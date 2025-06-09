Skip to Main Content

Best business cards with no personal credit check

Published on June 09, 2025

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.

Business credit cards can help entrepreneurs and small business owners manage cash flow and cover large expenses. However, many business credit cards perform personal credit checks or require a personal guarantee. If you need to build your personal credit score or have a limited credit history, there are a few business credit cards you can access without personal credit checks.

Just be aware that issuers may place additional restrictions to limit their risk without a personal credit check. For example, business cards with no personal credit check often come as charge cards. These must be paid off in full each month, limiting risk to the issuer, but the inability to carry a balance may make the card less appealing to you as a business owner.

With that in mind, here are some of the best business credit cards with no personal credit check.

Top business cards with no personal credit check

Best for business management tools

Ramp Business Card

Best for earning rewards

Brex Card

Best for Stripe customers

Stripe Corporate Card

Best for a variety of card options

Emburse Cards

Comparing the best business cards with no personal credit check

Card name Best for Highlights Annual fee Recommended personal credit score
Ramp Business Card Business management tools
  • Up to 1.5% cash back on all business purchases
  • High credit limit based on cash balances
  • Automated accounting
  • Expense management
 $0 No personal credit history
Brex Card Earning rewards
  • Up to 8X points when payments made dailyHigh credit limit based on equity and spending
 $0 No personal credit history
Stripe Corporate Card Stripe customers
  • 1.5% cash back on all business purchases
  • Stripe integration
 None No personal credit history
Emburse Cards Variety of card options
  • 1% cash back on all purchases with some cardsExpense management
 None No personal credit history

How to choose a business credit card

Compared to other types of credit cards, business credit cards with no personal credit check aren’t as common, so your choices are limited. That said, you still need to research your options thoroughly when choosing a business card.

  • Consider your business needs: Figure out how you can match your business needs with the benefits that come with a particular business card. Opening a business card with no personal credit check keeps your business and personal finances separate while helping you avoid a hard inquiry on your personal credit profile.
  • Determine your business credit score: If your personal score isn’t great but your business score is, you may have more options. Business credit cards with no personal credit check use other factors like your business credit score to determine your creditworthiness.
  • Evaluate fees and interest rates: Some business credit cards have significant annual fees. Before selecting an annual fee card, determine whether the benefits outweigh the cost. If you plan on carrying a balance, look at the interest rate you’ll likely qualify for to understand the full financial impact of opening the card.
  • Consider the credit limit: If you anticipate making large purchases, you’ll want a card with a higher credit limit. Look at each issuer’s limits and credit requirements and pick the one that’s most likely to work for your needs.
  • Additional perks: Some business credit cards offer perks like free employee cards, expense tracking tools and reporting features to help manage business expenses efficiently. If you’ll use these perks, make sure the card you choose includes them. If you are looking for rewards in specific business categories, focus on rewards business cards.

Can you get a business credit card with no credit check?

Most lenders use credit checks to ensure you’re responsible enough to manage the line of credit and pay them back. It’s rare to find lenders who avoid a credit check, although some won’t run your personal credit, just your business credit.

If credit checks are a concern, you have options like applying for a business card with no credit check, secured cards and prepaid cards. Secured business credit cards are designed for those with poor credit. Just like personal secured cards, instead of a strong credit profile, you submit a security deposit used as collateral if you stop making payments. This deposit often acts as your credit line as well.

Additionally, prepaid credit cards for businesses allow you to use whatever money you load onto the card. These cards help you stick to a budget more efficiently and avoid debt while also enabling you to enjoy some of the benefits of business credit cards.

The bottom line

If you have strong business credit, want to avoid a hard pull on your personal credit or just want a credit card for your business fast, a business card with no personal credit checks might be the answer. While these types of cards aren’t extremely common, there are enough options that most businesses can find one that works for them. You may have to settle for less-than-stellar rewards and the inability to carry a balance, but you can take advantage of other perks.

*The information about the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card, Stripe Corporate Card and Emburse Cards have been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

Frequently asked questions about business cards with no credit checks

