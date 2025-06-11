Nibbles Mastercard review: A pet owner’s dream card
Access affordable pet insurance but not much else
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
3.7
Bottom line
on Nibbles's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$0 Annual Fee for the first year
Rewards Rate
1X - 3X
Annual fee
$0 the first year, $249/year
Regular APR
17.74% + prime rate
3.7
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Nibbles Mastercard overview
The Nibbles Card does many things well, but as is the case with all things pet-related, it’s expensive. Its high annual fee presents a barrier for most potential applicants, and its perks and benefits won’t make it easy to offset its cost.
That said, the annual fee is waived your first year. If you want to try the card out and access pet insurance for a year without an initial cost, now is the time. This card’s pet insurance is a unique benefit you won’t find on any other card. Instead of buying pet insurance, you can use the insurance offered with this card to cover medical costs for your fur children. While it might not be the best rewards card nor does it offer the best pet insurance, it can be an affordable alternative to coverage.
-
Rewards
- Earn 3X points on pet-related purchases, including at the vet
- Earn 1X points on all other purchases
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
-
Annual fee waived for the first year for new cardholders who apply and are approved by June 30, 2025
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $0 the first year, $249/year
- APR: 17.74% + prime rate
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- $10,000 pet insurance coverage each year
- Two months of free deliveries with Instacart+ (offer expires Aug. 31, 2025)
- 7 percent off prepaid stays with Booking.com (offer expires Dec. 31, 2025)
- $3 of Peacock Premium each month (offer expires Dec. 31, 2025)
- Mastercard ID Theft Protection™
- Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle®
- Mastercard Zero Liability Protection
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Nibbles Card pros and cons
PROS
-
Earn rewards for pet-related purchases, a category you won't find on most other rewards cards.
Receive up to $10,000 worth of pet insurance coverage per year, which can stand in for pet insurance you might otherwise pay for.
Take advantage of several Mastercard perks with your card, like credits and discounts for specific services.
CONS
-
Its high annual fee will be difficult to offset with regular card spending because it lacks several popular spending categories.
-
This card’s main benefit, pet insurance, lacks some crucial coverage that you can find with other pet insurance coverage options.
-
Your pet insurance benefit is conditional on you maintaining an active cardholder status in good standing.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
The Nibbles card offers a decent welcome offer, so we calculated this card's first-year value versus its value after the first year based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest Consumer Expenditures Report which cites a $22,500 annual spend and our ratings methodology. Perks such as the pet insurance and Booking.com discount were not factored in since the monetary value will vary depending on how it is used.
First-year value Ongoing value Average yearly rewards +$252 +$252 Instacart+ benefit +$19.98 +$19.98 Peacock Premium benefit +$36 +$36 Pet insurance Varies Varies Bookings.com benefit Varies Varies Annual fee $0 -$249 Total $307.98 $58.98
While the ongoing value does drop significantly after the first year, this card's biggest draw is its pet insurance which can add significant value for pet owners.
Why you might want the Nibbles Card
If you are shopping for pet insurance, the Nibbles Card might actually be worth a look. It doesn’t have the most extensive coverage, but it’s an affordable alternative to traditional coverage.
Intro offer: Waived first-year annual fee
Your annual fee is waived the first year with this card, which offers substantial value to potential applicants (limited-time offer is for cardholders who apply and are approved by June 30, 2025). You’ll normally pay $249 each year to hold this card and access its lucrative insurance perk. Accessing pet insurance free for your first year is no small benefit. Pet insurance can be very expensive. If you’ve been on the fence about getting pet insurance for a while, the Nibbles card and its new intro offer might be worth considering. Even if you only have it for the first year, a year of free coverage isn’t something you should pass up.
Pet insurance: Up to $10,000 worth of yearly coverage
Accessing a limit of $10,000 for a $249 annual fee (first year is waived) is fairly generous for what comparable pet insurance would cost per year. In the best case scenario, you’ll never need to use this entire benefit. But it’s a wonderful perk to have and perhaps the only reason to apply for this card in the first place. Nibbles will also automatically file claims for you when you use the card, which is remarkably convenient and will make the card appeal to you if you don't like the hassle of filing insurance claims and tracking receipts.
