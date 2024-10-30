Key takeaways IHG One Rewards points are worth approximately 0.7 cents per point, per our recent valuations.

However, members may get more or less value for their rewards depending on how they redeem them.

There are several ways to maximize IHG One Rewards points for more value, including being flexible with travel dates, booking at least four consecutive nights and taking advantage of free night certificates.

Free membership, free hotel stays and member rates at thousands of hotels globally — what’s not to love about the IHG One Rewards program?

If you ever travel with any InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) brands, from Holiday Inn to Crowne Plaza, it might be worth joining the rewards program. You could even apply for an IHG One Rewards credit card for more benefits like a sign-up bonus and a fourth-night-free opportunity. But to truly understand whether the program is right for you, it all comes down to the value of the points.

How much are IHG points worth?

The exact dollar value of IHG One Rewards points will vary, but Bankrate’s latest points valuation calculates it at 0.7 cents per point.

To calculate the value, you divide the cost of a hotel reservation in cash by its cost in points. Other factors that might affect your points’ value include your membership status, the cost of buying more points, cancellation or change fees, and the location, date and type of your stay.

You should also know that our point valuations represent an average and that you can often find even better point values if you’re flexible with your travel destination, dates and hotel choice. In other words, how much value you get from the IHG One Rewards program ultimately depends on you.

How do you redeem IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards points can be used for partner deals, although the best way to redeem them is for hotel stays. So how many IHG points do you need for a free night? Point values will vary based on multiple factors, like room availability and selected dates, on top of the property type. A single reward night can cost as little as 5,000 points. You can also book hotels through IHG One Rewards with a combination of points and cash.

Other redemption options for IHG One Rewards include:

Experiences like sporting events, VIP passes to concerts and celebrity meet-and-greets

Shopping or gift cards

Digital rewards like magazine subscriptions and eBooks

Donations to charity

Transfers to airline partners

Determining IHG One Rewards point values

To get an idea of IHG One Rewards point value, consider a few different properties, their nightly rates and how many points you’ll need for a stay. Our first example is the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba-Beach Resort & Casino, which is available over select dates in 2025 for either $370 USD or 59,000 points per night.

If you run the numbers on this one, you’ll see that the average point value for this redemption works out to .62 cents per point, so a bit less than average according to Bankrate valuations.

$370 / 59,000 points = 0.0062

Now consider a stay in Paris, France over dates in May of 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Paris – Republique. This hotel is available on some dates for $322 USD or 68,000 points per night.

When you do the math for this redemption, you’ll find that each point is worth approximately .47 cents each, so even further below the Bankrate average.

$322 / 68,000 points = 0.0047

These are just a few examples of how much IHG One Rewards points can be worth, and they also show that some redemptions are more valuable than others. Fortunately, there are several ways to get more value for each point you redeem for stays with the brand.

How to maximize your IHG One Rewards points

If you want to make the most of your IHG One Rewards points, you need to be strategic in how you use them. You’ll also want to know which benefits and promotions help you get better redemption values overall. Consider these strategies:

Take advantage of free night certificates

Some IHG One Rewards credit cards come with free night certificates that can help you stretch your points further. For example, the IHG® One Rewards Premier Credit Card* offers a free anniversary night worth up to 40,000 points for each cardmember anniversary year. The IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card* for small businesses offers this perk as well.

Having a co-branded IHG One Rewards credit card will also help you earn hotel points for every dollar you spend. This means you can earn rewards without any paid hotel stays and work toward having enough points for your dream trip at a faster rate.

Book at least four consecutive nights at one property

Having an IHG One Rewards credit card also qualifies you for the hotel brand’s “redeem three nights, get a fourth night free” benefit. This perk works exactly as it sounds. If you book four consecutive nights at a property, your fourth reservation night is free.

Fourth night spending example Getting a fourth night free on point-redemption stays can dramatically improve the value of your rewards. Let’s consider our Aruba example. Remember that one night costs $370 or 59,000 points, so using points for a single night means your points have a value of .62 cents each. But if you book four nights at the property, the cost is $1,480 in cash ($370 x 4) or 177,000 points (59,000 x 3 with a fourth night free). In this case, your points are worth .84 cents each ($1,480 / 177,000 = 0.0084).

