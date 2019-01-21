Overview of New York taxes

New York’s state income tax rates range from 4 percent to 8.82 percent over eight income brackets. More on the Empire State’s taxes can be found in the tabbed pages below.

Personal income tax

New York collects state income taxes using a progressive eight-bracket system.

For single taxpayers:

  • 4 percent on the first $8,500 of taxable income.
  • 4.5 percent on taxable income between $8,501 and $11,700.
  • 5.25 percent on taxable income between $11,701 and $13,900.
  • 5.9 percent on taxable income between $13,901 and $21,400.
  • 6.33 percent on taxable income between $21,401 and $80,650.
  • 6.57 percent on taxable income between $80,651 and $215,400.
  • 6.85 percent on taxable income between $215,401 and $1,077,550.
  • 8.82 percent on taxable income of more than $1,077,550.

Empire State income tax forms are due April 15 or the next business day if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

New York City has its own tax rates and brackets.

The state’s earned income credit helps taxpayers offset increases in living expenses and Social Security taxes, reduces taxes owed and in some cases can even provide a refund to filers who do not owe any tax. File Form IT-215, Claim for Earned Income Credit.

Sales taxes

New York’s state sales tax rate is currently 4 percent plus any local tax imposed by a city, county or school district.

The types of property and services subject to sales tax within the Empire State are many and varied.

While many goods and services are subject to sales tax, certain items are exempt. For instance, dry cleaning, shoe repair, certain food and drinks, drugs and medical equipment, newspapers and prosthetic devices are among many items exempt from sales tax. Clothing and footwear sold for less than $110 are also exempt from state sales tax.

Details on New York state sales taxes can be found in Publication 750.

Real property taxes

Real property in New York is taxed based on its value. Counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts and special districts each raise money through the real property tax to pay for local services. The amount of a particular property’s tax bill is determined by the property’s taxable assessment and the tax rates of the taxing jurisdictions in which the property is located.

New York state law provides that every property be assessed at a uniform percentage of value (except in New York City and Nassau County, where the law authorizes classes of property to be assessed at different percentages). That percentage can be 5 percent, 10 percent, 50 percent or any other percentage not exceeding 100 percent. Regardless of the percentage chosen by the municipality, the law requires all properties to be assessed at the same percentage within the municipality.

The School Tax Relief, or STAR, program provides a property tax relief benefit for owner-occupied primary residences. The Enhanced STAR benefit is available for the primary residences of senior citizens (age 65 and older) with yearly household incomes not exceeding the statewide standard.

New homeowners can register for the STAR program by visiting www.tax.ny.gov.

New York residents may also be eligible to claim the real property tax credit for homeowners and renters. Applicants must file Form IT-214.

Inheritance and estate taxes

New York has no inheritance tax.

An estate is required to file a New York state estate tax return if the total of the federal gross estate plus the federal adjusted taxable gifts and specific exemption exceed the basic exclusion amount, and the individual was either a New York resident at the time of death or a US resident or citizen whose estate included real or tangible personal property located in New York.

The basic exclusion amount, or BEA, is adjusted each year. For deaths on or after April 1, 2017, and on or before Dec. 31, 2018, the estate value exclusion amount is $5.25 million. For deaths on or after January 1, 2019 and before January 1, 2020, the exclusion amount is $5.74 million.

Other New York tax facts

At New York’s Online Tax Center, taxpayers can view and pay tax bills, including estimated taxes; view and reconcile estimated income tax accounts; file a state sales tax no-tax-due return; and upload wage reporting.

New York taxpayers can check the status of their refunds by using the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s online refund tracker.

New York taxpayers can learn about their rights in Publication 131.

For more information, visit the website of the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.

