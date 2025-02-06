Key takeaways Potential partners may be turned off by financial irresponsibility.

Honesty is the best policy when it comes to credit scores.

If your score is low, having a debt management plan in place can show a potential partner you’re serious about improving your situation.

If you were dating, would you swipe left if the other person had a lower credit score? More people than ever are doing just that — and some are even putting their credit scores on dating profiles.

Whether young people are single, in a committed relationship or married, a 2024 Experian survey found that the romantically inclined are as concerned with their potential (or actual) partner’s credit as their personality and other assets.

The Experian survey implies that financial responsibility is attractive to those on the dating scene. That idea has some validity, according to Money Management International (MMI) contributing writer Louis DeNicola.

When it comes to the compatibility of future partners, “Credit scores aren’t necessarily the best measure,” he writes in an article for the agency. ”You shouldn’t write off someone who has a low score without at least understanding the circumstances.”

Good people, bad credit

Low credit scores can be caused by factors beyond a person’s control, including job loss or reduced work hours, a divorce or a breakup with a partner, an unexpected car repair, emergency medical care or high utility fees. That doesn’t mean a person with bad credit isn’t worth dating.

“When you have to choose between essential expenses or making a credit card or student loan payment, the necessary expenses may have to come first,” writes DeNicola. “After all, putting food on the table for yourself and your family is more important than a credit card company getting its $35 minimum payment.”

Credit scores also don’t measure a person’s financial knowledge or potential. According to DeNicola, “Don’t assume someone with a perfect score is swimming in money, as income and bank account balances don’t have any impact on your credit scores.”

People in relationships aren’t exempt

Even those already in a relationship may not be excused for having bad credit. Two in five U.S. adults (40 percent) who are in committed relationships have committed financial infidelity against their current partner, according to Bankrate’s 2025 Financial Infidelity Survey .

The top issue people tend to hide is overspending. Nearly half of those who are married, in a civil partnership or living with a partner believe financial infidelity is at least as bad as physical infidelity.

The bigger question is why are you concerned about a potential date’s or partner’s credit score, writes DeNicola. “Perhaps you’re worried that the person spends money frivolously or doesn’t follow through on their commitments. These can be important traits to know about someone if you’re looking for a serious relationship, but try to find clues from their behavior today rather than their credit history.”

That’s why it’s important to make the distinction between someone who has a valid reason for their mediocre credit and someone who is irresponsible with their money, says Beverly Harzog, a credit expert and debt coach.

Bad credit? What you can do

If you’re a partner with bad credit, here’s one consolation: experts say you shouldn’t be written off based on your score alone.

The best way to handle your credit history with a potential partner is honesty. Be the first to raise the issue of your bad credit and explain your circumstances. But make sure you have a plan to improve your credit that you can share during that discussion.

A good debt management plan helps you tackle the two biggest things that can crush your credit score: late payments and high balances . These factors alone make up 65 percent of your FICO score, with the rest being length of credit history (15 percent), new credit (10 percent) and credit mix (10 percent).

Get organized when paying on credit card balances by setting up due dates on your calendar and then make sure you pay them on time. And if you’ve accumulated credit card debt across numerous cards, consider consolidating that debt with a balance transfer credit card . A no-interest card offer could be another option to get rid of high balances that contribute to your low score.

The bottom line

When asked by Experian’s survey if good credit was attractive, four out of five singles said yes. “While we’re not suggesting including your credit score in your dating profile, it’s a pretty short walk from good credit to higher confidence, one of the most tried and true approaches to relationships we have,” writes Chris Horymski, Data Journalist/Analyst at Experian.

There are some who may still want to jump in fully, in spite of what was once seen as a red flag, writes DeNicola. “Credit, finances and attitudes toward money can change, especially when you’re willing to put in time and effort. Sometimes, the right partner can even offer a helping hand. Other times, a significant other is the last person you’ll listen to when it comes to a certain type of advice. In either case, working with a certified nonprofit credit counselor might be a good place to start.”