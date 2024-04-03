At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways FedLoan Servicing stopped handling federal student loan accounts on December 14, 2021.

After the decision, FedLoan accounts were transferred to MOHELA, Edfinancial, Aidvantage and Nelnet.

Borrowers can contact the Federal Student Aid Information Center if they need assistance with their loan accounts or have trouble contacting their new servicer.

FedLoan Servicing, one of the nation’s largest federal student loan servicers, ended its contract with the Department of Education in 2021. As a result, millions of student loan borrowers were transferred to a new servicer. Though balances and terms should remain the same, borrowers should keep a close eye on their student loan accounts to avoid issues.

What happened to FedLoan Servicing?

On December 14, 2021, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), also known as FedLoan Servicing, ended its contract with the Department of Education.

The reason behind this, according to the former servicer’s statement to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) is to “focus more on its work in Pennsylvania.” The former servicer also hinted at issues regarding the complexity of the federal student loan program and its growing costs as part of its decision.

Where did FedLoan student loan accounts go?

As a result of FedLoan’s decision, its student loan accounts were transferred among these four servicers:

MOHELA

Edfinancial

Aidvantage (formerly Navient)

Nelnet.

The transfer was completed in 2023. Borrowers can find information about their current servicer by logging into their National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS) accounts. Additionally, they can contact the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 800-433-3243 or check their credit reports to find out who their new servicer is.

What happened to Public Service Loan Forgiveness and TEACH Grants?

FedLoan was responsible for managing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) applications, employment certification forms and administered TEACH Grants.

The Department of Education announced that MOHELA would be the new servicer for participants in those programs. If you previously used autopay with FedLoan, the information will automatically transfer. Borrowers won’t have to re-enroll in autopay.

What should you do if you had problems with FedLoan?

FedLoan Servicing has been at the center of several controversies over the last few years. Notably, its mismanagement of PSLF loan accounts has led to 99 percent of all applicants being rejected. The company has allegedly provided inconsistent information to borrowers and hasn’t informed them about their right to appeal mistakes. The company also has a history of converting TEACH Grants to loans (with interest) for minor clerical errors and paperwork delays.

If you had unresolved complaints with FedLoan before your loan was transferred or something has gone wrong in the process, contact the customer service of your current loan servicer.

If customer service can’t resolve your issue, you can contact your state attorney general’s office or state consumer protection office. Take notes on any phone calls you have about your student loans and keep copies of letters, bills or emails about your account.

The Department of Education also created a PSLF Help Tool to ensure borrowers get the correct information. With the tool, you can search for qualifying employers, learn what you need to do to become eligible for loan forgiveness and find the correct forms you need.

How do I make my student loan payments if my loan has been transferred?

You will not make future payments to FedLoan. Instead, look into your new loan servicer for the details about how to make payments.

The bottom line

If FedLoan Servicing serviced your student loan, the loan has been transferred to another loan servicer. Student loan interest rates, repayment terms and account balances should remain the same on any existing accounts. For borrowers in need of assistance should contact the Federal Student Aid Information Center for steps to follow.