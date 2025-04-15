 Skip to Main Content

Delaware state income tax rates and calculator

Written by
Amy Hoak
and
Cindy Perman
Edited by
Andrea Coombes, CFP®
Edited by
Andrea Coombes, CFP®
Updated Apr. 14, 2025

Delaware uses a graduated rate system to determine tax liability, meaning the more you make, the more you pay. For the 2024 tax year, the rates range from 0 percent to 6.6 percent.

Delaware personal income tax rates for 2024

The state levies income tax across seven tax brackets for the 2024 tax year, for income reported on tax returns filed in 2025.

Delaware’s tax system is similar to the U.S. system in that it’s a graduated, or progressive, system. In such a system, your marginal tax rate is the top rate you pay, but your effective, or actual, tax rate is a blend of tax rates, and is generally lower than your marginal rate.

For example, a taxpayer in Delaware with $50,000 in taxable income in 2024 will pay no taxes on their first $2,000, then a 2.2 percent tax rate on income from $2,000 to $5,000, then a 3.9 percent tax rate on income from $5,000 to $10,000, and so on, up through the final tax bracket for their income level: 5.55 percent on income from $25,000 to $50,000. Read more about marginal vs. effective tax rates.

But Delaware’s system differs from the federal system in at least one major way: the state applies the same income tax brackets to all taxpayers, no matter what their filing status (such as married filing jointly, single, etc.). That’s unlike the federal system, which is tied to filing status.

Learn more: Current federal tax brackets and income tax rates

 

Delaware personal income tax rates for 2024
Tax rate For all taxpayers
0% $0 to $2,000
2.2% $2,000 to $5,000
3.9% $5,000 to $10,000
4.8% $10,000 to $20,000
5.2% $20,000 to $25,000
5.55% $25,000 to $60,000
6.6% $60,000 or more

Source: Delaware Division of Revenue

Delaware income tax returns are due on April 30, unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case it is the next business day.

Who has to file Delaware state taxes?

Residents of Delaware who earned a certain level of income in the state or in a different state must file a state tax return.

Delaware income requirements to file taxes

Age Single or married filing separately Married filing jointly
Under 60 More than $9,400 More than $15,450
60 to 64 More than $12,200 More than $17,950
65 and older, or blind More than $14,700 More than $20,450
65 and older, and blind More than $17,200 More than $22,950
Source: Delaware Division of Revenue

Non-residents need to file a Delaware tax return if they earned income during the year from a Delaware-based business. Those who were Delaware residents only part of the year — and received income while living in the state — also must file.

Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Delaware?

Delaware offers both a standard deduction and personal exemptions (which the state calls personal credits).

The standard deduction in Delaware, for the 2024 tax year, is:

  • $3,250 for single taxpayers, heads of household or married filing separately
  • $6,500 for married couples filing jointly

Personal exemptions, aka credits, in Delaware, for the 2024 tax year, are:

  • $110 for single filers
  • $220 for married couples filing jointly
  • $110 for each qualifying dependent
  • Additional $110 credit for people who age 60 or older

Delaware sales tax rate

Delaware is one of the few states that doesn’t charge a sales tax. Residents also don’t pay local taxes on purchases made in Delaware.

Other things to know about Delaware state taxes

  • Property taxes are levied at the local level. The effective (average) property tax rate is 0.48 percent, according to the Tax Foundation.
  • Delaware has no estate tax or inheritance tax.
  • The corporate income tax rate is 8.7 percent.
  • The gasoline tax is 23 cents per gallon.
  • The cigarette tax is $2.10 per pack.
  • Marijuana became legal in Delaware in 2023. The marijuana tax is 15 percent.