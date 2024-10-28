6 financial taboos that can prevent you from building wealth

Money impacts nearly every aspect of our lives. Yet some financial topics feel too taboo to discuss or even acknowledge.

Certain financial topics stay in the shadows because they’re tied to anxiety, fear or shame. Or sometimes, it’s simply due to a lack of financial knowledge. However, avoiding these topics can lead to poor financial decisions and missed opportunities.

Invest Icon Key takeaways Only 14% of U.S. adults say money is a normal discussion topic at holiday gatherings, according to an Bankrate’s new Financial Taboos Survey. 38% of Americans are comfortable discussing their bank account balances with family and close friends, the same survey found. Just 1 in 5 American households (20%) increased their emergency savings from January 2024 through August 2024, according to Bankrate’s Emergency Savings survey. Most American workers (57%) think they’re behind where they should be on their retirement savings, according to Bankrate’s Retirement Savings survey. Financial infidelity is taboo but surprisingly common: 42% of U.S. adults who are married or living with a partner say they’ve kept a financial secret from their significant other, according to a January 2024 Bankrate Financial Infidelity survey.

6 financial taboos preventing you from building wealth

Have you ever felt uncomfortable discussing money? You’re not alone. But failing to address financial taboos head-on can be detrimental to your wealth-building journey.

Here are six behaviors involving financial taboos, and tips on how to overcome them.

1. Not discussing money with friends and family

Money is a sensitive topic for many people. In fact, only 38 percent of Americans are comfortable discussing their bank account balances with family and close friends, according to Bankrate’s recent Financial Taboos survey. That makes finances a less popular conversation topic than political or religious views.

It can be especially tough to broach the subject because many people avoid talking about money at social gatherings. Only 14 percent of U.S. adults say money is a normal discussion topic at holiday gatherings with friends and family, the same Bankrate survey found.

While discussing money can be uncomfortable, it’s a great way to share your experiences and learn from others. By asking common financial questions, like how to boost your credit score or save more money, you might be surprised by the helpful advice you receive. Sometimes, all you need to do is ask — and be willing to open up to those around you.

2. Lending money to friends and family

Another financial taboo, lending money to family and friends, can put a strain on your budget, especially if the money never gets repaid.

Half (50 percent) of U.S. adults say they’ve lent money to someone with the expectation of being paid back, Bankrate’s Financial Taboos survey found. Of those that lent money or paid for a group expense with the expectation of being paid back, 42 percent say they’ve lost money and 9 percent say the experience damaged their credit score.

Lending money to a friend or family member can be risky. While it’s a generous gesture, it can backfire and lead to awkward situations if the money isn’t repaid.

To avoid those pitfalls, consider these strategies:

Set realistic expectations: When you loan someone money, understand there’s a risk you may not get it back. Consider it a gift rather than a loan, and only lend an amount you’re comfortable with losing.

When you loan someone money, understand there’s a risk you may not get it back. Consider it a gift rather than a loan, and only lend an amount you’re comfortable with losing. Offer alternatives: Instead of lending money, you could offer other forms of support, such as financial advice, job connections or referrals to free resources like budgeting apps or local organizations.

Instead of lending money, you could offer other forms of support, such as financial advice, job connections or referrals to free resources like budgeting apps or local organizations. Use a bill-splitting app: For group expenses, consider using a bill-splitting app like Splitwise, Tab or Tricount. These apps can help you track expenses, easily settle debts and, hopefully, minimize awkward conversations.

3. Not having enough saved for emergencies

Just 1 in 5 American households (20 percent) increased their emergency savings from January 2024 through August 2024, according to Bankrate’s Emergency Savings survey. Meanwhile, one-third of households (33 percent) have less emergency savings now than at the start of 2024.

Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of Americans say they’re behind on their emergency savings, the survey found. And many who are behind on emergency savings don’t think they’ll be back on track soon, or ever.

Failing to save money can be a major financial mistake, especially when life throws you a curveball. You may be forced to take on high interest credit card debt in order to make ends meet, which can hold you back from achieving your goals.

Try these tips to start beefing up your emergency fund:

Set up automatic transfers to a high-yield savings account: Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account to a high-yield savings account or money market account each time you get paid. This practice, known as paying yourself first, helps make saving effortless.

