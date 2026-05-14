Best cards for a 700 credit score
FICO credit scores, the industry standard for determining credit risk, range from 300 to 850 — with 670 to 739 considered a good score. A 700 score puts you in the middle of the good range but is still slightly below the average credit score of 714, according to FICO’s latest credit insights report.
To help you find the right card for a 700 credit score, we’ve compiled several options that applicants with a score of 700 may qualify for. Options vary from those with generous rewards rates to low ongoing APRs, and several are on the list of the best credit cards for good credit.
Top credit cards for a 700 credit score
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
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This card’s solid mix of boosted rewards for travel, entertainment, grocery and dining purchases makes it an excellent choice for the person who wants one card for all purchases. Its one shortcoming is that it doesn’t include gas or superstores in its bonus categories.
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Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
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Despite its annual fee, this card is a great addition to any traveler’s wallet. It earns a generous flat rate on all purchases with a boosted rewards rate for eligible Capital One Travel purchases. Its high rewards rate on everyday purchases makes it a great card for building a miles balance. There’s also a handful of generous perks for traveling that can help you squeeze more value out of this card.
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Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
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If you’re looking for a no-annual-fee, well-rounded card then this is a strong option. It earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail purchases and at U.S. gas stations for each category on up to $6,000 per year (then 1%). This is an ideal card for families that spend most of their money on groceries and gas and don’t want an annual fee to cut into any earnings.
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Citi Custom Cash® Card*
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This card is the best card you’ll find to pair with your other rewards or cash back cards. You’ll earn the highest rewards rate for purchases in your top eligible spending category, giving you the flexibility to choose how to use the card so you can maximize your rewards. It can be your gas credit card, grocery credit card, streaming services credit card, or card you use for any of Citi’s eligible categories.
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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
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If you don’t care to deal with tiered rewards or rotating categories, this card can help you maximize rewards or pay off substantial debt. It offers an excellent flat rate of unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases and an intro APR offer of 12 months on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. So, if you need to pay off some high-interest debt but want a card with long-lasting value, this might be your pick.
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Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®
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This card is a great option to consider for people who are wary of credit cards and accruing interest but don’t want to miss out on cash back rewards and welcome offers. It also encourages people to continue developing responsible credit habits by offering rewards every time they make a payment.
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Comparing the best cards for 700 credit scores
|Card name
|Annual fee
|Rewards highlights
|Recommended credit score
|Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
|$0
|
|670 – 850
|Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
|$95
|
|670 – 850
|Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
|$0
|
|Good to Excellent
|Citi Custom Cash® Card*
|$0
|
|670 – 850
|Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
|$0
|
|670 – 850
|Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa®
|$0
|
|670 – 850
How to get an excellent credit score
Good credit is important. With higher credit scores come lower interest rates, fees and better approval odds. It’s crucial to work toward a better credit score to reap the benefits of your efforts and to get access to better financial products.
Getting to an excellent credit score will take time and patience. But you can build your credit toward the excellent tier with these tips:
- Keep credit utilization low: Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you use against the total amount available to you. Keep your utilization below 30% to increase your credit score, although experts recommend even as low as 10%.
- Pay on time: Pay your card balance on time and in full whenever possible to avoid interest charges and establish a strong payment history.
- Keep old credit cards open: You might think closing old credit cards is a safe move, but it won’t do your credit score any favors. Keep old cards open so you increase the age of your credit history, a key scoring factor.
What’s next?
The bottom line
Whether a credit score of 700 is your goal or you’re aiming even higher, keep practicing good credit habits. Although several cards are available with a score of around 700, even better cards are available the higher your score. Stay patient, keep consistent habits and you’ll be well on your way to an excellent score soon enough.
Frequently asked questions about 700 credit scores
*The information about the Citi Custom Cash® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
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