Skip to Main Content

Best cards for cosmetic procedures

Katie Kelton Brooklyn Lowery
Written by
Katie Kelton,
Edited by
Brooklyn Lowery
Published on March 27, 2025 | 3 min read

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer. This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

woman receiving a beauty treatment in a medical office
Westend61/Getty Images

The rise of “preventative Botox,” lip flips and even plastic surgery trends — all of which you’ll see when scrolling TikTok — might have you considering a cosmetic procedure or two.

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that, from 2019 to 2023, the number of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures increased by 40 percent globally. And the U.S. takes the lead, performing almost 18 percent of the world’s total surgical and non-surgical procedures.

To get a cosmetic procedure is a deeply personal decision — one you should make based on your own desires and budget, not someone else’s. But if you’re eyeing a treatment, the right credit card might let you earn rewards on that purchase or the drugstore purchases to follow. You could also pay off an expensive procedure over time with an introductory APR.

Comparing the best cards for cosmetic procedures

Card name Benefits related to cosmetic procedures Variable APR Annual fee
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
  • 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
  • 1.5% cash back on everyday purchases, including medical bills
  • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
 18.99% - 28.49% Variable $0
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
  • 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases
  • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (transfers must be made within 120 days of opening to qualify)
 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR $0
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
  • 2X miles on purchases, including medical bills
 19.99% - 29.24% (Variable)
$95
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
  • 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 21 months (transfers must be made within 120 days of opening to qualify)
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
$0
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®
  • 1.5% cash back on all purchases
  • Structured like a personal loan with installments and a fixed APR
14.99% - 29.99% 		$0

Top cards for cosmetic procedures

Badge Icon Best for drugstore rewards
Chase Freedom Unlimited® image

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for high-rate cash rewards on your treatment
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card image

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for high-rate travel rewards on your treatment
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card image

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for a long interest-free repayment period
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card image

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for a lower APR opportunity
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® image

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®

Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
4.9
Learn More in our Bankrate review

How to choose a credit card for cosmetic procedures

If you’re on the fence about which new card to apply for ahead of your cosmetic procedure or which to pull from your wallet when paying, here are a few considerations:

  • Rewards: Depending on your rewards preference, you could earn cash back or travel rewards in the form of points or miles on your procedure. Decide whether you prefer flat-rate rewards or would benefit from a card that offers extra rewards for drugstore purchases.
  • Intro APR length: If you’re not able to pay off the procedure right away, you might prioritize a lengthy 0 percent intro APR instead. You could secure 12, 15 or 21 months to carry a balance interest-free with a traditional card.
  • Ability to combine with other cards: Cosmetic procedures aren’t a typical bonus rewards category, like travel, dining out or subscriptions, for example. You may want to combine the card you choose with a bonus category card that earns more on your other regular spending.

Frequently asked questions

What’s next?

Spender Type Tool

Get card recommendations based on your spending

Caret Right Icon

Compare Cards

Compare credit card features side by side.

Caret Right Icon

The bottom line

As you’re considering how to pay for a cosmetic procedure, you’ll want to keep your credit beautiful, too.

With research and a plan, you can achieve your aesthetic dreams without damaging your bottom line. But it’s easy to bite off more than you can chew when you’re excited about the procedure. If you have a credit card in mind, check your budget so you can make your payments in full and on time.

Written by
Katie Kelton Arrow Right Icon
Senior Writer, Credit Cards
Katie Kelton is the Senior Writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team, where she brings eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.