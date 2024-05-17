At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Rent payments are not typically reported to credit bureaus, so they do not have a direct impact on your credit score.

There are services available that can report your rent payments to credit bureaus, but not all services report to all three bureaus.

Rent payments can help build credit if consistently reported, potentially leading to a higher credit score and more financial opportunities.

Rent payments represent the largest monthly expense for many individuals, yet they typically do not factor into your payment history or other crucial aspects of your credit report. Consequently, your punctual monthly rent payments may not be positively impacting your credit score.

Unlike mortgage, auto loan, and credit card payments, which lenders and creditors regularly report to credit bureaus, rent payments are generally not included in these reports. However, consistently paying your rent on time each month could potentially elevate your credit score if your rent payments are reported. But how do you make sure that happens?

We’ve researched the different ways to report your rent payments to the credit bureaus. Read on for a roundup of service providers and learn how rent reporting works, which bureaus include rent payment info in your credit report, and how rent payments can help build credit.

Services you can use to report rent payments

You cannot directly report your rent payments to credit bureaus independently. Instead, you can utilize one of the numerous reporting services available, which transmit details regarding your monthly payments to credit bureaus. Prior to enrolling in a reporting service, it’s essential to understand the associated costs and which credit bureaus the service reports to.

“Keep in mind that not all rent-reporting services provide data to all three credit bureaus – Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Some only provide data to one or two,” says Daniel Cohen, founding partner of Consumer Attorneys in New York City. “It might benefit you to consider using a service that reports to all three. This matters because, on the flipside, when you are looking to leverage your well-earned positive credit history, some lenders only rely on data from one credit bureau. Ultimately, you should pick the rental reporting service that offers the best combination of benefits and advantages, including cost and convenience, to meet your main objective: growing your credit history and increasing your credit score to gain access to more financial opportunities.”

This list of popular rent-reporting services can help you get started on your research. Some charge a fee, while others that are completely gratis. Keep in mind that you may also need to talk with your landlord about opting in as well.

Azibo

Tenants can choose to enroll in Azibo’s Credit Boost program for a monthly fee of $4.99 at the time of publishing, which reports timely rent payments to TransUnion and Equifax. Azibo requires landlords to enroll initially, enabling both landlords and tenants to access the service for ACH bank transfers without charge. However, tenants opting for debit or credit card payments incur a 2.99 percent convenience fee. That fee means paying $29.90 for a $1,000 rent payment, which likely means you’re unlikely to come out ahead in terms of earning credit card rewards on that payment.

Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards permits renters in participating Bilt Alliance properties to earn rewards by reporting rent payments through its app for no charge. Participation is voluntary, typically initiated with an invitation upon moving in. Renters not in these properties can still earn rewards via the Bilt Mastercard, accumulating points for future rent payments, shopping and more, or transferring points to airlines and hotels. Benefits vary based on reward tiers, ranging from blue to platinum.

“I like the Bilt Mastercard, which allows cardholders to pay any landlord without a transaction fee, earning valuable rewards that they can redeem for travel or cash back,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate, explains. “Eligible card users who live in Bilt Alliance properties and opt into credit reporting can have their rent reported to all three major credit bureaus.”

While only tenants in Bilt Alliance properties currently have their rent payments directly reported to the bureaus, Bilt Mastercard users can pay their rent with their credit card and credit card activity is reported.

Star Alt Keep in mind: Paying your rent with your card could dramatically affect your credit utilization if you have a relatively low limit on your Bilt card. Additionally, in order to earn rewards, you have to use your Bilt card at least five times per statement cycle, which could further impact that utilization ratio.

Boom

Boom allows you to have your rental payments reported to all three major credit bureaus. A subscription costs $3 per month; for a one-time fee of $25, you can opt for past reporting of up to 24 months of previous payment history.

ClearNow

Should your landlord opt to utilize the ClearNow online rent payment service, you as a tenant will incur no fees to have your payments reported to Experian. But your landlord will be billed $14.95 per month for the initial tenant and a nominal $2 per month for each additional tenant.

Esusu

Esusu collaborates directly with your property manager to establish rent reporting for your property. Esusu will consistently report your timely payments to all three major credit bureaus every month. With the Esusu Resident Portal, you’ll have the ability to review your credit history and score, observing rent reporting in progress. Their service will never report late or missed rent payments, and there’s no cost to renters.

Experian Boost

Experian Boost offers a solution to enhance your FICO Score by incorporating timely payments made via the platform for utilities, telecommunication services, video streaming and other expenses. Notably, Experian Boost includes certain rent payments. Simply link your bank accounts or credit cards used for bill payments to your Experian account. The platform scans your payment history for qualifying transactions. You’ll confirm the payments you wish to include and then await the positive impact on your credit score. Best of all, this service is free.

“I also like Experian Boost, although it only helps with your Experian credit report. Eligible users who pay their rent online and opt in can have their rent payments incorporated easily,” Rossman says.

Experian RentBureau

If your property management company or landlord works with Experian’s RentBureau, your rent payment data can be reported to Experian for incorporation into your credit report with the bureau. If your landlord doesn’t report through RentBureau, you can also sign up through a rent payment service, such as PayYourRent, ClearNow or RentTrack.

Jetty Credit

Jetty Credit, part of Fannie Mae’s pilot program, works for renters in participating properties, automatically reporting rental payments to all three credit bureaus. The specific fee for Jetty Credit may fluctuate based on your property or state of residence, and in certain instances, Jetty Credit may be provided to residents at no charge. Pricing details will be provided by Jetty during the sign-up process.

PayYourRent

Tenants who make their rental payments via the PayYourRent portal online have the option to report their timely payments to all three primary credit bureaus. As a tenant, you maintain the flexibility to choose whether to participate in rent reporting, with the ability to opt in or out at any time. Depending on the size of the rental group, both residents and landlords can enjoy this service free of charge.