You’ll receive an 80 percent coinsurance and $500 deductible along with a $10,000 annual maximum. It doesn’t cover basic expenses like vet exam fees, pre-existing conditions, preventative care or medication. However, you have the option to customize your coverage for an extra fee, which will vary depending on what you add.
Here are some optional add-ons to your coverage:
Prescription RX
Wellness plan
Vet visits and exams
Physical therapy
You can also choose a lower deductible, a higher annual limit and a higher coinsurance option. If you’re still not convinced, Nibbles will also process your insurance claims automatically when you pay for services with your card. This is one of the card’s more appealing features because it takes the extra work out of processing costly insurance claims.
According to Natasha Cornelius, an editor on Bankrate’s insurance team who covers pet insurance, the cost of pet insurance averages $56 per month for a dog and $32 for a cat. Annually, this is $672 and $384, respectively. If traditional coverage is out of reach for you, then a $249 annual fee (with the first year's annual fee waived) on a card like the Nibbles Card might be a great, affordable way to access some form of pet insurance. While it might not be the extensive coverage you’re hoping for, you could customize it and still come away with coverage that’s more affordable than the current average.
Perks: Travel and entertainment discounts
This card’s most notable perks include Mastercard benefits like a 7 percent discount on prepaid stays booked using Booking.com and a $3 monthly credit for Peacock Premium.
The Peacock credit amounts to $36 annually, while the Booking.com discount will vary based on how much you spend on prepaid stays. However, a 7 percent discount on travel expenses like hotel stays could add up quickly and help offset this card’s annual cost after the first year, especially if you need to pay extra to bring along your furry companion.
For instance, if you spend a total of $2,000 on prepaid stays using Booking.com and pay using your Nibbles Card, you’ll save 7 percent. This totals to about $140, which gets you more than halfway to offsetting the card’s annual fee. Combined with the Peacock Premium credit, both perks get you closer to the card’s annual cost. Plus, you still have your pet insurance coverage to take advantage of and any rewards you earn from your pet spending.
Why you might want a different rewards card
You’ll want a different rewards card if you’re hoping that this card’s boosted rewards for pet purchases will bring substantial value to your wallet. If you aren’t excited about the insurance coverage this card offers, you’ll struggle to find anything else to like about it.
Rewards: Only one boosted category
For a premium card with a high annual fee after the first year, you should expect more everyday bonus categories. This card’s boosted rewards rate for pet-related purchases is great, but this spending category typically isn't a substantial part of the average household’s budget where staples like groceries, dining and travel might earn more rewards. According to the latest BLS report, consumers spent $1,057 on pets, toys, hobbies, and playground equipment combined in 2023, which would come out to only about $32 in yearly rewards assuming all that spending was on pets alone. If you’re going to spend $249 for a card like this, it shouldn’t be to access a rewards rate of 3X points for pet purchases. The insurance coverage is really the only reason to stomach this card’s cost, not the rewards.
If the coverage doesn’t matter to you, and you like the idea of earning boosted rewards for pet purchases, you might want to consider a flat-rate cash back or rewards card instead.
You can earn 2 percent cash rewards back with either the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or the Citi Double Cash® Card. While 2 percent back isn’t as lucrative as 3X points (redeemable for a statement credit valued at $0.01 per point), neither the Wells Fargo Active Cash nor Citi Double Cash charge an annual fee so you’ll walk away with more cash back at the end of the year.
However, if your pet expenses run exceptionally high every year, then this card might be a better option than the best flat-rate card. For instance, spending $25,000 each year on pet expenses will earn you a total of 75,000 points or $750 in rewards — enough to offset the card’s annual fee and net the same amount of cash back that a no-annual-fee 2 percent card will earn.
Insurance: Coverage restrictions might disqualify your pet
The insurance on this card can be restrictive because it excludes pre-existing conditions, medications, issues that occur during a waiting period and several other caveats. These three limits alone would mean that older dogs with medical histories or current medications might not be eligible for coverage. If your pet is currently taking medication or has pre-existing conditions, you should consider other pet insurance options and choose a different credit card.
