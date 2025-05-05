We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Katie Kelton is a senior writer on Bankrate's credit cards team and Certified Credit Counselor™, bringing eight years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
If your credit score is in the 600s, that indicates your credit-building journey is on the right track. A 600 on the FICO scale is considered fair credit until you hit 670. Even without good or excellent credit, there are competitive credit card options to earn rewards and practice responsible use.
This rating reflects the average overall score given by real cardholders in response to questions about this card's benefits, rewards, customer service, and data security.
Bankrate score
4.2
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
$200
Rewards Rate
1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase
1.5%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
14.99% – 29.99%
Reward Details
1.5%1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase
Pros & Cons
The Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® offers rewards potential, possibly a high credit limit opportunity, a low APR opportunity and the ability to finance large purchases, all for no annual fee and a fair credit score. The card works similarly to a personal loan in that you pay down the balance with fixed monthly payments and a set APR. Plus, it’s a great way to build a positive payment history that improves your credit score.
Pros
You can earn a competitive rewards rate, even with fair credit.
Depending on your creditworthiness, you could qualify for a lower-than-average APR.
Cons
There’s no intro APR offer, so you won’t get a break on interest if you carry a balance.
You have to open a Rewards Checking account with Upgrade and make three debit card transactions to earn the $200 welcome bonus.
Card Details
$200 bonus after opening a Rewards Checking Plus account and making 3 debit card transactions*
1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase
No annual fee
See if you qualify in seconds with no impact to your credit score
Combine the flexibility of a card with the predictability of a personal loan
Enjoy Visa Signature benefits, like Roadside Dispatch, Price Protection, Extended Warranty Protection, and more
Up to 10% cash back from your favorite brands with Upgrade Shopping
Contactless payments with Apple Pay® and Google Wallet™
Mobile app to access your account anytime, anywhere
Use your card anywhere Visa is accepted
Relax knowing that you are protected in case of unauthorized transactions with Visa’s Zero Liability Policy
State Exclusions: DC, GA, IA, MA, WV, WI
Welcome Bonus: *To qualify for the welcome bonus, you must open and fund a new Rewards Checking Plus account through Upgrade and make 3 qualifying debit card transactions from your Rewards Checking Plus account within 60 days of the date the Rewards Checking Plus account is opened. If you have previously opened a checking account through Upgrade or do not open a Rewards Checking Plus account as part of this application process, you are not eligible for this welcome bonus offer. Your Upgrade Card and Rewards Checking Plus account must be open and in good standing to receive a bonus. To qualify, debit card transactions must have settled and exclude ATM transactions. Please refer to the applicable Upgrade Visa® Debit Card Agreement and Disclosures for more information.
Welcome Bonus (continued): Welcome bonus offers cannot be combined, substituted, or applied retroactively. The bonus will be applied to your Rewards Checking Plus account as a one-time payout credit within 60 days after meeting the conditions. This one-time bonus is available through this Upgrade Card offer and may not be available for other Upgrade Card offers.
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer is not available for this Capital One credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply, Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
1.5% – 5%
Annual fee
$39
Regular APR
29.74% (Variable)
Reward Details
5%Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
1.5%Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
Pros & Cons
The Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card combines credit-building tools and rewards. You’ll have the chance to earn cash back on every purchase, and you could earn a generous rate on some travel purchases. Though the card does have a low $39 annual fee, you can completely offset it with rewards by spending at least $2,600 a year.
Pros:
Pros
Earn straightforward cash rewards with included access to your credit score and without a security deposit.
After six months of on-time payments, you could be considered for a credit limit increase.
Cons
The $39 annual fee adds an extra cost just to carry the card.
The ongoing APR is steep at 29.74% (Variable), which could get expensive quickly if you carry a balance.
Card Details
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day
No rotating categories or limits to how much you can earn, and cash back doesn’t expire for the life of the account. It’s that simple
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won’t be responsible for unauthorized charges
Help strengthen your credit for the future with responsible card use
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you’ll get Capital One’s best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It’s free for everyone
Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you’re all set
Bankrate score
3.4
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
Intro offer is not available for this Mission Lane credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
Unlimited 1-1.5% Cash Back on all Purchases
1-1.5% Cash Back
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.99% – 33.99% (Variable)
Reward Details
1-1.5% Cash BackUnlimited 1-1.5% Cash Back on all Purchases
Pros & Cons
The Mission Lane Cash Back Visa* is an upgrade from its sister card, the Mission Lane Visa® Credit Card, because it offers cash back. Depending on your creditworthiness, you could earn up to an unlimited 1.5 percent back on all purchases. Plus, you can get instantly approved if you’re qualified for the card, allowing you to start making purchases quickly.
Pros
You could earn a credit limit increase after seven months of paying on time.
Earn simple rewards of between 1 and 1 percent cash back, depending on your creditworthiness.
Cons
Your credit limit could start as low as $300, making it difficult to keep your credit utilization ratio under 30 percent.
The card doesn’t stand out from competitor cards offered by other major issuers.
This rating reflects the average overall score given by real cardholders in response to questions about this card's benefits, rewards, customer service, and data security.
Bankrate score
4.2
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer is not available for this Capital One credit card.
N/A
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
29.74% (Variable)
Pros & Cons
Though the Capital One Platinum Credit Card has limited perks, you might benefit from the lack of distraction while you focus on responsible use to build your credit score. You can count on your credit activity being reported to the three credit bureaus, monitor your credit score with Capital One’s CreditWise tool and be automatically considered for a credit limit increase in six months. With no security deposit or annual fee, it’s a low-stakes way to practice responsible credit use — as long as you don’t carry a balance and accrue interest.