Rent Dynamics

Rent Dynamics’ RentPlus program reports on-time payments by subscribing renters to the three credit bureaus, without reporting any late payments. RentPlus does charge a fee, typically incorporated into your rental expenses as a lease or amenity charge. The specific cost will vary depending on your property management company.

RentRedi

RentRedi acquired PaymentReport recently. Tenants can use RentRedi’s Credit Boost feature to report on-time rental payments to Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. The RentRedi app offers three pricing models for rent reporting: $3.99 per month for the duration of the lease; $4.99 for three months; or $5.99 on a month-to-month/pay-as-you-go plan.

Alternatively, tenants can get rent reporting from their landlords if they use RentRedi and offer the Credit Boost feature as part of their lease.

Rental Kharma

Rental Kharma reports rent payments to TransUnion and Equifax. To qualify, you must rent from a property management company or the owner of the property. Rental Kharma will verify your payment history with your landlord or property manager, and include six months of past rent payments in its reporting.

Rental Kharma mandates an initial setup fee of $75, coupled with a monthly service charge of $8.95. Reports encompass all historical data at the current address. Users have the option to include a roommate or spouse for a one-time fee of $25, along with an additional $5 per month.

Rent Reporters

RentReporters sends data about your rent payments to two credit bureaus: Equifax and TransUnion. RentReporters tracks your rent payments by contacting your landlord directly to verify that on-time payment has been made. The sign-up fee is $94.95 which will get you two years of past rent data reporting, then $9.95 per month to maintain the service. Or, choose an annual plan at $7.95 per month.

Rock the Score

Rock the Score requires an enrollment fee of $48, accompanied by an ongoing monthly service fee of $6.95. Users can also opt to pay an additional $65 to report up to two years of rental history. Rock the Score reports to both TransUnion and Equifax.

Self

Self offers a no-charge rental payment reporting service but imposes a monthly fee of $6.95 to report your other bills, track your credit score, monitor your credit and provide identity theft insurance. Users can request access to up to 24 months of historical data on their current lease for a one-time fee of $49.95.

Which bureaus account for rent payments?

If received, all three credit bureaus will incorporate rent payment details into your credit report. But be aware that the credit bureaus do not automatically receive your rental payment history. Even with services facilitating the reporting of rent payment data, this information does not inherently result in alterations to the credit score visible to potential lenders during loan or credit card applications.

“The credit bureaus will not report rental payments if the renter isn’t affirmatively signed up for one of these rental payment reporting services. This is because the credit bureaus gather all their data from other data furnishers — like credit card companies, service providers and auto financers,” adds Cohen. “These services act as the data furnisher for rental information.”

Rossman notes that while the most-used FICO Score version (FICO 8) does not incorporate rent payments, many lenders are using the newer FICO 9 or FICO 10 scoring model, both of which incorporate rent payments.

Do rent payments help build credit?

Building and maintaining a strong credit score is crucial. This three-digit number goes a long way toward determining whether you will be approved for loans and lines of credit, what interest rates you will pay and whether you qualify for the best credit cards.

“Rent is the largest monthly expense for many households. Getting credit — literally — for paying on time could help you qualify for a credit card, car loan, mortgage or other future loan,” notes Rossman.

Rent payments can help you build credit, but that’s only if you ensure that your payments are being reported. If they are, they can have a positive effect on your payment history and add another element to your credit profile, increasing your credit mix.

“To date, most rent payments do not appear on consumers’ credit reports. The credit bureaus are set up to receive rent payment histories, but landlords often don’t provide this information,” Rossman cautions.

Ryan Barone, co-founder and CEO of RentRedi, a property management service, points out that reporting a year’s worth of on-time monthly rent payments can improve credit scores by up to 26 points, with 60 percent of renters seeing improvements after only the first month.

But remember, rent payments will only really have a positive effect if you are consistent with your payments. Falling behind on your rent payments can lead to negative reporting and a decrease in your credit score, especially if your debt is sent to a collections agency. Furthermore, falling behind could lead to eviction.

Other ways to build credit

Reporting your rent payments can help you build credit, but if improving your credit score is your priority, there are other methods you can use, including:

Using your credit card to pay rent. If your landlord offers the option, consider paying your rent with a credit card. Just watch out for costly fees and make sure you can pay off the balance each month so you don’t take on interest on your rent payments. Additionally, rent is often a large expense that could dramatically affect your credit utilization, which could ding your credit score. Before paying with rent with a credit card, make sure you fully understand the effects on your credit score.

If your landlord offers the option, consider paying your rent with a credit card. Just watch out for costly fees and make sure you can pay off the balance each month so you don’t take on interest on your rent payments. Additionally, rent is often a large expense that could dramatically affect your credit utilization, which could ding your credit score. Before paying with rent with a credit card, make sure you fully understand the effects on your credit score. Using your credit card responsibly. Develop good, long-lasting credit habits that can boost your score, such as making consistent, timely payments and keeping your credit utilization low.

If you are unable to get a credit card at this time, look into being added as an authorized user on someone else’s credit card. You can also consider applying for a secured credit card. These cards are generally easier to be approved for since you’ll put down a deposit on your credit card that serves as your credit limit. You can use the card to make small purchases that you can easily pay off, in order to build up your credit history over time.

The bottom line

Rent payments are not typically reported to the major credit bureaus, meaning that renters don’t typically use them to build a positive payment history that’s good for their credit score. However, just because it’s not common doesn’t mean it can’t be done. By going through third-party reporting services, you can have your payments reported to the credit bureaus. Just be sure you understand the costs associated with these services and you make it a point to pay your rent on time, every time.