Key takeaways A backup offer is an offer that’s submitted even though the seller has already accepted an offer from another buyer.

Accepting a backup offer as a seller means you have a fall-back in case the buyer in first position falls through.

Making a backup offer as a buyer can put you next in line for the home, should things not work out with the first buyer.

In very competitive real estate markets, particularly when inventory is low, it’s not unusual for a newly listed property to receive an offer within just a few days. It’s a situation that can leave prospective buyers feeling both frustrated and discouraged.



But even if someone else beat you to the punch on a house you love, you might still have a chance. Real estate deals have been known to fall through for any number of reasons, such as financing not being secured as expected or contingencies not being met. In these cases, it can pay to position yourself as “next in line” by submitting what’s known as a backup offer. It’s no guarantee, but if it pays off, you might still land that property you fell in love with.



What is a backup offer?

A backup offer is an offer submitted even after the seller has accepted an offer from another buyer and gone into contract. A listing that says “accepting backup offers” means the home is in contract but the home seller is still entertaining other offers, just in case. This step is often taken in markets where there’s significant competition.



Much like any home offer, a backup offer typically involves the buyer entering into a legally binding contract with the seller. In this case, though, the contract stipulates that if the existing contract with the primary buyer falls through, the backup offer immediately moves into the primary position. The seller must also include language about the right to accept backup offers in their contract with the primary buyer.



“When a seller wants to retain the legal right to accept a backup offer, that right is written into the contract with the primary buyer — it’s known as a kick-out clause,” says Kathleen Severance, a Realtor with Douglas Elliman in Palm Beach, Florida, and author of “The Brilliant Home Buyer.”



“A kick-out clause states that the seller can continue to show the property even while under contract and then enter into a backup contract,” Severance says. “But the contract with the primary buyer would have to be terminated first.”



Making a backup offer as a buyer

If you have your heart set on a property that’s already under contract, making a backup offer can be a smart move. For one thing, it gives you a chance to still buy the home, should the primary deal fall through. You’ll want to strategize with your real estate agent about making the strongest, most competitive offer possible, just as if you were making the primary offer.



However, think carefully before proceeding — in some cases, a backup offer can have drawbacks. “The mere existence of a backup offer can sometimes strengthen the resolve of the primary buyer, shoring up the deal and possibly even driving up the price,” says Severance.



In addition, making a backup offer on a home is not unlike making a primary offer in that you’re required to make an earnest money deposit in an escrow account. That could tie up your cash if another home comes along that you’re interested in. If the primary deal on the property closes successfully, however, your earnest money will be returned.



Accepting a backup offer as a seller

For a seller, there are very few downsides to accepting a backup offer. In fact, knowing there’s someone else waiting in the wings can make the primary buyer more determined to close quickly.



“Essentially, they are a built-in fall-back plan if the buyer in first position has an unappealing contingency, like the need to sell another property, or if they try to haggle, renegotiate or are not meeting deadlines,” says Severance. “The primary buyer is much less likely to create problems for the seller in the first place, if they are made aware that backup offers exist.”



And if the primary deal does fall through, having a backup offer eliminates the need to market the property all over again and host a new round of showings. It can help in another way as well: Homes that are relisted as “back on market” are sometimes viewed in a negative light. Prospective buyers may suspect that the initial contract fell through because something is wrong with the home. In such cases, the seller may ultimately make less money on the sale — if it sells at all.



“Backup offers are considered protection for sellers because they save time, money, hassle and stress,” says Severance.



However, there is one caveat to consider. As a seller, you are bound by the legal contract you enter into with a backup offer. And there can be some risks in doing this if market prices shift substantially during the time during the time it took the primary deal to fall apart. If home prices increase during that time period, you may feel like you’re leaving money on the table.



How often are backup offers successful?

There’s never a guarantee that a backup offer will ultimately lead to a successful purchase. In fact, statistically, it’s not very likely — just 6 percent of home purchase contracts fell through in the second quarter of 2025, according to the National Association of Realtors’ Realtors Confidence Index. That means 94 percent of contracts closed successfully.

The buyer will be more inclined to keep the deal together if they know others are standing by waiting for something to go wrong. — Kathleen Severance Realtor and author of “The Brilliant Home Buyer”

“It’s true that real estate deals fall apart all the time. But they are less likely to fall apart when there are multiple parties interested in the same property,” says Severance. “The buyer in the primary position will be more inclined to keep the deal together if they know other buyers are standing by waiting for something to go wrong.”



That said, if you have your heart set on a particular home, making a backup offer can still be worth it — you just might get lucky.



Pros and cons of making a backup offer

Backup offers are an option to consider if another buyer has gone into contract on a home you love. But there are positives and negatives to keep in mind before submitting one.

Pros

Can put you next in line should the existing deal fall through

Can offer a chance to secure the home you really want

Doesn’t prevent you from continuing to shop around for other homes

Cons

You’ll need to provide an earnest deposit

Ties up your money while you continue to house-hunt

Chances of the primary deal falling through are small