Check out the full list of what is not covered with the Nibbles Card basic insurance benefit:
Pre-existing conditions
Training/obedience class
Boarding
Breeding, pregnancy or birth expenses
Biohazard fees
Preventative care
Issues that occur during a waiting period
Vet exam fees
Prescription food
Cosmetic or elective procedures
While you can customize your insurance to include some of these restrictions (like prescription medications), it'll cost you, and it still might not cover pre-existing conditions and medications.
Fees: High annual fee and APR
According to a Nibbles card representative, starting in mid-June Nibbles will waive this card's annual fee for the first year, but it's still a high ongoing cost. Its APR is also high. While there are cards with comparable fees and ongoing costs, they’re also cards with much more to offer. This card’s unique insurance perk is enough to make its annual fee worth it for some pet owners who can’t afford traditional pet insurance, but these fees are not worth it if you’re hoping to use it as a rewards card without much concern for the insurance coverage.
As a rewards card, it’s not worth its annual fee. Plus, its APR will accrue interest charges much quicker than cards with lower rates. Its APR is very concerning because this is a product that might be used to pay for pet care to earn rewards, which can be very expensive. If you charge a $5,000 procedure to this card that isn’t entirely covered by its insurance benefit, you might find yourself in high-interest debt until you can pay off your balance.
Best cards to pair with the Nibbles Card
If you’re committed to getting this card for its insurance benefit, you’ll also benefit from its boosted rewards rate for pet-related purchases. However, you’ll be missing out on rewards in several other purchase categories. To help you broaden your rewards earnings while keeping card costs low, you might consider no-annual-fee cash back or rewards cards to help pick up the slack elsewhere.
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a better pick for customizing the categories you want to earn rewards in. You can choose from a handful of spending categories to maximize your earnings, and it offers everyday categories like online shopping, dining and pharmacies that you can take advantage of. On top of that, you earn boosted cash back at grocery stores and at wholesale clubs, a rare bonus category.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card might be a better overall pick. With this card, you can earn rewards for routine purchases that align with common or most frequent spending categories, like groceries, entertainment and dining.
How the Nibbles Card compares to other rewards cards
The Nibbles Card is a dark horse in the credit card world, but it has its place in the heart of pet owners looking for inventive ways to fund their pets' lifestyle and care. As a rewards card, it’s fairly lackluster. Here’s how it compares to some better options.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Nibbles's secure site
Annual fee$0 the first year, $249/year
Intro offer$0 Annual Fee for the first year
The $249 annual fee is waived for the first year for new cardholders who apply and are approved by 6/30/2025.
Rewards rate1X - 3X
3X points on pet related purchases, including at the vet. 1X points on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreSee Rates & Fees , Terms ApplyApply nowon American Express's secure site
Annual fee$0
Intro offerEarn $200
Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Rewards rate1% - 3%
3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreSee Rates & Fees , Terms ApplyApply nowon American Express's secure site
Annual fee$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro offerEarn $250
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
Rewards rate1% - 6%
6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Nibbles Card right for me?
The Nibbles Card is only worth considering if you are a pet owner or take care of pets on a daily basis. But determining if the Nibbles Card is right for you depends on whether or not you think pet insurance is worth it. If the answer is yes, then the Nibbles Card can be a great way to access affordable coverage. However, it’s not the best choice as a rewards card.
If you’re shopping for pet insurance it’s worth a look, especially if you aren’t worried about what’s not covered and want to customize your coverage. However, you’ll want to calculate how much you spend annually on your pet(s). This can give you an idea of how much you can earn in rewards. If what you can earn with rewards is substantially lower than the card’s annual fee, you might want to explore other pet insurance options because you may find comparable coverage.
Alternative picks
You won’t find a one-to-one comparison for the Nibbles Card, so choosing an alternative will be tricky. You may have to reconsider how you think about your card decision and what you expect out of it. If the rewards play a bigger role, then there are certainly better credit cards to choose from.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card150+cards rated50+rewards programs valued1800+data points analyzed40+perks evaluated
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
-
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.