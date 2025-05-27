Why you might want the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card

The Ramp Corporate Card is ideal for organizing and managing complex business needs. Your business won’t need to pay fees and can earn an easy welcome bonus.

Perks : Standout expense management and discounts

Business and expense management tools generally come standard with the top business cards , but the Ramp card's automated features are notably better. The card categorizes expenses and account reconciliation by instantly collecting receipts at the time of purchase and allowing employees to easily submit expenses, then automatically matching them to the right transaction and syncing with accounting software. It also uses AI technology to analyze your spending data to find ways to help save money and project future spending more accurately.

Ramp also makes it simple to maintain full control over company spending and monitor transactions in real time with spending and time limits. To streamline the approval process for purchases, requests are sent directly via email, text or Slack. You can also enable automatic declines of unauthorized purchases.

Other benefits that stand out include the possibility of getting a high credit limit without a personal guarantee, making it ideal for managing expenses for larger businesses. Ramp also offers virtual cards and physical cards for employees for no additional cost.

Partner discounts

Ramp partners with several merchants, such as Amazon Business Prime and UPS, to offer discounts in the following areas:

Accounting and finance

Business operations

Legal and compliance

Data, infrastructure and analytics

People operations and administration

Productivity and collaboration

Sales and marketing

Travel

These partner offers can save significant money if you happen to need a decent amount of services offered, especially if your business is just getting started.

Rates and fees: No fees or personal guarantee

The Ramp Card doesn’t charge an annual fee or have an APR, since it’s a charge card . However, this also means your business can’t carry a balance on the card. Combining the lack of fees with a potentially high credit limit can boost your business’ spending power greatly, as long as you have the means to pay in full every month.

It’s a rare business card that doesn’t require a personal guarantee or credit check to open, meaning you won’t be liable if your business fails. Instead, Ramp considers business cash flow and revenue to determine your credit limit. So if your business is doing well, you can get the card even if you have poor credit.

Welcome offer: Easy boost