people who never carry a balance past their credit card grace period aren’t charged interest on their purchases.
Keep in mind: If you have good credit, you’re more likely to be offered lower interest rates.
How expensive is it to carry a balance?
Curious about how much interest you will pay on your credit card balance? It depends on your current APR and the balance you’re carrying on your credit card. A good credit card calculator can help you figure out exactly how much your unpaid balance might cost you.
Spending example
When should you ditch your high-interest card?
Half (50 percent) of American credit cardholders carry a credit card balance from month to month, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Credit Card Debt Survey. If you find yourself within this majority, then knowing when it’s time to say goodbye to a credit card with a high interest rate can be useful for cutting down on debt.
Let’s take a look at a few scenarios where it may — or may not — make sense to get rid of a high-interest credit card.
Scenario #1: You always carry a revolving balance month to month
If you are carrying a revolving balance on your credit card, you’re likely paying a lot of interest on that balance every month. When interest piles up, even as you make payments each month, it can feel like you’ve dug yourself into a hole. That means it’s probably time to look for a lower-interest option, such as a balance transfer, and put that high-interest card to rest.
Scenario #2: You always pay your balance on time, but you pay a high annual fee and a high interest rate
If your high-interest credit card isn’t costing you a lot of extra money in interest because you pay your balance off in full every month, you might not want to ditch your card quite yet. Having multiple credit cards is good for your credit score, so consider keeping your high-interest account open while you look for a new card with lower interest or better credit card rewards. Once you find a credit card you really like, you can make it your everyday spending card.
However, if you always pay your balance on time but have a high-interest card that charges a high annual fee, you may want to ditch that card if the fee is no longer worth it. You can either cancel the card completely or downgrade your credit card to a no-annual-fee version. Paying an annual fee on a card that’s charging you high interest rates isn’t always a great option, and there are plenty of no-annual-fee credit cards that might better suit your needs.
Tips for paying off high-interest cards
If you have a high-interest credit card with debt, it’s better to pay it off sooner rather than later. Here are some tips to help you through the process:
The bottom line
A credit card with a high interest rate can cost you a lot of money over time if you aren’t able to pay off your balances in full every month. If you’re currently carrying a balance on a high-interest credit card, consider transferring your balance to a balance transfer credit card and ditching your high-interest card.
Remember that since your credit score affects the interest rates you are offered, you might want to avoid canceling a high-interest credit card altogether. Instead, you can transfer your balance (or pay it off in full) and let the account remain open and in good standing. That way, you’ll increase your available credit and potentially boost your credit score.
If you want to keep using your high-interest credit card as your everyday spending card, contact your credit card issuer to see if you can negotiate a lower interest rate. Otherwise, clear out the balance and look for a lower-interest option.
