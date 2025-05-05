Skip to Main Content

Best cards for a 600 credit score

If your credit score is in the 600s, that indicates your credit-building journey is on the right track. A 600 on the FICO scale is considered fair credit until you hit 670. Even without good or excellent credit, there are competitive credit card options to earn rewards and practice responsible use.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for below, expand your search with our best credit cards for fair credit.

Top cards for a 600 credit score

Best for low interest

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa&reg;

Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:580 – 740
Intro offer

$200

Rewards Rate

1.5%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

14.99% – 29.99%

Best for travel purchases

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1.5% – 5%

Annual fee

$39

Regular APR

29.74% (Variable)

Best for instant approval

Mission Lane Cash Back Visa&reg; Credit Card

Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card

Bankrate review
Recommended credit score:580 – 740

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

1-1.5% Cash Back

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

19.99% – 33.99% (Variable)

Best for no-frills credit-building

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

N/A

Rewards Rate

N/A

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

29.74% (Variable)

Best for secured card rewards

Discover it&#174; Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Bankrate review
No Credit History
Intro offer

Cashback Match™

Rewards Rate

1% – 2%

Annual fee

$0

Regular APR

27.24% Variable APR

Comparing the best cards for a 600 credit score

Card name Best for Annual fee Credit score range Reward highlights
Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® Low interest $0 Excellent/Good/Fair
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Travel rewards $39 Average, Fair, Limited
  • Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
  • Unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card* Instant approval $0 Good/Fair Credit
  • Unlimited 1% to 1.5% on all purchases
Capital One Platinum Credit Card No-frills credit-building $0 Average, Fair, Limited
  • None
Discover it® Secured Credit Card Secured card rewards $0 New/Rebuilding Credit
  • 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1 percent
  • 1% back on all purchases

How to choose a credit card for a 600 credit score

You don’t want to open too many credit card accounts in a short time or have multiple hard credit inquiries, which can negatively affect your credit score. Here are tips on choosing the best fair credit card for you.

  • Prioritize building credit. Search for cards that incentivize you to keep building credit, not spending to earn rewards. Many cards offer credit limit increases, credit score monitoring and other tools to help you stay on track.
  • Check the interest rate and fees. Cards for lower credit scores sometimes charge security deposits, higher APRs and late fees. Make sure the cards you’re comparing have reasonable fees. If you tend to carry a balance, look for cards with lower interest rates.
  • Consider rewards. While earning rewards should be a secondary goal to paying your balance on time, it doesn’t hurt to earn cash back or points on purchases you’re already making. Some of the cards above offer a flat rate on everyday spending.
  • Try upgrading. If you already have a secured or student card, consider calling the issuer to upgrade your credit card to an unsecured option with better terms. If you upgrade your card, you may avoid a hard credit inquiry on your credit report.
Learn more: How to pick the right credit card for you

How to go from fair to good credit

If you’ve worked your way up to fair credit, chances are you’re aiming for good to excellent credit later on. The best way to build on your foundation is to continue practicing positive credit habits. Here are a few other methods for building good credit, or a FICO Score of 670 and up.

  • Pay on time and in full. Paying off your statement balance on time every billing cycle is the most important way to maintain and improve your credit score. Try setting up automatic payments or calendar reminders to help you stick to it.
  • Limit the use of your available credit. Even if you have several hundred or thousand dollars to your credit limit, it’s best not to use all of it. If you do, try to pay off the outstanding balance quickly. Keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30 percent is another positive credit-scoring factor.
  • Don’t open too many new accounts at once. Applying for and opening too many cards is a red flag on your credit history. Learn how long to wait between credit card applications. For now, it’s best to practice responsible credit use with one card at a time before opening another.
  • Don’t close your old credit card right away. Your length of credit history is another factor in your credit score, so it’s helpful to have old credit accounts stay open. Even if you don’t use a card anymore, you can keep it in a safe place and let it increase your average account age.
  • Look for prequalified offers. Get a sense of what cards you could be approved for with a tool like CardMatch™. That way, you can apply with confidence without unnecessary hard credit checks.

The bottom line

If you have fair credit, you may be vying for a credit card that allows you to continue building credit while earning rewards, in some cases. Just don’t fall into the cycle of overspending simply to earn cash back or points. It’s most important to pay your balance on time and in full, whenever possible, to work your way toward good credit.

Frequently asked questions

*Information about the Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

