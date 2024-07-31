At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Nelnet primarily services federal student loans, though it also offers other services outside of this.

The company has low customer service ratings on multiple customer review websites.

You can check to see if Nelnet is your student loan servicer by logging into your Federal Student Aid account.

When someone agrees to borrow money for college with federal student loans, they don’t make their payments to the government. Instead, the U.S. Department of Education contracts with a variety of student loan servicers that manage that side of the equation.

Nelnet is one of several federal student loan servicers that you might be matched with if you borrow money for school. Nelnet’s student loan servicing used to be called U-fi From Nelnet but has been rolled under the main brand. That said, if you have multiple federal student loans, it’s possible that they all have different loan servicers.

What is Nelnet?

Nelnet is a student loan company that primarily services federal student loans. When you take out federal student loans, the Department of Education chooses a servicer among several different providers and assigns it to you.

If your loans were assigned to Nelnet, the company oversees your loan balances, your payments and your account. You will make monthly payments on your student loans directly to Nelnet, either by check, by phone or online, and you can always reach out to Nelnet with customer service inquiries about your account.

Is Nelnet a good loan servicer?

Like other student loan servicers, Nelnet has seen its share of poor user reviews. For example, the company shows 1.06 stars out of five on average within its Better Business Bureau (BBB) profile, with most complaints citing poor customer service and slow processing times. However, this low rating is fairly typical among student loan servicers. Nelnet is still accredited with the BBB with an A+ rating.

The service also has about 1.2 stars out of five on Yelp from 285 reviews, with many complaints revolving around poor communication. There are also complaints about large interest rate payments, so like many student loans, it’s possible to pay only on interest and never have the loan paid off.

Nelnet also has a 2.6 out of five stars on WalletHub out of 463 reviews. Negative reviews also discuss high-interest payments and long processing times.

What types of student loans does Nelnet service?

Nelnet services federal student loans. Nelnet could be your servicer if you have one of the following loan types:

Direct Subsidized Loans

Direct Unsubsidized Loans

Direct PLUS Loans

Direct Consolidation Loans

How do I know if Nelnet is my servicer?

If Nelnet reaches out to you about your student loans, that’s a sign that it’s been selected as your loan servicer. However, there are other ways to check whether your loans are with Nelnet, including the following:

Visit your Federal Student Aid dashboard and log in using your FSA ID. Find the “My Aid” section and click on “View loan servicer details.”

Call the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 800-433-3243.

Check your credit reports to see which servicer is listed.

Another way to tell if your student loan servicer is Nelnet is to look at your account number — if it begins with E, Nelnet services your loans. Also, if you had loans with Great Lakes, your loans were transferred to Nelnet. Some PHEAA (FedLoan Servicing) loans were transferred to Nelnet as well.

If Nelnet is your student loan servicer, you should create an account on their website. This will allow you to monitor your student loan details, including balances, interest and payments.

How do I make Nelnet payments?

You can make payments to Nelnet directly in a few ways:

Online

By mail to the address on your statement, list the account number

By phone at 888-486-4722

Via an online bill pay service

You can choose to make payments to Nelnet manually, but the servicer also offers automatic payment options — which may give you an interest rate discount.

Nelnet lets customers sign up for text alerts that notify them when a payment is due, or a balance has been updated. You can also opt for text alerts that notify you about past-due payments.

How to contact Nelnet

There are several options to consider if you need to contact Nelnet for any reason. You can:

Fill out a contact email form.

Call 888-486-4722 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Reach out through Facebook or Twitter.

Send correspondence in the mail to P.O. Box 82561, Lincoln, NE 68501. California residents can mail P.O. Box 82578, Lincoln, NE 68501.

The bottom line

Nelnet is a student loan servicer that manages and oversees some federal student loans. If it’s your servicer, it is the company you should contact with questions about your student loan repayment.