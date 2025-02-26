Gold prices have already hit several record highs of over $2,900 per ounce so far in 2025. But investors have long looked to gold for many reasons, including its ability to maintain a store of value in a portfolio that is otherwise swayed by market fluctuations.

Knowing what some of the most popular gold bullion coins are, how they work and their pros and cons may help you decide if you want physical gold as part of your investment portfolio.

9 of the world’s most popular gold bullion coins

Whether you associate collecting gold coins with your grandfather’s safe deposit box or an over-stuffed mattress with coins pouring out of the side, these little pieces of gold have been a way for investors to store their wealth for centuries. These days, owning gold coins can look a little different, and you can even purchase them online.

There are two broad categories of gold coins.

Gold bullion coins: These coins are made for investors who want to add precious metals to their portfolios and are more interested in the metal content of the coin rather than how collectible it is. Gold bullion coins are named after the government entity that mints them, such as the Canadian Maple Leaf coin. Gold bullion coins are valued for their metal content and their price roughly tracks the spot price.

These coins are made for investors who want to add precious metals to their portfolios and are more interested in the metal content of the coin rather than how collectible it is. Gold bullion coins are named after the government entity that mints them, such as the Canadian Maple Leaf coin. Gold bullion coins are valued for their metal content and their price roughly tracks the spot price. Proof coins: These coins, also called collector’s coins, are minted from precious metals in smaller quantities with a greater attention to detail. Proof coins typically sell at a higher premium and are targeted more toward collectors than investors. Proof coins are valued for their scarcity, design and artisanship. Their price isn’t as tied to spot prices.

Both coins — bullion and proof coins — are made from gold and backed by their respective governments. So, regardless of which one you choose to buy, you’re still technically investing in gold.

Before you add a coin to your portfolio, though, you may want to know a little about each. Here’s a look at nine of the world’s most-popular gold bullion coins.

1. South African Krugerrand

The oldest modern gold bullion coin, the South African Krugerrand was first minted in 1967 by the South African Mint and Rand Refinery to market South Africa’s gold and offer everyday investors access to the gold bullion market. The krugerrand became a favorite with investors, making up the vast majority of the gold coin market worldwide by 1980. The coin’s success inspired other countries to create their own gold bullion coins, which soared in popularity as the krugerrand was sanctioned in the mid-1980s over the apartheid.

The krugerrand takes its name from former South African president Paul Kruger and rand, the country’s currency. A portrait of Kruger is on the front of the coin with a springbok on the back. The coin is 91.67 percent gold and has no face value but is legal tender.

2. Canadian Maple Leaf

The Canadian Maple Leaf coin has a purity of 99.99 percent. The coin is known for its purity and quality, making it a popular with investors. The coin was created in 1979 by the Royal Canadian Mint. Its current design features a maple leaf on the front and a portrait of King Charles III on the back. Today, the maple leaf coin comes in various sizes and designs.

3. Mexican Gold Libertad

Celebrating independence, the Mexican Gold Libertad was first minted in 1981 by the Mexican Mint. The front of the coin shows the Winged Victory statue with the Mexican volcanoes Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl in the background. The back of the coin features the Mexican Coat of Arms. Like other gold bullion coins, the Gold Libertad is made from 99.9 percent pure gold.

4. Chinese Gold Panda

The Chinese Gold Panda was created in 1982 by the Mint of China. At 99.9 percent purity, this coin is also a favorite among investors seeking to add precious metals to their investment mix. The panda design on the front changes from year to year, except for the 2001 and 2002 coins.

5. American Gold Eagle

One of the most popular gold coin investments, the American Gold Eagle, is known for its 91.67 percent gold content and its iconic design of Lady Liberty holding an olive branch and a torch, inspired by sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. The American Gold Eagle coin was created by the U.S. Mint in 1986, originally including gold and silver bullion coins. These days, you can purchase platinum and palladium coins as well.

6. Australian Gold Kangaroo

The Australian Gold Kangaroo, sometimes called the Australian Gold Nugget, was created in the mid-1980s by the Commonwealth of Australia. The current coin features a kangaroo on one side and King Charles III on the other. The coin is issued by the Perth Mint, has a purity of 99.99 percent and is legal tender with a face value that varies based on the size of the coin.

7. British Gold Britannica

The British Gold Britannica is one of the world’s most recognized gold bullion coins. It now features a portrait of King Charles III. On the back is a display of Brittania, a woman who symbolizes Britain posing with a shield and trident. The coin was introduced in 1987 by the Royal Mint and is 99.9 percent pure gold.

8. Austrian Gold Philharmonic

The Austrian Gold Philharmonic showcases Austria’s rich musical history and features a design of the Great Organ of the Musikverein. What’s different about the Austrian Gold Philharmonic is that it’s the only bullion coin issued in euros. The coin was first minted in 1989 by the Federal Reserve of Austria and is made of 99.99 percent gold.

9. American Gold Buffalo

The American Gold Buffalo coin is another popular U.S. Mint coin first issued in 2006. It was the first coin made by the U.S. Mint that is 99.99 percent pure gold. The coin is a take on the buffalo nickel, featuring a buffalo and James Earle Fraser’s portrait of a Native American man. These $50 coins are considered legal tender, which means they can be used as money, though their actual value is much higher than $50. Like other U.S. Mint coins, their gold content is backed by the U.S. government.

How to invest in gold bullion coins

Gold bullion coins can be purchased from second-party dealers, authorized retailers, mints and banks, though the process varies by country.

The U.S. Mint, for example, doesn’t sell its bullion coins straight to the public. Instead, the mint sells to authorized purchasers who then sell the coins to retailers or directly to the public.

In Canada, though, you can buy gold bullion coins directly from the mint online and in-person, authorized dealers and the largest Canadian banks.

Gold bullion coins are just one way to add precious metals to your portfolio. You can gain exposure in a few other ways too.

Gold bullion bars or rounds, which are cheaper than coins of the same purity due to minting costs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or mutual funds

Holding gold in an IRA as part of your retirement strategy

Pros and cons of investing in gold bullion coins

As with any investment, gold bullion coins have their advantages and disadvantages.

Pros Gold bullion coins are decently liquid.

The coins are easy to buy.

Gold has value globally.

Gold can act as a hedge against inflation and maintains its purchasing power over time. Cons It can be difficult to get full market value for a bullion coin, especially if you need to sell quickly.

Gold coins typically don’t provide a return on your investment like the stock market can. You earn returns, so to speak, when the price of gold rises.

Paying for storage, such as a safe, and insurance for your gold coins can erode your returns.

Bottom line

Investing in gold bullion coins is one way to add gold to your portfolio and there are many popular, high-purity coins to choose from. Depending on your goals in holding precious metals, investing in other forms of gold bullion, gold ETFs or buying gold through an IRA may be other options.

