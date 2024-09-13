At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

If you’re looking to sell your Tennessee home, the process and profits can look quite different depending on where you are in the state. In Memphis, for example, Redfin data from August shows that the typical home sold for $174,900. But in Knoxville, the median price was much higher at $323,250, and in Nashville, it was higher still at $455,000.

Many selling costs are based on the home’s sale price, so they can vary widely. But regardless of where your home is located, you’re going to have to pay to get the deal done. Here’s what to know about the cost to sell a house in Tennessee.

Sellers’ closing costs

When you’re selling a home in Tennessee, the buyer is responsible for some of the fees involved in the transaction — it’s not all on you. But there are several closing costs that typically fall on your shoulders as the seller, including:

Transfer tax: While Tennessee does charge a real estate transfer tax, as many states do, it’s usually the buyer who pays this fee.

While Tennessee does charge a real estate transfer tax, as many states do, it’s usually the buyer who pays this fee. Title-related fees: Who pays for the title search and/or title insurance in Tennessee is usually up for negotiation. While buyers typically cover the cost of a lender’s title policy, you may wind up paying for their new policy.

Who pays for the title search and/or title insurance in Tennessee is usually up for negotiation. While buyers typically cover the cost of a lender’s title policy, you may wind up paying for their new policy. Property taxes and HOA fees: You still own the property until the title officially transfers over to the buyer, which means you’re on the hook for any accrued property taxes and homeowners association fees until closing.

You still own the property until the title officially transfers over to the buyer, which means you’re on the hook for any accrued property taxes and homeowners association fees until closing. Legal fees: The state of Tennessee does not require either party to hire a real estate attorney. However, even though you can represent yourself in the deal, it doesn’t mean you should. Selling a home comes with loads of complex contract language and other paperwork, so it’s worth hiring a professional to handle things properly.

The state of Tennessee does not require either party to hire a real estate attorney. However, even though you can represent yourself in the deal, it doesn’t mean you should. Selling a home comes with loads of complex contract language and other paperwork, so it’s worth hiring a professional to handle things properly. Concessions: Many home sellers offer some concessions to the buyer, such as paying for a needed repair, to keep the deal moving along smoothly. When this happens, you’ll wind up covering a portion of the buyer’s closing costs.

Real estate agent commissions

The priciest piece of selling your home will likely be the commission you pay to your real estate agent. Realtors usually earn somewhere between 2.5 and 3 percent of the home’s sale price — on a $174,900 Memphis home, 2.5 percent would come to $4,372, but on a $455,000 Nashville home, it would be $11,375.

Historically, sellers have also paid for the buyer’s agent’s fee, which means your commission tab would double. However, due to changes stemming from a recent lawsuit, buyers may be responsible for paying their own agent directly. Be sure your contract spells out very clearly which party pays for which commission.

Home prep and moving costs

If you want to get the best possible price for your house, you’ll need to make sure it looks its best. Fixing cosmetic issues that might be noticed by a prospective buyer, like a cracked kitchen tile or broken light fixture, is usually a smart move, as is boosting your curb appeal with small touches like flowers or fresh paint on the front door. You may also benefit from hiring a professional home-staging service to help make the interior as appealing as possible. The cost of staging varies based on how much work is needed.

As you prepare to sell, don’t forget to factor in the cost of moving. The price tag to get all your belongings to your new home can vary based on a number of factors, and a long-distance or cross-country move will cost you much more than a local one.

How much do I get from selling my house?

How much you’ll earn on your sale depends on how much you will need to pay to get across the finish line, including closing costs, commissions and paying off your existing mortgage (if applicable). To estimate your net proceeds, subtract all of your sale expenses from the home’s final sale price. If your home has appreciated a lot in value and you make a significant profit, you may owe capital gains taxes on your earnings.

Reducing costs

If you want to rein in those expenses, there are a few ways to keep costs in check.

Negotiate the commission fee: In many cases, real estate agents’ fees are negotiable. Some will be willing to accept a smaller slice, especially on a more expensive home, which will save you money.

In many cases, real estate agents’ fees are negotiable. Some will be willing to accept a smaller slice, especially on a more expensive home, which will save you money. Sell as-is: Don’t want to pay for repairs or entertain concession requests? You don’t have to if you list the home as-is, essentially telling the buyer that what they see is what they get. You won’t have to shell out for upgrades — but you also may not get as high of a price.

Don’t want to pay for repairs or entertain concession requests? You don’t have to if you list the home as-is, essentially telling the buyer that what they see is what they get. You won’t have to shell out for upgrades — but you also may not get as high of a price. Shop around for services: When hiring a pro to make repairs, stage the house, repaint or do landscaping, compare costs from a few options to find the best price.

Alternatives

If you have concerns about a traditional sale, these options might be more appealing:

Cash-homebuying companies: Companies that advertise “we buy houses!” let you bypass the need to pay a real estate agent. The upside: They move remarkably quickly and pay in cash. The downside: You’ll likely earn a lot less than you would by listing on the open market.

Companies that advertise “we buy houses!” let you bypass the need to pay a real estate agent. The upside: They move remarkably quickly and pay in cash. The downside: You’ll likely earn a lot less than you would by listing on the open market. Selling it yourself: You can avoid a listing agent’s commission fee by opting to sell your Tennessee house without a Realtor. While you’ll save some money, keep in mind that you’ll need to invest a lot of time and effort into the getting your property listed and sold.

You can avoid a listing agent’s commission fee by opting to sell your Tennessee house without a Realtor. While you’ll save some money, keep in mind that you’ll need to invest a lot of time and effort into the getting your property listed and sold. Renting it out: If you have somewhere else to live, consider finding a tenant instead of selling. Being a landlord can be a lucrative route, especially if you live in an area with high rental demand. In Nashville, the median rent for a house is $2,500 per month, according to Zillow Rental Manager.

Next steps

The Tennessee housing market mirrors the rest of the country: It’s complicated and constantly changing. With that in mind, it’s smart to have an experienced local agent by your side. Agents know their local markets inside-out and can help you find the right buyer at the best possible price.

FAQs