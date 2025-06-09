Best business cards with no personal credit check

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
The advice in this article is offered by the
team independent of any bank or credit card issuer.
This article may contain
from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page.
as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one
you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly,
people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit
card industry year-round to:
Meet you wherever you are in your credit card journey to guide your information search and help you understand your options.
Consistently provide up-to-date, reliable market information so you're well-equipped to make confident decisions.
Reduce industry jargon so you get the clearest form of information possible, so you can make the right decision for you.
At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience.
Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way,
we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Business credit cards can help entrepreneurs and small business owners manage cash flow and cover large expenses. However, many business credit cards perform personal credit checks or require a personal guarantee. If you need to build your personal credit score or have a limited credit history, there are a few business credit cards you can access without personal credit checks.
Just be aware that issuers may place additional restrictions to limit their risk without a personal credit check. For example, business cards with no personal credit check often come as charge cards. These must be paid off in full each month, limiting risk to the issuer, but the inability to carry a balance may make the card less appealing to you as a business owner.
With that in mind, here are some of the best business credit cards with no personal credit check.
The Ramp Business Card* offers standout expense management and automated accounting features for corporate executives who want to tighten up company spending, while saving time and resources. With this charge card, you can issue unlimited employee cards, get tools to analyze spending and set limits and restrictions with an easy-to-use mobile app.
New cardholders can earn a $500 intro bonus upon approval, delivered via email as a virtual Ramp card (limit 1 per customer; no minimum spend required). Plus, this card comes with various other features and integrations with apps like Gmail, Lyft, Quickbooks and more to automate other accounting processes.
Pros
You can get a high credit limit based on your company’s cash accounts, which can help with building your business credit.
The card comes with plenty of tools and integrations to control employee spending — including vendor and category restrictions — and eliminate expense reports.
Cons
Sole proprietors can’t apply for this card, only businesses with a registered LLC, C-Corp or S-Corp.
The rewards structure is vague — you’ll only know your flat rewards rate after you apply (up to 1.5 percent cash back).
With no annual fees or revenue requirements, most business owners can qualify for Ramp. Business owners with employees who don’t want to run a personal credit check are likely to appreciate Ramp.
The Brex Card offers a long list of practical benefits. With a potentially high credit limit, this is an ideal card for businesses that can pay their balance daily or monthly to also maximize rewards. You’ll get virtual and physical cards you can use worldwide, and if you have employees in other countries, you can also issue them a Brex card that operates in their currency. Plus, depending on your type of business and if you pay daily, you can earn up to 8X points on rideshares, up to 5X points on Brex travel rewards and up to 5X points at restaurants.
Pros
Your business can potentially get a high credit limit based on equity and spending habits, giving you more flexibility in how you spend.
You can redeem your points for miles with one of Brex’s airline partners.
Cons
You earn less in rewards if you don’t make daily payments and aren’t eligible to earn the boosted rewards rates.
The rewards structure is complex and has high bonuses in categories that typically don’t have the highest spending.
Businesses that earn a significant amount each year and can pay off their total balance daily are a good fit. Additionally, businesses taking advantage of the card’s highest rewards tiers can reap massive rewards.
Best for Stripe customers
Stripe Corporate Card
If you have a Stripe account already, you can simply log in and apply for a no-annual-fee Stripe Corporate Card*. Your Stripe payment history and bank account activity will determine your credit limit. You’ll earn a straightforward 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase and get valuable expense reporting and spending controls. However, the invitation for the card is U.S. only.
Pros
The card offers easy ways to organize expenses, integrate software and set spending limits.
You can also enjoy partner discounts, which can up this card’s value.
Cons
You’ll need a Stripe account to qualify for this card.
You can only redeem rewards as a statement credit.
Those who use Stripe as their payment processor should consider applying for the company’s corporate card. It’s easy to apply for and has no annual fee. The 1.5 percent cash back is perfect for businesses that want a no-frills rewards structure.
Best for a variety of card options
Emburse Cards
Emburse Cards* offer options for nearly every business need, from employee cards with spending limit capabilities to employee meal cards specifically designed to help workers budget their food expenses. All company cards have virtual or physical options and can be added for free to Emburse’s financial management software. The cards let you proactively manage your overall business spending.
