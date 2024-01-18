How to get a used boat loan

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Used boat loans are offered by select banks, credit unions, online lenders and marine lenders.

You could incur steeper borrowing costs if you finance an older boat.

Some lenders also require higher down payments on used boat loans.

A higher credit score can help you get a better deal on used boat financing.

Whether you enjoy setting sail for a day of relaxation or going deep sea fishing, a used boat can make those dreams a reality. That said, the outright cost of a boat isn’t a small expense. That’s when applying for a used boat loan can come in handy.

But there are some steps to follow before you apply to ensure you’re getting the most competitive offer for your situation.

How to get a used boat loan

Before applying for a boat loan, make sure you know your credit score, loan amount and the monthly payment you can afford, to narrow down your lender choices. Once you have these down, you can move forward with your application.

Step 1: Select your loan type

Used boat loans come in two forms — secured or unsecured. Secured loans require collateral, usually the boat itself. Putting an asset up as collateral means the lender can repossess it if you fall behind on loan payments.

Collateral isn’t required for unsecured loans, which make them riskier for the lender. Consequently, you’ll likely get a higher interest rate if you choose this form of financing, plus eligibility requirements may be more stringent.

Step 2: Research lenders

Used boat loans are offered through banks, credit unions, online lenders and marine lenders. When researching your options, take note of the eligibility requirements, loan amounts, interest rate, repayment terms and fees each lender charges on used boat loans. It’ll be much easier to decide which lender is the best fit when you’re ready to formally apply for a loan.

Step 3: Get prequalified

Many lenders let you get prequalified online by providing some basic information about yourself and your finances. By getting prequalified you can view projected loan offers and terms including the monthly payment and interest rate, without impacting your credit. Doing so also allows you to create a short list of lenders that could be a good fit.

Step 4: Gather your documents

You’ll generally need a copy of your driver’s license, proof of residence and proof of income when applying. Avoid scrambling to find them by preparing the documents you need beforehand. It’s also best to ask the lender about documentation requirements before applying to avoid hiccups or delays when they process your application.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take: Utility bills, credit card statements and lease agreements all serve as proof of residence. Copies of your tax returns, W-2s, 1099s and bank statements can be used as proof of income.

Step 5: Submit a formal application

Apply with the lender offering the best fit for your finances and submit the requested documents. Be sure to complete the application in its entirety and review each entry before submitting. You can avoid costly errors or inadvertent denials by taking this extra step.

Step 6: Sign the loan documents

Once you’re approved for financing, review the loan documents. If any of the contents are unclear, ask the lender for clarification. Now is also the time to ask any questions you may have to avoid surprises later on. The final step is to accept your used boat loan.

How financing can be different for a used boat

Getting secured financing for a used boat loan becomes more challenging if you’re considering an older model. Depending on the vessel’s year, make and model, the lender may be reluctant to approve you if it thinks it won’t be able to recoup losses by selling it if you stop making payments.

Because of this, you may be charged a higher interest rate or be required to make a hefty down payment to minimize the risk posed to the lender.

Monthly payments for used boat loans in 2024

Here is a breakdown of how different loan terms and interest rates impact the total borrowing costs on a $35,000 used boat loan.

Loan Term Interest Rate Monthly Payment Total Interest Paid Total Loan Cost 5 years 8.49% $718 $8,074.60 $43,074.60 5 years 11.29% $766 $10,963.39 $45,963.39 7 years 8.49% $554 $11,544.48 $46,544.48 7 years 11.29% $605 $15,789.37 $50,789.37

What to consider before getting a loan for a used boat

Before applying for a used boat loan, there are a few factors to keep in mind to help you select the best loan and ensure it is something you can comfortably afford.



Credit score Caret Down



That being said, The lowest interest rates on used boat loans are generally reserved for borrowers with good or excellent credit scores. A lower credit score doesn’t automatically equal a denial, but you can expect interest rates and fees to be higher — and you may need a bigger down payment.That being said, checking your credit score and ensuring you meet the lender’s minimum requirements before applying is worthwhile to avoid spending a fortune on interest.



Value of the boat Caret Down Confirming the total boat cost and exactly how much you need to borrow is vital so you’ll know which lenders aren’t an option when shopping around. If you plan to roll origination fees and other costs into the loan, you’ll want to include those when calculating how much you need to borrow.



Overall cost of ownership Caret Down



It’s equally important to include other boat ownership costs you’ll incur at the point of sale and for as long as you own the boat. These costs can include but are not limited to, registration fees and taxes, insurance, marina fees and storage costs. Also, don’t forget to factor in the cost of fuel and maintenance, along with fees for your boating license. Before applying, it’s imperative that you know exactly how much you can afford per month. The best way to do this is to use a boat loan calculator to determine a purchase price and monthly payment that works for your budget.It’s equally important to include other boat ownership costs you’ll incur at the point of sale and for as long as you own the boat. These costs can include but are not limited to, registration fees and taxes, insurance, marina fees and storage costs. Also, don’t forget to factor in the cost of fuel and maintenance, along with fees for your boating license.

Bottom line

A used boat loan is worth considering if you can’t afford to pay upfront in cash. However, your credit score should meet the lender’s minimum requirements to ensure you get the most competitive rates and fees. Before applying, run the numbers to know exactly how much you can comfortably afford to borrow without tilting your budget.

Most importantly, research lenders and get prequalified to identify the best loan offers based on your credit profile. That way, you can apply confidently and have peace of mind knowing you’re getting the best deal on a used boat loan.