Why you might want the Nibbles Card

If you are shopping for pet insurance, the Nibbles Card might actually be worth a look. It doesn’t have the most extensive coverage, but it’s an affordable alternative to traditional coverage.

Intro offer: Waived first-year annual fee

Your annual fee is waived the first year with this card, which offers substantial value to potential applicants (limited-time offer is for cardholders who apply and are approved by June 30, 2025). You’ll normally pay $249 each year to hold this card and access its lucrative insurance perk. Accessing pet insurance free for your first year is no small benefit. Pet insurance can be very expensive. If you’ve been on the fence about getting pet insurance for a while, the Nibbles card and its new intro offer might be worth considering. Even if you only have it for the first year, a year of free coverage isn’t something you should pass up.

Pet insurance: Up to $10,000 worth of yearly coverage

Accessing a limit of $10,000 for a $249 annual fee (first year is waived) is fairly generous for what comparable pet insurance would cost per year. In the best case scenario, you’ll never need to use this entire benefit. But it’s a wonderful perk to have and perhaps the only reason to apply for this card in the first place. Nibbles will also automatically file claims for you when you use the card, which is remarkably convenient and will make the card appeal to you if you don't like the hassle of filing insurance claims and tracking receipts.

You’ll receive an 80 percent coinsurance and $500 deductible along with a $10,000 annual maximum. It doesn’t cover basic expenses like vet exam fees, pre-existing conditions, preventative care or medication. However, you have the option to customize your coverage for an extra fee, which will vary depending on what you add.

Here are some optional add-ons to your coverage:

Prescription RX

Wellness plan

Vet visits and exams

Physical therapy

You can also choose a lower deductible, a higher annual limit and a higher coinsurance option. If you’re still not convinced, Nibbles will also process your insurance claims automatically when you pay for services with your card. This is one of the card’s more appealing features because it takes the extra work out of processing costly insurance claims.

According to Natasha Cornelius , an editor on Bankrate’s insurance team who covers pet insurance, the cost of pet insurance averages $56 per month for a dog and $32 for a cat. Annually, this is $672 and $384, respectively. If traditional coverage is out of reach for you, then a $249 annual fee (with the first year's annual fee waived) on a card like the Nibbles Card might be a great, affordable way to access some form of pet insurance. While it might not be the extensive coverage you’re hoping for, you could customize it and still come away with coverage that’s more affordable than the current average.

Perks : Travel and entertainment discounts

This card’s most notable perks include Mastercard benefits like a 7 percent discount on prepaid stays booked using Booking.com and a $3 monthly credit for Peacock Premium.

The Peacock credit amounts to $36 annually, while the Booking.com discount will vary based on how much you spend on prepaid stays. However, a 7 percent discount on travel expenses like hotel stays could add up quickly and help offset this card’s annual cost after the first year, especially if you need to pay extra to bring along your furry companion.

For instance, if you spend a total of $2,000 on prepaid stays using Booking.com and pay using your Nibbles Card, you’ll save 7 percent. This totals to about $140, which gets you more than halfway to offsetting the card’s annual fee. Combined with the Peacock Premium credit, both perks get you closer to the card’s annual cost. Plus, you still have your pet insurance coverage to take advantage of and any rewards you earn from your pet spending.