Check reliability ratings when buying a car

Key takeaways Consumer Reports and J.D. Power offer reliability ratings, ranking cars based on owner feedback and vehicle research.

You can also check safety ratings through the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

By learning about expected repair costs and the lifespan of the car, you can better budget monthly loan payments and figure out how long you’re willing to take out an auto loan.

Car reliability rankings are released by consumer publications and industry organizations every year. These rankings, which are based on detailed research and vehicle owner feedback, provide a strong indicator of how much money you’re likely to spend on repairs — a key factor in determining what your overall ownership costs will be.

Most importantly, car reliability ratings can help you sort through the purchase options and make a more informed buying decision. This way, you know you’re getting the best value for your purchase and can more easily compare auto loans to fit your needs.

Where to find current reliability ratings

If you’re looking to finance a vehicle through an auto loan, you’ll want to check car reliability reports. The less you have to spend on repairs, the easier it is to make car payments. More than that, a reliable car is more likely to stay on the road for the full length of the loan.

There are two main vehicle reliability ratings reports in the auto industry: the Consumer Reports annual auto reliability brand rankings and J.D. Power’s U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

Consumer Reports

According to Consumer Reports, the top five most reliable brands in 2024 are BMW, Subaru, Porsche, Honda and Lexus.

The Consumer Reports annual auto reliability brand ranking is designed to show how well vehicles hold up over time while also providing information about the odds that an owner may be impacted by problems or required repairs.

The yearly ranking includes a predicted reliability score for each vehicle, which is calculated on a scale from zero to 100 points. The average vehicle rating in the annual report generally falls between 41 and 60 points. For a manufacturer to be ranked at all, Consumer Reports must have survey data for two or more models.

The most recent Consumer Reports ranking, issued in February 2024, included several luxury models, such as BMW, Porsche, and Lexus. BMW’s MINI line also made the top 10. The rest of the list went to mainstream carmakers like Subaru, Honda, Kia, Mazda, Toyota and Hyundai.

The top five most reliable brands in the 2024 Consumer Reports ranking are:

BMW Subaru Porsche Honda Lexus

J.D. Power

The top five vehicle brands according to the J.D Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study were Lexus, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet and MINI.

Now in its 35th year, J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study measures problems experienced by original owners of three-year-old vehicles.

The evaluation covers problem symptoms in an extensive list of categories: exterior, driving experience, features, controls and displays (FCD), driving assistance, infotainment, seats, climate, interior and powertrain.

The published report provides a vehicle dependability score that’s based on the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles — or PP100. The top-rated most reliable vehicle options in the J.D. Power study are Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet and MINI in the mass market segment and Lexus, Porsche and BMW in the premium brands segment.

The top vehicles based on popular segments were as follows:

Compact car: Toyota Corolla

Midsize car: Toyota Camry

Midsize SUV: Toyota 4Runner

Large SUV: Chevrolet Tahoe

Small SUV: Buick Encore

Don’t skip checking safety ratings

To get a complete picture of a car’s reliability and safety, check out the vehicle safety rankings published annually by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), an independent, nonprofit scientific and education organization.

The IIHS’s mission is to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage caused by car crashes. As part of that effort, it conducts and publishes research on vehicle safety.

Each year the organization announces its Top Safety Pick — the vehicles that perform best in evaluations. The Top Safety Pick has been issued since the 2006 model year. The IIHS has also been publishing Top Safety Pick+ awards since 2013.

Both awards aim to identify the best vehicle choices annually for safety within various size categories including small, midsize, midsize luxury, large, large luxury, small SUVs, midsize SUVs, midsize luxury SUVs, large SUVs, minivans and small and large pickup trucks.

Some of the vehicles that receive either a Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick award in 2024 include:

Small cars Midsize cars Small SUVs Midsize SUVs Honda Civic sedan,$25,345 Honda Accord sedan, $29,390 BMW X1, $42,125 Ford Explorer, $41,220 Acura Integra sedan, $30,800 Hyundai Sonata sedan, $27,500 Honda CR-V, $31,450 Honda Pilot, $41,295 Mazda3 sedan, $25,135 Hyundai Ioniq sedan, $38,900 Honda HR-V, $26,450 Hyundai Palisade, $36,400 Toyota Prius hatchback, $27,650 Subaru Outback wagon, $30,290 Lexus UX, $37,490 Kia Sorento, $33,365 Subaru WRX sedan, $32,735 Toyota Camry sedan, $29,495 Subaru Solterra, $46,340 Nissan Pathfinder, $35,810

Bottom line

Buying a car is a significant expense — both upfront and during the subsequent years of ownership. Doing your research before making such a purchase is an important step. Spend time investigating reliability rankings from reputable organizations in order to save yourself money and avoid needless repair-related headaches over the long run.