Pros
You may not have to wait as long to earn a credit limit increase as you would with some fair credit cards.
No security deposit or annual fee makes this card a cost-effective option.
Cons
The card’s lack of rewards limits its long-term value after building up your credit score with responsible use.
It doesn’t have any noteworthy cardholder perks beyond what you’d get with most credit cards.
Card Details
No annual or hidden fees. See if you’re approved in seconds
Be automatically considered for a higher credit line in as little as 6 months
Help build your credit through responsible use of a card like this
Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won’t be responsible for unauthorized charges
Monitor your credit score with CreditWise from Capital One. It’s free for everyone
Get access to your account 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with online banking from your desktop or smartphone, with Capital One’s mobile app
Check out quickly and securely with a contactless card, without touching a terminal or handing your card to a cashier. Just hover your card over a contactless reader, wait for the confirmation, and you’re all set
Pay by check, online or at a local branch, all with no fee – and pick the monthly due date that works best for you
This rating reflects the average overall score given by real cardholders in response to questions about this card's benefits, rewards, customer service, and data security.
Bankrate score
5.0
Our writers, editors and industry experts score credit cards based on a variety of factors including card features, bonus offers and independent research. Credit card issuers have no say or influence on how we rate cards. If you'd like to learn more about how we rank our cards, explore our ranking methodology here.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.
Cashback Match™
Rewards Rate
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% – 2%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
27.24% Variable APR
Reward Details
2%Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically.
1%Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Pros & Cons
The Discover it® Secured Credit Card’s notable features are its Cashback Match program and the rewards potential for a secured credit card. While you have to put down a minimum $200 security deposit to establish your initial $200, you’ll then have the opportunity to earn rewards in two of the most popular spending categories — gas stations and restaurants. You will earn 2 percent cash back on up to $1,500 in combined spending each quarter, then 1 percent.
Pros
You may not have to wait as long to earn a credit limit increase as you would with some fair credit cards.
No security deposit or annual fee makes this card a cost-effective option.
Cons
The card’s lack of rewards limits its long-term value after building up your credit score with responsible use.
It doesn’t have any noteworthy cardholder perks beyond what you’d get with most credit cards.
Card Details
No credit score required to apply. No Annual Fee.
Your secured credit card requires a refundable security deposit, and your credit line will equal your deposit amount, starting at $200. Bank information must be provided when submitting your deposit.
30 points or more—that’s how much you could increase your FICO Credit Score on average after just six months of responsible use.
Automatic reviews starting at 7 months to see if we can transition you to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit.
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. Activate by mobile app for free.
Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites. Activate for free.
2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
1% back on all purchases
How to choose a credit card for a 600 credit score
You don’t want to open too many credit card accounts in a short time or have multiple hard credit inquiries, which can negatively affect your credit score. Here are tips on choosing the best fair credit card for you.
Prioritize building credit. Search for cards that incentivize you to keep building credit, not spending to earn rewards. Many cards offer credit limit increases, credit score monitoring and other tools to help you stay on track.
Check the interest rate and fees. Cards for lower credit scores sometimes charge security deposits, higher APRs and late fees. Make sure the cards you’re comparing have reasonable fees. If you tend to carry a balance, look for cards with lower interest rates.
Consider rewards. While earning rewards should be a secondary goal to paying your balance on time, it doesn’t hurt to earn cash back or points on purchases you’re already making. Some of the cards above offer a flat rate on everyday spending.
Try upgrading. If you already have a secured or student card, consider calling the issuer to upgrade your credit card to an unsecured option with better terms. If you upgrade your card, you may avoid a hard credit inquiry on your credit report.
If you’ve worked your way up to fair credit, chances are you’re aiming for good to excellent credit later on. The best way to build on your foundation is to continue practicing positive credit habits. Here are a few other methods for building good credit, or a FICO Score of 670 and up.
Pay on time and in full. Paying off your statement balance on time every billing cycle is the most important way to maintain and improve your credit score. Try setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders to help you stick to it.
Limit the use of your available credit. Even if you have several hundred or thousand dollars to your credit limit, it’s best not to use all of it. If you do, try to pay off the outstanding balance quickly. Keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30 percent is another positive credit-scoring factor.
Don’t open too many new accounts at once. Applying for and opening too many cards is a red flag on your credit history. Learn how long to wait between credit card applications. For now, it’s best to practice responsible credit use with one card at a time before opening another.
Don’t close your old credit card right away. Your length of credit history is another factor in your credit score, so it’s helpful to have old credit accounts stay open. Even if you don’t use a card anymore, you can keep it in a safe place and let it increase your average account age.
Look for prequalified offers. Get a sense of what cards you could be approved for with a tool like CardMatch™. That way, you can apply with confidence without unnecessary hard credit checks.
If you have fair credit, you may be vying for a credit card that allows you to continue building credit while earning rewards, in some cases. Just don’t fall into the cycle of overspending simply to earn cash back or points. It’s most important to pay your balance on time and in full, whenever possible, to work your way toward good credit.
Frequently asked questions
FICO Scores range from 300 to 850, but a fair credit score runs between 580 and 669. VantageScore, another credit-scoring model, offers scores in the same range, but fair credit — or “near prime” — is considered between 601 and 660.
Yes, there are cards available to applicants with a 600 credit score. While you may not get approved for a top-tier card right away, you can use the card you do get to build your credit score. In time, you may be able to access a higher credit limit or upgrade to a better card.
Cards for good credit tend to have more benefits like rewards, intro APR offers, welcome bonuses and other perks. On the other hand, cards for fair credit may require a security deposit or offer fewer rewards and perks. Both types of cards can still affect your credit score for better or worse, depending on how you use them.
