How to move from fair to good credit

If your credit score is in the 600s, that indicates your credit-building journey is on the right track. A 600 on the FICO scale is considered fair credit until you hit 670. Even without good or excellent credit, there are competitive credit card options to earn rewards and practice responsible use.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for below, expand your search with our best credit cards for fair credit.

Top cards for a 600 credit score

Comparing the best cards for a 600 credit score

How to choose a credit card for a 600 credit score

You don’t want to open too many credit card accounts in a short time or have multiple hard credit inquiries, which can negatively affect your credit score. Here are tips on choosing the best fair credit card for you.

Cards for lower credit scores sometimes charge security deposits, higher APRs and late fees. Make sure the cards you’re comparing have reasonable fees. If you tend to carry a balance, look for cards with lower interest rates. Consider rewards. While earning rewards should be a secondary goal to paying your balance on time, it doesn’t hurt to earn cash back or points on purchases you’re already making. Some of the cards above offer a flat rate on everyday spending.

While earning rewards should be a secondary goal to paying your balance on time, it doesn’t hurt to earn cash back or points on purchases you’re already making. Some of the cards above offer a flat rate on everyday spending. Try upgrading. If you already have a secured or student card, consider calling the issuer to upgrade your credit card to an unsecured option with better terms. If you upgrade your card, you may avoid a hard credit inquiry on your credit report.

How to go from fair to good credit

If you’ve worked your way up to fair credit, chances are you’re aiming for good to excellent credit later on. The best way to build on your foundation is to continue practicing positive credit habits. Here are a few other methods for building good credit, or a FICO Score of 670 and up.

Applying for and opening too many cards is a red flag on your credit history. Learn how long to wait between credit card applications. For now, it’s best to practice responsible credit use with one card at a time before opening another. Don’t close your old credit card right away. Your length of credit history is another factor in your credit score, so it’s helpful to have old credit accounts stay open. Even if you don’t use a card anymore, you can keep it in a safe place and let it increase your average account age.

Your length of credit history is another factor in your credit score, so it’s helpful to have old credit accounts stay open. Even if you don’t use a card anymore, you can keep it in a safe place and let it increase your average account age. Look for prequalified offers. Get a sense of what cards you could be approved for with a tool like CardMatch™. That way, you can apply with confidence without unnecessary hard credit checks.

What’s next?

The bottom line

If you have fair credit, you may be vying for a credit card that allows you to continue building credit while earning rewards, in some cases. Just don’t fall into the cycle of overspending simply to earn cash back or points. It’s most important to pay your balance on time and in full, whenever possible, to work your way toward good credit.

Frequently asked questions

What is considered fair credit? Caret Down Icon FICO Scores range from 300 to 850, but a fair credit score runs between 580 and 669. VantageScore, another credit-scoring model, offers scores in the same range, but fair credit — or “near prime” — is considered between 601 and 660.

Can I get a credit card with a 600 credit score? Caret Down Icon Yes, there are cards available to applicants with a 600 credit score. While you may not get approved for a top-tier card right away, you can use the card you do get to build your credit score. In time, you may be able to access a higher credit limit or upgrade to a better card.

What’s the difference between cards for good credit and cards for fair credit? Caret Down Icon Cards for good credit tend to have more benefits like rewards, intro APR offers, welcome bonuses and other perks. On the other hand, cards for fair credit may require a security deposit or offer fewer rewards and perks. Both types of cards can still affect your credit score for better or worse, depending on how you use them.

*Information about the Mission Lane Cash Back Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.