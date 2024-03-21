At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This past summer, the Federal Reserve introduced a new payments system that makes it possible for people to send and receive money into their bank accounts instantly. The system, known as FedNow, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That means you can get funds deposited in your checking account at any hour of the day or night, even on weekends. But chances are you won’t be able to use the system yet because it’s only available at select financial institutions. So for many Americans, the traditional, and slower, Automated Clearing House (ACH) system remains the only option.

But as FedNow gains adoption among banks and credit unions, it’s worth taking time to note how the two payment options differ, and when you might find yourself using FedNow.

What is FedNow?

FedNow is an instant payments service that makes it possible for banks and credit unions to send and receive financial transactions within a matter of seconds, not days, on behalf of the customer, 24/7. It’s the first settlement service that supports instant payments and the first new payments infrastructure system from the Federal Reserve Bank since the introduction of the ACH system in the 1970s, notes Todd Koehn, vice president/Faster Payment Solutions at Bankers’ Bank headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

But if you think the FedNow instant payment system is a new financial phenomenon throughout the world, think again. Central banks in such countries as Brazil, China and India, already have instant payment systems (Pix, for example, is a dominant system in South America), so the U.S. is hardly an innovator in this space.

When it comes to daily transfer limits, FedNow has a maximum limit of $500,000 a day, compared with ACH which has a higher daily transfer limit of $1 million. It’s possible that a bank will charge a fee for sending money with FedNow.

“I do not see financial institutions charging to receive funds via FedNow, but I can see them charging to send payments,” Koehn says.

The Federal Reserve will be charging banks to use this service.

What is ACH?

For half a century, countless many Americans have been able to receive their paycheck straight into their checking accounts via direct deposit thanks to the ACH system. Since its introduction in the mid-70s, ACH has eliminated the need for many Americans who earn a steady paycheck to take time to travel to a bank branch, with paycheck in hand, and wait in line to deposit it, usually at the end of the work week.

Today, ACH is the dominant payments system in the U.S. According to the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA), 88 percent of W-2 employees receive their paychecks via direct deposit. Last year, the ACH network processed 14.5 billion consumer bill payments, with the vast majority of bill payments made directly to billing companies, NACHA says. What’s more, some banks enable you to initiate ACH transfers through the bank’s mobile app or website, NACHA adds.

“ACH payments are batch-processed,” Koehn says. “Batches typically (contain) lots of payments bundled together to make up the ACH file. FedNow will be processed in real time as individual payments.”

FedNow vs. ACH

FedNow Consumers with access to FedNow are able to send and receive money instantly.

Maximum transaction limit is $500,000 a day.

FedNow is a pilot program at 564 financial institutions. ACH ACH transactions typically take a couple of days to process and post to your account only on days when banks are open.

Maximum transaction limit is $1 million a day.

About 88 percent of W-2 employees receive their paychecks via direct deposit using the ACH system.

Bank holidays and weekends when banks are closed can make availability of funds challenging. But one major benefit of FedNow is that every day is a banking day when it comes to sending and receiving money.

“FedNow is always ‘on,’ which is unique compared to other Federal Reserve bank payment services which would be ‘off’ on a bank holiday,” says Koehn, who is also on the board of directors of the U.S. Faster Payments Council. “Bank holidays will not impact the ability of businesses or consumers to send or receive payments via FedNow. A payment will be debited (sent) and credited (received) in a few seconds at the business or consumer level. And most importantly to financial institutions that have joined, they will have the settlement funds in real time.”

Unlike FedNow, bank holidays and weekends will still impact the time required for sending or receiving money via ACH, a wire transfer and in depositing checks – with funds available.

When it comes to wire transfers, FedNow is only available for domestic payments at this time, Koehn says. Which begs the question, what can you do with FedNow?

Julie Redfern, chief banking officer at Lake Ridge Bank, says the two biggest use cases for FedNow in the instant payment space are earned wage access and digital wallets. The former means paying employees after their workday ends and the latter refers to payment apps such as PayPal and Venmo. “They’re starting to get a payment out there – a salary in the hands of their employers in a faster way than we’ve traditionally seen before,” Redfern says.

Sending funds via FedNow isn’t available at all participating banks

Both First Internet Bank of Indiana, an online-only bank based in Indiana, and Lake Ridge Bank, a bank that has 20 locations in Wisconsin, are two banks where customers only have FedNow enabled for receiving funds.

“The ability to monitor that activity and make sure that we don’t have fraudulent transactions is top of mind,” says Anne Sharkey, senior vice president, chief risk officer at First Internet Bank of Indiana. “And when the money’s moving very quickly, you have to have the right protocols and systems in place to be able to monitor that activity, which is why I think a lot of banks are approaching this cautiously from a send standpoint because they want to make sure they have everything in place before they enable that functionality,” Sharkey adds.

Bottom line

FedNow enables payments to be made instantly any day of the year, unlike ACH payments, which takes days to process the transfer of funds. But only a few banks currently have FedNow at this time – and some banks only have receive-only capabilities – as it has been in operation for less than a year. Instant payments available through FedNow could help people avoid overdrafts, such as early direct deposit can, because people will have their funds available sooner to pay bills and other expenses. FedNow might be better for sending money to individuals, but ACH is still a great way to send bulk payments.