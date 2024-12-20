A real estate agent can be an invaluable ally to have along your homebuying or selling journey. The right one can help you navigate over and around hurdles and optimize the transaction for your financial goals.

All of that support isn’t free, though. Real estate agents earn a commission on the transactions they close, whether they’re representing the buyer or the seller. How much can you expect to pay in the Prairie State? Here’s a breakdown of Realtor fees in Illinois.

How much are real estate commissions in Illinois?

Whether you’re selling or buying a house in Illinois , your agent’s payment depends directly on the cost of the house — the fee is typically a percentage of the final sale price.

In Illinois, data from Clever shows that the average total commission, for both the buyer’s and seller’s agents combined, is 5.07 percent. That’s less than the national average of 5.32 percent. And the median sale price for a home here, according to November 2024 data from Illinois Realtors, was $285,000. So that price puts the average 5.07 percent commission at $14,450.

The split between the buyer’s agent and the seller’s, typically called the listing agent, isn’t exactly down the middle. Per Clever, an Illinois listing agent’s commission averages 2.64 percent, while a buyer’s agent averages 2.43 percent. On a median-priced $285,000 home, that comes to $7,524 and $6,926, respectively.

Of course, home prices can vary drastically from one location to another within the state. Here are what the commission fees would come to in a few major Illinois markets.



City



Median home-sale price



Total agent commission (5.07%)



Listing agent commission only (2.64%)



Buyer’s agent commission only (2.43%)



Chicago

$350,000 $17,745 $9,240 $8,505

Champaign-Urbana

$220,000 $11,154 $5,808 $5,346

Springfield

$197,750 $10,026 $5,221 $4,805

Sources: Clever, Illinois Realtors

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

The money a Realtor is paid covers a fairly broad field of services. First, they serve their clients as an expert guide to the local real estate market, representing your best interests in the transaction whether you’re buying or selling. They also carefully compile and review all the necessary paperwork, including the contract, before closing. Beyond that, an agent’s services depend on who they’re representing.

If you’re a home seller, that means your listing agent works to get you the best price possible. They professionally market your house, trying to get it in front of the right buyers and handling showings and contract negotiations.

If you’re a buyer, your agent uses their industry knowledge and negotiating skills to try to get you the best deal possible. They find listings that meet your needs and budget, arrange in-person showings, and when you’re ready to make an offer, they help you craft a strong one to give you the best shot at landing the house. They help you negotiate with the buyer for things like concessions , too.

Who pays agent commissions in Illinois?

Historically, buyers covered the cost of both real estate agents in the transaction, their own and their buyer’s. But thanks to a recent lawsuit settlement, that’s not always the case anymore — now, homebuyers may be responsible for paying their own agent directly. It all depends on the details of your specific deal, so make sure your contract spells out very clearly which party will pay for which commission. While some buyers may still be willing to cover the buyer’s agent’s fee, others may not be.

Are Illinois real estate agents worth it?

A real estate agent can provide valuable insight into your local housing market and use their expertise to help you enter the market strategically. They do a lot to earn their commission, putting their professional experience to work for their clients.

That said, you can certainly buy or sell a house without an agent. Going it alone can save you thousands in commissions, so it’s certainly appealing. But it’s also a lot of work and a big time commitment — and a mistake or missed detail can prove costly. Generally speaking, when there’s this much money at stake, a licensed pro’s expertise is worth the cost.

Saving on fees

Hoping to keep your costs as low as possible? Here a few options to explore:

Negotiating commission: Agent commissions are negotiable, and many will accept a lower percentage if asked, especially on a pricey property. If you’re selling a high-value home, for example, the agent might still net a nice amount even at a slightly lower rate.

Agent commissions are negotiable, and many will accept a lower percentage if asked, especially on a pricey property. If you’re selling a high-value home, for example, the agent might still net a nice amount even at a slightly lower rate. Using a discount agent: Agents with some brokerages work for smaller-than-average commissions. Redfin and Clever, for example, advertise commissions as small as 1 or 1.5 percent. Some agents will also work for a flat fee rather than a percentage of the home price.

Agents with some brokerages work for smaller-than-average commissions. Redfin and Clever, for example, advertise commissions as small as 1 or 1.5 percent. Some agents will also work for a flat fee rather than a percentage of the home price. For sale by owner: Many sellers choose to act as their own agent, taking on all the tasks that a listing agent would normally handle. It’s a big commitment, but it does save you the cost of an agent’s commission. There’s nothing that says buyers must use an agent, either.

Many sellers choose to act as their own agent, taking on all the tasks that a listing agent would normally handle. It’s a big commitment, but it does save you the cost of an agent’s commission. There’s nothing that says buyers must use an agent, either. Cash-homebuying companies: Companies that proclaim “we buy houses” buy directly from the seller, fast and for cash, without the use of a real estate agent. They often cover all closing costs as well. That all saves you money, but the downside is that selling this way will usually result in a lower sale price than you’d get in a traditional sale.

Find an Illinois real estate agent