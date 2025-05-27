Ramp Visa® Corporate Card review: Great for managing expenses
You can manage your expenses easily without a personal guarantee, but it offers little beyond that.
Snapshot
4.3
Bottom line
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
1.5% cashback
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
N/A
4.3
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
Ramp Visa® Corporate Card overview
The Ramp Visa® Corporate Card is a corporate card that focuses on helping businesses easily manage expenses with automation and AI-driven data insights. Your business can get a high credit limit without a personal guarantee while earning flat-rate rewards on purchases. However, while this card does offer unlimited flat-rate cash back rewards, Ramp determines your rewards rate by your business's creditworthiness, so you won't know if you are eligible for the top rewards rate until after you apply. This card also doesn't feature many travel perks or annual statement credits, so if you’re looking for features outside business management and discounts, you’ll want to explore other options.
-
Rewards
- 1 percent to 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase (depending on your business creditworthiness)
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- Earn $250 after approval, no spending required
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0
- Foreign transaction fee: $0
- Regular APR: N/A
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Free employee cards
- Automated expense management
- AI-driven data analysis
- Discounts with business partners
- Travel and emergency assistance services
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Ramp Visa® Corporate Card pros and cons
PROS
-
There’s no personal guarantee required to open the card, so you don't have to worry about your personal assets if your business fails or you can't make payments.
Automated expense management makes organization easy for larger businesses.
Your business can get a high credit limit to help manage greater spending.
CONS
-
The card's perks fall short of other business cards.
-
It isn't as accessible as other business cards — sole proprietors aren’t eligible to apply.
-
Since this is a charge card, your business can’t carry a balance and must pay in full each month.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
To calculate this card's first-year value vs. ongoing value, we assumed the top 1.5 percent cash back rewards based on an annual spend of $22,500. (While this card offers partner discounts, these discounts will vary by business so are not factored.) The welcome offer instantly boosts value upon approval, with value remaining consistent going forward. Here’s a look at how much value you can expect to earn based on our card value rating methodology.
Benefits & costs First-year value Ongoing value Yearly rewards +$337.50 +$337.50 Welcome offer +$250 N/A Annual fee -$0 -$0 Total value $587.50 $337.50
Why you might want the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card
The Ramp Corporate Card is ideal for organizing and managing complex business needs. Your business won’t need to pay fees and can earn an easy welcome bonus.
Perks: Standout expense management and discounts
Business and expense management tools generally come standard with the top business cards, but the Ramp card's automated features are notably better. The card categorizes expenses and account reconciliation by instantly collecting receipts at the time of purchase and allowing employees to easily submit expenses, then automatically matching them to the right transaction and syncing with accounting software. It also uses AI technology to analyze your spending data to find ways to help save money and project future spending more accurately.
Ramp also makes it simple to maintain full control over company spending and monitor transactions in real time with spending and time limits. To streamline the approval process for purchases, requests are sent directly via email, text or Slack. You can also enable automatic declines of unauthorized purchases.
Other benefits that stand out include the possibility of getting a high credit limit without a personal guarantee, making it ideal for managing expenses for larger businesses. Ramp also offers virtual cards and physical cards for employees for no additional cost.
Partner discounts
Ramp partners with several merchants, such as Amazon Business Prime and UPS, to offer discounts in the following areas:
Accounting and finance
Business operations
Legal and compliance
Data, infrastructure and analytics
People operations and administration
Productivity and collaboration
Sales and marketing
Travel
These partner offers can save significant money if you happen to need a decent amount of services offered, especially if your business is just getting started.
Rates and fees: No fees or personal guarantee
The Ramp Card doesn’t charge an annual fee or have an APR, since it’s a charge card. However, this also means your business can’t carry a balance on the card. Combining the lack of fees with a potentially high credit limit can boost your business’ spending power greatly, as long as you have the means to pay in full every month.
It’s a rare business card that doesn’t require a personal guarantee or credit check to open, meaning you won’t be liable if your business fails. Instead, Ramp considers business cash flow and revenue to determine your credit limit. So if your business is doing well, you can get the card even if you have poor credit.
Welcome offer: Easy boost
The welcome offer for the Ramp Card is as easy as it gets — open the card, get $250. There’s no spending requirement, making this bonus a quick win and nice incentive to open the card. Although you can find much higher welcome offers, those come with spending requirements to earn.
Why you might want a different business card
Many business and corporate cards outshine the Ramp Card with better and more transparent rewards rates to add extra value.
Rewards: Best rates aren’t guaranteed
Ramp previously offered a flat 1.5 percent cash back rate to all cardholders. After May 2024, rewards rates are now determined by the creditworthiness of your business and can range from 1 percent to 1.5 percent cash back. Even if you get the highest rate, there are plenty of business cards that offer 2 percent cash back or bonus categories. If you’re getting the Ramp Card, it should be because you need the business management tools, not for the rewards.
Eligibility: Strict restrictions
The Ramp Card is only available to corporations, limited partnerships and LLCs. Your business must also conduct the majority of its spending in the United States and have at least $25,000 in a U.S. business bank account. If you're a sole proprietor or just looking for a card for a side hustle, you won't qualify for this card. However, if you're in that category, you might benefit more from a card with a higher rewards rate or, if you fly frequently, better travel perks.
How the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card compares to other business cards
While the Ramp Card stands at the top of expense management, you'll find much better rewards rates and redemption options on other business cards. Here are some to consider.
Annual fee$0
Intro offerN/A
Rewards rate1.5% cashback
1.5% cashback on every purchase, with no limits or restrictions.
Recommended Credit ScoreNo Credit History
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate Score
Annual fee$0
Intro offer50,000 points
30,000 points after spending $3,500, or 50,000 points after spending $9,000 in the first 30 days.
Rewards rate1X - 7X
7X Rideshare. 4X Brex Travel. 3X Restaurants. 2X Recurring software. 1X Everything else.
Recommended Credit ScoreNo Credit History
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate Score
Annual feeNo annual fee
Intro offer15,000 Membership Rewards® points
Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Rewards rate2X
Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card right for me?
The Ramp Visa® Corporate Card offers great options to manage expenses. While it lacks in many other areas, it can be ideal if you have a solid business with significant spending. But if you are looking for significant travel benefits or want to maximize your spending, another card might deserve a place in your wallet. Consider this card if you:
Dig deeper: 9 things to know about the Ramp corporate card
Prefer to automate expense management
Want AI-driven insight to project future spending
Have less-than-ideal personal credit but solid business cash flow
Alternative picks
The Ramp Corporate Card is a solid choice for expense management. Here are two other options which might work better for your business, especially if you have good credit.
Frequently asked questions
*The information about the Brex Card have been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
-
