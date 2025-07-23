We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Sales tax holidays can save you money on back-to-school shopping — or on new clothes or a laptop for yourself
Allison Martin is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, including taxes, mortgages, auto loans and small business loans. Martin’s work began over 10 years ago as a digital content strategist, and she’s since been published in several leading outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, MSN Money, MoneyTalksNews, Investopedia, Experian and Credit.com. Martin, a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFE), also shares her passion for financial literacy and entrepreneurship with others through interactive workshops and programs.
Andrea Coombes, Bankrate's tax editor, translates complex personal finance topics into understandable language that helps people live their best financial lives. She’s a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and over the past 25 years has worked as a financial coach, personal finance writer and editor and volunteer tax preparer. Her work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, MarketWatch and many newspapers nationwide. She's been interviewed on local and national TV and radio, including NPR's All Things Considered, CBS News, Nasdaq and Marketplace.
Summer is winding down, and it’s almost time for back-to-school shopping. If your state offers a sales tax holiday — fewer than 20 states do this year — you might be able to give your wallet a bit of a break. And that’s true whether or not you have children: These sales-tax holidays can be a good time to buy new clothes, a computer or other items.
Sales tax holidays: How they work
Many states offer their sales tax holidays in August, though some are in July. Most states limit the types of items that are eligible for the sales tax holiday — clothing is the most common qualified purchase — and they usually put a dollar limit on how much of the purchase will be tax-free.
But many states let you buy multiple items tax-free, as long as each of those purchases is below the state’s limit. For example, a common dollar limit is $100 for tax-free purchases. Many states will let you purchase, say, two coats — each of which costs $80 — and still enjoy a completely tax-free purchase even though the total is $160. Often, online purchases are included in the sales-tax holiday.
Still, the rules for sales tax holidays vary widely. For example, Massachusetts’ tax-free holiday has few limitations, letting you buy a broad variety of personal items tax-free, as long as each item costs $2,500 or less.
South Carolina places no dollar limit on a variety of purchases. Virginia imposes different dollar limits depending on the type of item — but goes beyond back-to-school products to include disaster-preparedness purchases, such as portable generators.
Be sure to check the tax department website, included for each state below, to confirm the details. That way, you can know what to expect and maximize your savings when it’s time to shop. (Here’s more on how sales taxes work.)
