The right credit card for moving can help you foot the bill and earn a fair amount of rewards at the same time. But if rewards aren’t a priority, you can still make the most of a credit card during your move by leaning on convenient features and benefits.

If you’re hoping to make the most of a credit card for your move, you’ll want to look for cards with welcome offers, rewards on common moving expenses, introductory APRs on purchases (or even balance transfers) and other benefits. To help you make the right choice, here are our top credit card picks for anyone planning a move.

Comparing the best credit cards for moving

Top credit cards for moving

Best for a generous sign-up bonus Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Its high welcome offer can provide a ton of value for offsetting a chunk of your moving expenses or for future travel. Its annual credits and anniversary points bonus go a long way toward offsetting its annual fee. Cons The $95 annual fee could cut into your rewards earnings if you don’t take advantage of the card’s perks and benefits. This card lacks a 0 percent intro APR offer on purchases or balance transfers, which might not be ideal if you want to finance your moving expenses.



Best for balance transfers Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros There is no annual fee, so you can keep costs low while consolidating your debt and curbing interest charges. Standard cardholder perks lend convenience and savings, like access to Citi Flex Loans, Citi Easy Deals and Citi Entertainment. Cons This card does not offer rewards so you can’t earn money back on purchases. You must transfer your balances within the first four months to qualify for this card’s intro offer.



Best for flat-rate cash back Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5 4.3 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn rewards on all new purchases while temporarily managing debt interest-free with its intro APR offer. You won’t need to worry about offsetting an annual fee with rewards earnings, helping you keep costs low during a pricey process like moving. Cons You can't redeem rewards with travel partners for boosted value, a feature available on several other cards. If you spend frequently in specific categories, like groceries and dining, then you might lose out on bonus rewards with a tiered card.



Best for fueling up Chase Freedom Flex® Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros This card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points which you can redeem in a variety of ways. There’s no annual fee so you can keep costs low while earning a generous welcome offer and best-in-class rewards rate in several rotating categories. Cons Its boosted earning rate in rotating bonus categories requires activation, and if you forget, you’ll only earn 1 percent on that quarter’s categories. Rotating bonus categories may not match your spending for a particular quarter so it will dampen your rewards potential.



Best for rent payments Bilt Mastercard® Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Bankrate’s view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Earn points on rent without processing fees eating into your earnings (up to 100,000 points per calendar year). You can transfer your points to one of 16 hotel or airline partners, potentially increasing the value of your rewards. Cons Competing travel and cash back cards offer better, more consistent, bonus rewards rates without any caveats. It lacks a welcome offer, and moving is a prime opportunity to spend money to secure a generous sign-up bonus.



How to choose a credit card for moving

When choosing the best credit card for moving, you’ll want the best features that work for your move — whether it’s earning rewards from your moving expenses or being able to finance your moving costs over time with intro offers. Here’s what you should pay close attention to when choosing:

Welcome bonus: Of course, getting the highest welcome bonus possible is ideal, but make sure that you can time your expenses to ensure you’ll meet the spending requirements within the given timeframe for the bonus.

Of course, getting the highest welcome bonus possible is ideal, but make sure that you can time your expenses to ensure you’ll meet the spending requirements within the given timeframe for the bonus. Intro APR offers : If you prefer to finance your moving expenses, a lengthy intro APR offer on new purchases could be beneficial.

: If you prefer to finance your moving expenses, a lengthy intro APR offer on new purchases could be beneficial. Rewards rate: Look for categories that match your moving expenses. The more you can earn back on your moving costs, the better.

Look for categories that match your moving expenses. The more you can earn back on your moving costs, the better. Travel redemptions: Some of the best travel credit cards offer boosted redemptions for travel accommodations and a long list of transfer partners, which can help you maximize the rewards you’ll earn on your moving expenses.

Some of the best travel credit cards offer boosted redemptions for travel accommodations and a long list of transfer partners, which can help you maximize the rewards you’ll earn on your moving expenses. Benefits: Perks and features like ongoing rewards, annual credits, cellphone insurance, travel protections and extended purchase warranties can provide value even when your move is over.

Frequently asked questions

What should my credit score be when moving? Caret Down Having a good credit score, a FICO score between 670 and 850, can help lower your moving costs by improving your chances of securing housing and getting lower interest rates on credit cards that can help you with moving expenses.



What is the best credit card for rent payments? Caret Down The Bilt World Elite Mastercard® Credit Card is optimal for rent payments because it rewards points without transaction fees and has no annual fee.



Should I get a credit card before moving? Caret Down Applying for a new credit card before you move can help you maximize rewards and welcome offers. Aim for a two-month buffer before your move so you can make all of your purchases within the typical window for a welcome offer (about three months).



The bottom line

There are plenty of ways your moving budget can expand well beyond your initial projections. Having a credit card with the right features can provide some relief in the form of rewards, bonuses, perks and extra funding. For instance, Cards like the Citi Diamond Preferred offer unique features like flex loans and entertainment access, while the Chase Freedem Flex earns valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

If you’re ready to apply for a credit card that will help you move, find out which cards match your credit profile with Bankrate’s CardMatch tool. Once you’ve narrowed in on the right pick, start packing for the next exciting phase of your life. Hopefully, you’ll have everything you need to make your move smooth, successful and cost-effective.