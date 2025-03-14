Buying or selling a home is one of life’s most significant financial transactions. And real estate agent commissions can be a costly part of the deal: Given that the total commission can land somewhere between 5 and 6 percent of a home’s selling price, that can add up to $24,000 for a $400,000 house.

While it used to be that the home seller paid the full commission amount, covering both their own agent and their buyer’s, that’s no longer necessarily the case. But even if you’re only paying for one agent, Realtor fees are a big chunk of change to shell out for. Here’s a closer look at real estate commissions in Virginia and how much you can expect to pay, regardless of which side of the transaction you’re on.

How much are real estate commissions in Virginia?

The average combined cost of commissions for a home sale in Virginia is 5.19 percent, according to the most recent data from Clever Real Estate.

Applying that to the median cost of a home in Virginia can provide a snapshot of exactly how much the commission bill will amount to. Redfin data shows that the median price of a home in the state in February 2025 was $443,400 — a combined commission bill totaling 5.19 percent of $443,400 would be $23,012.

However, it’s not a perfectly even split between both agents. The average commission for just the listing agent in Virginia, Clever says, is 2.62 percent, or $11,617 based on that median price. The average rate for a buyer’s agent, meanwhile, is 2.57 percent, which would come to $11,395.

When considering the cost of commissions, it’s also important to note that median home prices vary significantly from one city to the next in Virginia, particularly when weighing the Washington, DC, suburbs against the rest of the state. That means the exact amount you’ll pay for commission will also vary. Here’s what the cost of commission might be in four Virginia cities, assuming the percentages identified above.



City

Median home-sale price

Total agent commission (5.19%)

Listing agent commission only (2.62%)

Buyer’s agent commission only (2.57%) Roanoke $220,000 $11,418 $5,764 $5,654 Chesapeake $365,000 $18,788 $9,563 $9,381 Richmond $385,000 $19,982 $10,087 $9,895 Alexandria $647,450 $33,603 $16,963 $16,639

Sources: Clever, Redfin

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

You may be wondering what services real estate agents provide to earn this much in commission. The answer depends on whether you’re the seller or the buyer in the real estate transaction — but in either case, it’s a lot.

All real estate agents are licensed professionals who understand their local market inside-out. When working with a home seller, an agent typically assists with everything from setting the most competitive list price to creating the property listing, conducting marketing efforts and scheduling and hosting showings.

A buyer’s agent, however, will research properties that align with their client’s budget, location and lifestyle. They also schedule property visits, help buyers determine how much to bid if they want to make an offer, and negotiate prices and contract terms on their client’s behalf. And both types of agents also see their respective clients through the closing process, including the considerable paperwork that comes with it.

Who pays agent commissions in Virginia?

For a long time, the typical practice in real estate sales, whether in Virginia or anywhere else in the country, was for the seller to cover all Realtor commissions (both for their own agent and the buyer’s). This cost was taken out of the sale proceeds.

But the process changed as a result of a 2024 lawsuit settlement , which saw new rules introduced for who pays which commission. The specific terms of each deal will be different, but depending on your negotiations, the buyer may now be responsible for paying their own agent directly. A seller may still agree to cover this cost on behalf of the buyer, and many still do in order to sweeten the deal. Either way, your contract should clearly spell out which party is paying for which commission — and how much.

Are Virginia real estate agents worth it?

Neither homebuyers nor sellers are legally required to work with a real estate agent in any state, including Virginia. It’s perfectly legal to go it alone, and it might save you the cost of a commission, which is nothing to sneeze at.

However, think carefully before forgoing the services of a pro. A home sale is a very significant financial transaction — one that involves a great deal of work as well as complex contracts and paperwork. When you hire an experienced agent, you’ll have a professional handling the entire process, while also looking out for your best interests and helping to ensure all goes as smoothly as possible. Knowing you have invaluable expertise by your side can give you peace of mind that’s well worth the cost.

Saving on fees

Still, if the commission costs give you pause, there are money-saving options to consider:

Negotiate the commission: Before hiring a real estate agent, inquire about whether their commission is negotiable. Even a small reduction on their percentage can translate to big savings, particularly on a higher-priced home.

Before hiring a real estate agent, inquire about whether their commission is negotiable. Even a small reduction on their percentage can translate to big savings, particularly on a higher-priced home. Work with a discount agent: Agents that work on traditional commission structures are merely one option. There are also low-commission agents available through companies such as Redfin or Clever who can represent you for commissions as low as 1 or 1.5 percent. You might also consider flat-fee agents — they charge a fixed rate no matter how much a home sells for, rather than taking a percentage of the sale price.

Agents that work on traditional commission structures are merely one option. There are also available through companies such as Redfin or Clever who can represent you for commissions as low as 1 or 1.5 percent. You might also consider — they charge a fixed rate no matter how much a home sells for, rather than taking a percentage of the sale price. For sale by owner: You can also skip using the services of a real estate agent entirely. For home sellers, going the “for sale by owner” (or FSBO) route involves handling all of the work associated with the process entirely on your own. You’ll save the cost of a listing agent’s commission, but you’ll have a lot of work on your hands. FSBO sellers should seriously consider hiring a real estate attorney to make sure their interests are properly protected.

You can also skip using the services of a real estate agent entirely. For home sellers, going the “for sale by owner” (or FSBO) route involves handling all of the work associated with the process entirely on your own. You’ll save the cost of a listing agent’s commission, but you’ll have a lot of work on your hands. FSBO sellers should seriously consider hiring a real estate attorney to make sure their interests are properly protected. Cash homebuyers: Cash-homebuying companies typically purchase homes in any condition and are able to close the deal very quickly, often in as little as just a couple weeks. These companies, often referred to as ‘ We buy houses’ companies , usually don’t charge any fees or commission, but in exchange you’ll give up some potential profit — they generally do not pay full market value for the properties they purchase.

Find a Virginia real estate agent