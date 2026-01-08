Mine Credit Builder Debit Card review: A rewards debit card designed for students
This credit-building debit card offers generous rewards, but the subscription fees run comparatively high.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
3.3
Bottom line
on Mine's secure site
Intro offer
25% off membership
Rewards Rate
3%
Annual fee
Subscription fee: $59.99/year for students ($129.99 for non- students).
Regular APR
N/A
3.3
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Mine Card overview
The Mine Card, formerly known as the Fizz Card, is an option for students who don’t feel ready for a credit card yet. This debit card connects to your checking account to allow you access to a credit line. Your spend limit ties to the available balance in your linked account, which helps you avoid overspending. There’s no credit check, and the card doesn’t charge any interest.
Another feature that helps the Mine Card stand out is its rewards structure. Cardholders earn 3 percent back in a category of their choice which can be changed weekly. Plus, the card runs special promotions every Friday, including up to 100 percent cash back at select merchants.
You can also take advantage of optional features, such as Daily Autopay and SafeFreeze, designed to help you stay on top of your spending and payments.
While the card doesn’t charge fees in a traditional sense, you need a Mine membership to use it. For students, the membership costs $59.99 annually. For everyone else, the cost is $129.99 per year. That’s comparable with annual fees on rewards credit cards, which typically require good or excellent credit, but also offer more in terms of rewards and benefits. However, if you’re just starting your credit journey, the Mine Card can be an alternative worth considering. Your card activity will also be reported to two credit bureaus.
-
Rewards
- Earn up to 3 percent cash back in a category you pick, plus 100 percent cash-back flashes on Fridays and $300+ in annual value at hundreds of popular brands
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- Exclusive for our readers: Use code MINERV25 to save 25% on your Mine Membership - unlock credit building, cash back rewards, and no hidden fees today.
Expert Appraisal: Weak
-
Rates and fees
- Subscription fee: $59.99/year for students ($129.99 for non- students).
Expert Appraisal: Weak
See our expert analysis
-
Credit-building features
- Reporting to Experian and Transunion
- Daily autopay option
- Up to $1,000 starting credit limit with Smart Spend Limits
- Budget tracking features
- Access to financial literacy courses
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Mine Card pros and cons
Pros
-
The card doesn’t require a credit check.
-
Cardholders can earn cash back at a stellar rate, which isn’t common for debit cards.
-
Optional features such as smart spending limits can help avoid overspending.
Cons
-
A paid membership is required to access the full set of features.
-
Annual fees are comparatively high.
-
Card activity isn’t reported to Equifax, one of the three major credit bureaus, which diminishes its credit-building capabilities.
Why you might want the Mine Card
The Mine Card offers attractive cash back rates, but it won’t let you overspend if you get a bit carried away earning rewards.
Rewards rate: Impressive rewards earnings for a debit card
It’s not common for debit cards to earn rewards — especially at such a high rate. With the Mine Card, you can get 3 percent cash back in the category of your choice. Plus, you can change the category weekly. Such flexibility can be very valuable if you stay on top of your spending and can figure out which category can get you the most rewards.
Additionally, you can earn up to 100 percent cash back on select merchants every Friday. That means if you make a $10 purchase, you could get $10 back. Mine lists McDonald’s, Costco and Target as examples of eligible brands. Cardholders can check for these deals in the app.
Perks: Features to help you stay on track
If you’re new to using a card and earning rewards, it can be easy to prioritize chasing cash back over careful budgeting. After all, learning to manage your spending is a challenge even without the added incentives to swipe your card.
Luckily, the Mine Card offers optional features that can help you set guard rails for yourself. Namely, you can set up:
- Daily Autopay, which pays off your purchases every day using your linked bank account;
- SafeFreeze, which locks your card if you miss a payment.
On top of that, the Mine Card has an adjustable spend limit that adjusts based on the available balance in your connected checking account.
Why you might want a different student card
Despite the appealing features, the Mine Card might not be the best choice for credit building.
Rates and fees: No interest charges but a high annual fee
If you’re wary of high interest rates that credit cards charge, the Mine Card might appear like a good choice since it doesn’t have an APR.
However, that doesn’t mean you won’t pay for using it.
To access features such as rewards and credit building, you’ll need a Mine membership which charges subscription fees: $59.99 for students and $129.99 for everyone else. To offset these, you’ll need to spend $2,000 or $4,333 per year respectively in your chosen 3-percent category.
Considering you could get a student credit card that earns rewards without such fees, this is a pricey proposition.
Credit-building features: No credit reporting to Equifax
Credit building is an essential feature of a credit card, especially if you’re new to credit. And the Mine Card does have credit building capabilities as it reports your activity to two out of the three credit bureaus: Experian and Transunion.
Unfortunately, that leaves out Equifax, the third major credit bureau. If a lender pulls your credit history from Equifax, your Mine Card activity won’t be present. This is a significant drawback for a card marketed as a tool to help you build credit.
Alternative picks
If you’re open to applying for a credit card, you might find more rewarding options.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.