Set up a recurring transfer from your checking account to a high-yield savings account or money market account each time you get paid. This practice, known as paying yourself first, helps make saving effortless. Identify areas to cut spending: Review your spending to find areas where you can trim costs, such as unused subscriptions or eating out.

Review your spending to find areas where you can trim costs, such as unused subscriptions or eating out. Find ways to boost your income: If you want to accelerate your savings, consider a side hustle. Whether you’re a freelancer, a gig worker or an aspiring entrepreneur, extra income can supercharge your savings game.

4. Failing to save for retirement

Most people dream of a comfortable retirement, but saving for it can feel daunting. Many people don’t contribute enough to their 401(k) or IRA — or they simply feel like they’re not saving enough.

A majority (57 percent) of American workers think they’re behind where they should be on their retirement savings, according to Bankrate’s latest Retirement Savings survey. And nearly half (48 percent) of American workers with a retirement goal in mind don’t think it’s likely they’ll be able to save that much.

Whether you want to save $1 million or $10,000, it’s important to start building your retirement nest egg as early as possible. Your savings will grow over time thanks to compound interest, which means your money earns interest on the interest it earns.

Make sure to get the most from your company 401(k) too, and if it’s offered, matching contributions from your employer. You can also explore the best Roth IRA accounts if your employer doesn’t offer a tax-advantaged retirement plan.

If you’re not sure where to start, a retirement calculator can help you determine your savings goal. Bankrate’s calculator makes it easy to estimate how much you need to save.

5. Taking on debt to travel, dine out or attend live entertainment

Many people consider racking up debt on non-essential expenses a financial taboo. Remember the “pay yourself first” rule? Financial experts recommend saving and investing before spending on fun purchases, yet most people are guilty of prioritizing wants over needs at some point.

According to Bankrate’s Discretionary Spending survey from April, 27 percent of Americans say they’d be willing to go into debt to travel. Meanwhile, 14 percent would take on debt to dine out and 13 percent would take on debt to attend live entertainment.

It might be tempting to indulge in discretionary spending. After all, you’ve worked hard for your money, so don’t you deserve to splurge? However, doing so can really damage your finances. It’s a bit like bingeing on junk food when you’re on a diet — it feels good in the moment, but it keeps you from reaching your goal.

Before you spend big on that vacation to Fiji or Taylor Swift concert tickets, ask yourself these questions:

Can you afford it without going into debt? Check your budget to see if you have extra money. If not, cut back in other areas instead of using a credit card.

Check your budget to see if you have extra money. If not, cut back in other areas instead of using a credit card. How are your savings? Experts suggest having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved. Pay your bills first, then save before spending on extras. Using a rewards card for purchases you’d make anyway can be a good way to earn points or cash back, but if you’re already in debt, chasing rewards can put you further in the hole.

Experts suggest having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved. Pay your bills first, then save before spending on extras. Using a rewards card for purchases you’d make anyway can be a good way to earn points or cash back, but if you’re already in debt, chasing rewards can put you further in the hole. What will the debt cost you? Credit card interest rates are sky high these days. A fun purchase can become much more expensive if you fail to pay off your credit card balance at the end of the month. Bankrate’s credit card payoff calculator can show you how long it’ll take to repay the debt and the total cost.

6. Keeping financial secrets from your partner

Financial infidelity — or keeping money secrets from your spouse or partner — might be the biggest financial taboo of them all. Not only can it strain (or ruin) your relationship, it can lead to nasty financial surprises down the road.

Yet financial infidelity is shockingly common. Bankrate’s Financial Infidelity survey in January 2024 found that 42 percent of U.S. adults who are married or living with a partner say they’ve kept a financial secret from their significant other.

Financial infidelity can take many forms. Thirty percent of survey respondents reported spending more than their partner would be OK with while nearly a quarter (23 percent) racked up debt without their partner’s knowledge.

Financial secrets can quickly spiral out of control. If you’re hiding spending habits, debt or even bank accounts, it’s time to be honest. This way, you and your partner can address the issue and move forward together.

To maintain transparency, consider having regular money dates. These meetings can help you and your partner discuss bills, plan for the future and avoid financial surprises.

Bottom line

Breaking free from financial taboos isn’t always easy, but it’s essential for achieving long-term financial stability. By challenging these deeply ingrained beliefs and adopting a more informed approach to money, you can help unlock your wealth building potential.