How to save on weddings using credit cards

The average wedding costs $36,000 , according to Zola, a popular wedding planning website. That’s up 24 percent from just two years ago. With prices up sharply and credit card balances and credit card rates both near record highs, financing a wedding with a credit card is a very risky proposition. However, smart credit card usage can help brides and grooms defray wedding expenses. Here’s how.

Have a question about credit cards? E-mail me at ted.rossman@bankrate.com and I’d be happy to help.

Beneficial credit card rewards strategies

Earning rewards on wedding expenses can lead to a free honeymoon if you play your cards right. That means signing up for the right card(s) to earn cash back , airline miles or hotel points on wedding costs, paying in full to avoid interest and maximizing the value of those rewards points and miles.

Cash back

The most basic example is to sign up for a credit card that gives 2 percent cash back on every purchase. It’s simple and straightforward, yet it still adds up. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a good example. It gives unlimited 2 percent cash rewards on every purchase. If you spend the average $36,000 on your wedding, that’s $720 in rewards, all for money you would have spent anyway. Plus, the card offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in your first three months. That brings the grand total to $920 in rewards.

Travel

You can potentially score an even better return with the right travel rewards credit card . The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, for instance, gives new cardholders 75,000 bonus miles after they spend $4,000 in their first three months with the card. That’s worth at least $750 in free travel. The card charges a $95 annual fee. Each purchase earns 2 miles per dollar, which is akin to 2 percent cash back when redeemed for travel. If you put $36,000 in wedding charges on the card, that’s another $720 or so in free travel, plus an additional $750 for the value of the welcome offer. That brings your first-year rewards to $1,470.

While general-purpose travel cards such as the Venture Card offer broad appeal and flexibility, it’s also worth considering airline- and hotel-specific credit cards . The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card * stands out by offering new customers three free nights (up to 50,000 points apiece) after they spend $3,000 on eligible purchases within three months of account opening. There’s also an opportunity to earn 50,000 bonus points if you spend $6,000 in your first six months with the card. The introductory bonus could offset all, or at least most, of your honeymoon lodging costs.

You need to get to your destination, of course, which is where the right airline credit card could come in handy. The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is an interesting option. Its 50,000-mile welcome bonus (after spending $2,000 in the first six months) is worth approximately $600, according to our points and miles valuations . As long as you’re not overspending, it might be smart for you and your partner to both add a card or two to your respective wallets, in an effort to maximize rewards and defray expenses.

Debt-free is the way we want to be

Of course, rewards credit cards make the most sense when you’re able to pay in full each month to avoid interest. Almost half of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month, per Bankrate’s Credit Card Debt Report , and the average credit card rate as of June 2025 is 20.12 percent. If you already have credit card debt, or if you’re looking for a way to spread out the impact of your upcoming purchases, a card with a generous zero-percent interest promotion is a better option than chasing rewards.

For example, the U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® * has 24-month interest-free promotions for balance transfers and new purchases (after that, the variable APR ranges from 17.74 to 28.74 percent; note that transfers must be made within 60 days of opening the account). The card doesn’t offer many rewards (just 4 percent cash back on prepaid flights, hotels and rental cars reserved via the U.S. Bank Rewards Center), but avoiding interest and spreading out your cash flow are valuable benefits. You could split $5,000 of wedding expenses into 24 equal (and interest-free!) installments of about $208, if you choose. That’s a lot better than financing $5,000 over two years at 20.12 percent, which would cost you more than $1,100 in interest.

Tariffs are a wild card

Dress shop owner Christina Greenberg told The Knot that 80 percent of wedding gowns sold in the U.S. are made in China, the country facing the Trump Administration’s steepest proposed tariffs.

In addition, about 80 percent of cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported. Alcohol is another frequently imported wedding staple. Catering halls might also raise prices for tariff-related reasons (for instance, higher food and furniture costs). While a U.S. trade court blocked many of the proposed tariffs on May 28, a quick appeal overturned that ruling and future court decisions are sure to come. The White House could also still pursue tariffs via other legal and political routes. In other words, there’s still a tremendous amount of uncertainty.

The bottom line

Weddings aren’t just a big life commitment, they’re a big financial commitment as well. While we don’t know what lies ahead for tariffs, inflation or the U.S. economy, it’s a safe bet that prices will continue to rise, making it all the more important to spend smartly. The right credit card strategies can help you earn more rewards and pay less in interest, helping you start married life on more secure financial footing.

The information about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.