We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
The advice in this article is offered by the
team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.
This article may contain
from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page.
as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
The rise of “preventative Botox,” lip flips and even plastic surgery trends — all of which you’ll see when scrolling TikTok — might have you considering a cosmetic procedure or two.
The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that, from 2019 to 2023, the number of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures increased by 40 percent globally. And the U.S. takes the lead, performing almost 18 percent of the world’s total surgical and non-surgical procedures.
To get a cosmetic procedure is a deeply personal decision — one you should make based on your own desires and budget, not someone else’s. But if you’re eyeing a treatment, the right credit card might let you earn rewards on that purchase or the drugstore purchases to follow. You could also pay off an expensive procedure over time with an introductory APR.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great choice for cosmetic procedures, surgical or non-surgical, for a few reasons. First, the card offers 3 percent cash back on purchases at drugstores, so you can earn handsomely on any post-operative needs like pain relief, cold compresses or soothing creams. You can also reap rewards on your regular skincare and aesthetic purchases this way. Plus, you’ll earn 1.5 percent on the procedure itself. That means a $10,000 procedure nets you $150 in cash back
After the welcome bonus ends, you’ll still earn 5 percent on Chase Travel and Lyft purchases, 3 percent on drugstore purchases and dining and 1.5 percent on everything else. And with the intro APR, you’ll have 15 months to pay off any big purchases interest-free, followed by a APR of 18.99% – 28.49% Variable.
Pros
Earn high rewards on drugstore purchases following a procedure or as part of your regular cosmetic routine, as well as rewards on the procedure itself.
By applying for the card right before a big purchase like a procedure, you’ll have 15 months of no interest to pay it off, then 18.99% - 28.49% Variable.
Cons
The 1.5 catch-all rewards rate is decent, but lower than that of the best flat-rate cards.
If you don’t want to deal with bonus rewards categories, the Well Fargo Active Cash card offers a flat 2 percent cash rewards on every eligible purchase, no matter what. You could charge your cosmetic procedure and any follow-up costs to the card. And you can redeem those cash rewards for future purchases or as a statement credit, cash or gift card.
The 0 percent intro APR also nets you 12 months to pay off a big purchase. After that, 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR. You can also earn a welcome bonus of $200 cash rewards after spending $500 — the cost of at least part of a procedure — in the first three months.
Pros
This is the best rewards rate you’ll find for a flat-rate card, so you can earn both 2 percent cash back and the $200 welcome bonus on your procedure.
Enjoy 12 months of paying off a big purchase with no interest, then 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR.
Cons
With no bonus categories, you won’t get as many rewards on certain categories, like travel or dining, as you could with another card.
Best for high-rate travel rewards on your treatment
If you prefer travel rewards to cash back, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Cardmakes it easy to earn 2X miles on every purchase, including cosmetic procedures. Plus, you can tap into 5X miles when booking hotels, vacation rentals and rental cards through Capital One Travel, which could make this your go-to travel card.
The card charges a $95 annual fee, but you can earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus by spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months to justify the fee. Plus, new cardholders receive a $250 credit to use in the Capital One Travel portal in the first year. Timing your procedure for that intro period is a great way to secure the extra miles.
Pros
Earn the best rewards rate for a flat-rate travel card, as well as welcome bonus miles worth about $1,275 when transferred to a high-value travel partner, according to Bankrate’s valuation.
Keep this card in your wallet for all your travel purchases to earn 5X miles if you’re a fan of Capital One Travel.
Cons
If you don’t travel often or tap into the perks like Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit or the Lifestyle Collection credit, the annual fee might not be worth it after the first year.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best in the game for intro APR offers. New cardholders have 21 months of 0 percent interest to pay off a big purchase before a jump of 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR. Ideally, you’ll want to pay off the balance by then.
It’s also a balance transfer card, in case you want to charge your cosmetic procedure to another card for rewards and then transfer the balance to this card. Just keep in mind there’s a 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee.
Pros
By applying for the card right before a cosmetic procedure, you’ll have 21 months to pay it off with no interest, (then 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR).
With good credit, you could potentially secure a lower APR than average once the intro period ends.
Cons
The card doesn’t offer rewards or many other perks.
The Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® card functions more like a personal loan, letting you pay off the balance in installments with a fixed APR of 14.99% – 29.99% for credit limits between $500 and $25,000. It’s a good solution if you don’t qualify for a 0 percent intro APR card but need time to finance a big purchase like a cosmetic procedure. Keep in mind that you’ll need a high credit score to secure the lowest APR in that range.
Plus, you’ll earn a straightforward 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, as well as a $200 bonus if you also open a checking account and make three debit card transactions.
Pros
If you have excellent credit, you could secure a lower-than-average fixed APR and a generous installment time period for repayment.
Earn cash back rewards on your cosmetic procedure before paying it off over time.
Cons
If you can’t qualify for a lower APR, then the card doesn’t have much advantage over other rewards cards.
How to choose a credit card for cosmetic procedures
If you’re on the fence about which new card to apply for ahead of your cosmetic procedure or which to pull from your wallet when paying, here are a few considerations:
Rewards: Depending on your rewards preference, you could earn cash back or travel rewards in the form of points or miles on your procedure. Decide whether you prefer flat-rate rewards or would benefit from a card that offers extra rewards for drugstore purchases.
Intro APR length: If you’re not able to pay off the procedure right away, you might prioritize a lengthy 0 percent intro APR instead. You could secure 12, 15 or 21 months to carry a balance interest-free with a traditional card.
Ability to combine with other cards: Cosmetic procedures aren’t a typical bonus rewards category, like travel, dining out or subscriptions, for example. You may want to combine the card you choose with a bonus category card that earns more on your other regular spending.
Frequently asked questions
No one should feel like they need a cosmetic procedure, but what you want done depends on your vision and budget. Start by consulting with a highly rated provider.
Jaimie DeRosa, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with offices in Boston and Palm Beach, advises talking openly with a med spa practitioner or plastic surgeon to determine what’s best for you.
“Be honest,” says DeRosa. “Say, ‘I’m thinking about the laxity in my face, but I have a budget.’ A caring practitioner will guide you. They’ll explain that you will have a limited return on your investment for something less expensive like a facial, but that maybe you would be better off saving for something that really gets you to your goal. You could spend thousands on filler and not get the results you want.”
Cosmetic procedure prices vary widely by state, provider and whether it’s non-surgical or surgical. Here are some common procedures listed by average price, according to RealSelf.
Non-surgical procedures:
HydraFacial: $225
Chemical peel: $425
Neurotoxins (Botox): $553
Microneedling: $650
Dermal fillers (Juvéderm): $775
Lip fillers: $800
CoolSculpting: $2,275
Ultherapy: $2,650
Surgical procedures:
Eyelid surgery: $4,950
Breast implants: $6,400
Liposuction: $6,825
Butt lift: $7,875
Rhinoplasty: $8,025
Tummy tuck: $8,200
Full facelift: $12,625
If the numbers seem daunting, you may be tempted to search for rock-bottom prices. But think twice.
“Medicine in general is not a place to save money,” says Darren Smith a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City. “The bottom line is that if it’s a stretch, you shouldn’t do it. No one needs plastic surgery. Don’t do it unless it brings you joy, and that also means being comfortable with the cost.”
Yes, a credit card is a common way to pay for cosmetic procedures or surgery because you don’t need to have all the cash on hand. An intro APR card could offer you a number of months to pay off the purchase with no interest. You could even earn cash back or travel rewards on the purchase.
Just keep in mind you’ll want to stay ahead of the balance and avoid accruing interest. If you only make minimum payments, that procedure will end up costing you far more in interest charges.
As you’re considering how to pay for a cosmetic procedure, you’ll want to keep your credit beautiful, too.
With research and a plan, you can achieve your aesthetic dreams without damaging your bottom line. But it’s easy to bite off more than you can chew when you’re excited about the procedure. If you have a credit card in mind, check your budget so you can make your payments in full and on time.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Kelton, K. (2025, March 27). Best cards for cosmetic procedures. Bankrate. Retrieved March 27, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-cosmetic-procedures/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Kelton, Katie. "Best cards for cosmetic procedures." Bankrate. 27 March 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-cosmetic-procedures/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Kelton, Katie. "Best cards for cosmetic procedures." Bankrate. March 27, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/rewards/best-credit-cards-for-cosmetic-procedures/.