Pros
Some Emburse cards offer unlimited 1 percent cash back on purchases.
There are no fees for businesses using other Emburse products.
Cons
You must use Emburse business management software to get a free card.
Emburse cards cannot be used at ATMs.
Emburse members using the company’s business management software should consider using Emburse cards. These customizable cards make managing every aspect of your business easy, especially when new cards must be made quickly for different purposes.
Comparing the best business cards with no personal credit check
Up to 8X points when payments made dailyHigh credit limit based on equity and spending
$0
No personal credit history
Stripe Corporate Card
Stripe customers
1.5% cash back on all business purchases
Stripe integration
None
No personal credit history
Emburse Cards
Variety of card options
1% cash back on all purchases with some cardsExpense management
None
No personal credit history
How to choose a business credit card
Compared to other types of credit cards, business credit cards with no personal credit check aren’t as common, so your choices are limited. That said, you still need to research your options thoroughly when choosing a business card.
Consider your business needs: Figure out how you can match your business needs with the benefits that come with a particular business card. Opening a business card with no personal credit check keeps your business and personal finances separate while helping you avoid a hard inquiry on your personal credit profile.
Determine your business credit score: If your personal score isn’t great but your business score is, you may have more options. Business credit cards with no personal credit check use other factors like your business credit score to determine your creditworthiness.
Evaluate fees and interest rates: Some business credit cards have significant annual fees. Before selecting an annual fee card, determine whether the benefits outweigh the cost. If you plan on carrying a balance, look at the interest rate you’ll likely qualify for to understand the full financial impact of opening the card.
Consider the credit limit: If you anticipate making large purchases, you’ll want a card with a higher credit limit. Look at each issuer’s limits and credit requirements and pick the one that’s most likely to work for your needs.
Additional perks: Some business credit cards offer perks like free employee cards, expense tracking tools and reporting features to help manage business expenses efficiently. If you’ll use these perks, make sure the card you choose includes them. If you are looking for rewards in specific business categories, focus on rewards business cards.
Can you get a business credit card with no credit check?
Most lenders use credit checks to ensure you’re responsible enough to manage the line of credit and pay them back. It’s rare to find lenders who avoid a credit check, although some won’t run your personal credit, just your business credit.
If credit checks are a concern, you have options like applying for a business card with no credit check, secured cards and prepaid cards. Secured business credit cards are designed for those with poor credit. Just like personal secured cards, instead of a strong credit profile, you submit a security deposit used as collateral if you stop making payments. This deposit often acts as your credit line as well.
Additionally, prepaid credit cards for businesses allow you to use whatever money you load onto the card. These cards help you stick to a budget more efficiently and avoid debt while also enabling you to enjoy some of the benefits of business credit cards.
If you have strong business credit, want to avoid a hard pull on your personal credit or just want a credit card for your business fast, a business card with no personal credit checks might be the answer. While these types of cards aren’t extremely common, there are enough options that most businesses can find one that works for them. You may have to settle for less-than-stellar rewards and the inability to carry a balance, but you can take advantage of other perks.
*The information about the Ramp Visa® Corporate Card, Stripe Corporate Card and Emburse Cards have been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
Frequently asked questions about business cards with no credit checks
Most business cards that don’t require a credit check are charge cards. Charge cards don’t allow you to carry a balance, so there is no minimum payment; instead, all balances must be paid in full by the payment deadline. A credit card has revolving credit, so you are able to carry a balance on the card. If your business needs to carry a balance as part its cash flow, a credit card would be a better option.
Some do. The Brex Card offers a variety of bonus categories where your business can earn rewards, such as on rideshares and at restaurants. The Ramp Card also comes with 1 percent to 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase (depending on your business creditworthiness).
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Flanigan, R. (2025, June 09). Best business cards with no personal credit check. Bankrate. Retrieved June 09, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/business-credit-cards-no-credit-check/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Flanigan, Ryan. "Best business cards with no personal credit check." Bankrate. 09 June 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/business-credit-cards-no-credit-check/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Flanigan, Ryan. "Best business cards with no personal credit check." Bankrate. June 09, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/business/business-credit-cards-no-credit-check/.