Clasp employer sponsorships: 2025 review

Written by
Rebecca Betterton
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Updated on March 13, 2025

Clasp, formally known as Stride Funding, was founded in 2018 as a way to provide students with an alternative to student loans. The company now connects students with employers who will pay off part of their loans through employer sponsorship programs.

How Clasp employer sponsorships work

Clasp’s selling point is its unique structure. It is a service to help connect students with student loan debt to an employer that will agree to pay part of said debt down.

Clasp matches students while they're still in school, giving the students opportunities to apply with employers that participate in the sponsorship program. If the match is a success, the student will walk away with both a job directly after graduating and a portion of their student loan payments covered.

Clasp customer service

For questions concerning your eligibility or application, Clasp has representatives available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. You can reach Clasp via email, online chat on its website or by phone.

Do you qualify for an employer sponsorship using Clasp?

Clasp is a good option for borrowers entering a high-demand field and who want extra support upon graduation. Each employer sponsorship opportunity has a number of requirements. Overall you must be:

  • Attending a four-year Title IV college, university or eligible alternative education program.
  • At least 18 years of age.
  • A U.S. citizen or permanent resident attending school in the U.S.
  • Within at least two years of graduation.
  • Enrolled in a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral program at an accredited four-year college.
  • Have an online account with your loan servicer, if available.

Certain programs may have additional requirements, such as obtaining licensure within a certain amount of time or attending a specific program. Currently, many of the opportunities are in the healthcare field.

Loans can be federal or private. You may also be able to request more financing through the Clasp platform before graduating. Clasp does not provide details about potential student loan rates through its platform.

How to apply for an employer sponsorship using Clasp

In order to get selected for Clasps employer sponsorship program, you must request information online by sharing information about yourself and your education. Clasp outlines three primary steps:

  1. Apply. Fill out some information and Clasp will reach out if there is an eligible program for you to apply to.
  2. Match with employer. If your application is accepted, Clasp will set up the repayment agreement with the employer.
  3. Graduate and begin employment. Following your graduation and once employment begins, your employer will make payments towards your student loans, up to an agreed upon amount. 