Be flexible with your travel dates

Also make sure you’re being as flexible as you can with your travel dates and destination. Award nights at IHG One properties can cost more points from one day to the next. This means you can save rewards if you are willing to move your travel dates around.

How do IHG points compare to other hotel rewards programs?

The value of IHG points is comparable to many popular hotel brands, including Marriott and Hilton. Here’s a look at Bankrate’s average points values for several popular hotel loyalty programs.

Are IHG points worth the membership?

The IHG One Rewards program is free, and if you’re already a fan of the many worldwide brands, there’s no harm in joining the membership program. If you already carry one of IHG’s Rewards credit cards, you can earn even more points.

Just remember that IHG One Rewards points can expire if you’re not an elite member and you don’t earn or burn any points for a period of 12 months. You can keep points active by reaching an elite status tier with IHG One Rewards, booking a hotel stay, purchasing points, donating points or completing other qualifying activities.

IHG One Rewards elite status tiers

When you join IHG One Rewards, you’re considered a Club Member, which comes with basic benefits like member rates and no blackout dates for reward nights. The more points you earn or nights you stay at IHG hotels and resorts, the more benefits you get. As we mentioned already, reaching any of the elite status tiers with IHG One Rewards also means your points will never expire.

There are four status levels you can attain with this program:

Silver Elite: You can unlock this entry-level status through 10 qualifying nights at select IHG properties. Perks include free internet, late check-out and 20 percent bonus points. Note that you can earn automatic Silver Elite status with the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card*.

You can unlock this entry-level status through 10 qualifying nights at select IHG properties. Perks include free internet, late check-out and 20 percent bonus points. Note that you can earn automatic Silver Elite status with the IHG One Rewards Traveler Credit Card*. Gold Elite: You can unlock this level by earning 40,000 IHG One Rewards points or 20 qualifying nights. In addition to Silver Elite benefits, Gold Elite status allows you to rollover nights toward next year’s status and 40 percent bonus points.

You can unlock this level by earning 40,000 IHG One Rewards points or 20 qualifying nights. In addition to Silver Elite benefits, Gold Elite status allows you to rollover nights toward next year’s status and 40 percent bonus points. Platinum Elite: You can unlock Platinum Elite status by earning 60,000 rewards points or 40 qualifying nights. You can also gain automatic Platinum Elite status as an IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card holder. Platinum status comes with exclusive reward night discounts, guaranteed room availability, early check-in, complimentary upgrades and your choice of points or a drink/snack as a welcome amenity at check-in.

You can unlock Platinum Elite status by earning 60,000 rewards points or 40 qualifying nights. You can also gain automatic Platinum Elite status as an IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card holder. Platinum status comes with exclusive reward night discounts, guaranteed room availability, early check-in, complimentary upgrades and your choice of points or a drink/snack as a welcome amenity at check-in. Diamond Elite: Diamond Elite status is granted after earning 120,000 rewards points or with 70 qualifying nights. Diamond Elite offers the most bonus points with 100 percent extra earnings — meaning you’ll double your points on all purchases. Plus, you’re guaranteed room availability with sufficient notice. In addition to Platinum perks, Diamond Elite comes with dedicated customer support and your choice of breakfast, points or a drink/snack as a welcome amenity at check-in.

If you’re already staying at IHG hotels and you want to attain these reward levels faster, combining your rewards club membership with a hotel credit card can give you a boost. The IHG Premier and Traveler credit cards both earn additional points per dollar spent at IHG brands and can stack points toward status levels. Additionally, IHG is a partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards so you can transfer rewards earned with an eligible Chase credit card to your IHG One Rewards account.

The bottom line

If you stay at IHG hotels more than once a year, it’s worth joining this free program. However, the most value from this membership comes once you can earn bonus points at higher member status levels. IHG One Rewards credit cardholders can stack points and reach those levels even faster. Best of all, take the extra time away and redeem rewards for a fourth consecutive night to truly maximize the value of your rewards.

*The information about the IHG® One Rewards Premier Credit Card, IHG® One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and IHG® One Rewards Traveler Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.