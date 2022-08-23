Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
United Auto Insurance review 2024
At a glance
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
United Auto Insurance might be a good choice for those looking for multilingual service in English, Spanish and Polish, but coverage is only available in two states, and digital services are limited.
United Auto may be a good option for drivers looking for same-day SR-22 insurance filing, which not all insurance companies provide.
United Auto car insurance
United Auto Insurance may be a competitive option for drivers with high-risk incidents on their record who still want affordable coverage, or for drivers who need coverage quickly — as the company states that it specializes in “last minute coverage.”
The company offers standard auto insurance coverage options. In addition, it files SR-22s on drivers’ behalfs and offers taxi, limousine, commercial vehicle and motorcycle insurance. If you’re looking for roadside assistance, UAI offers 24-hour emergency road service in the state of Illinois, which includes towing and lockout services. Currently, the company is not rated by AM Best, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) or J.D. Power.
Pros and cons of United Auto car insurance
If you are considering United Auto car insurance, it can be helpful to look into it as a carrier when comparing car insurance companies. Some advantages and disadvantages to consider are:
-
Offers same-day coverage with proof of insurance and SR-22 filing for those who qualify
-
Non-owner car insurance policies available
-
Offers multilingual service in English, Spanish and Polish.
-
Car insurance only available in Illinois and Indiana
-
Not rated by third-party agencies for customer service and financial strength
-
No mobile app
United Auto car insurance cost
Average car insurance rates for United Auto insurance are unavailable, but the national annual average cost of car insurance is $2,542 for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage. Your actual rates with United Auto car insurance may be higher or lower depending on your car insurance rating factors.
United Auto car insurance discounts
If you're wondering how to lower your car insurance, United Auto offers a few car insurance discounts for eligible drivers. These include:
United Auto home insurance
Contrary to what its name may suggest, United Auto Insurance also offers homeowners insurance policies to financially protect your home and personal belongings. United Auto home insurance offers basic home policies in Indiana and Illinois, including standard coverage types for property damage and other covered losses. The website allows you to easily get a quick online quote. Or, if you prefer, you can call the company and have an agent generate your quote.
UAI may be a good option for Illinois and Indiana residents who are looking for a local homeowners insurance provider with basic coverage options.
Pros and cons of United Auto home insurance
If you’re thinking about whether or not United Auto homeowners insurance is right for you, here are some things to think about. Requesting and comparing home insurance quotes from more than one company is the best way to see which will fit your needs and budget, especially if you’re looking for cheap home insurance.
-
Local agents can be reached for more tailored assistance
-
An online form is available to fill out for quotes, though an immediate estimate isn’t available
-
Only available to Illinois and Indiana residents
-
Mobile app for policy management is not available
-
Scarce information available about United Auto’s home insurance policies on its site
United Auto home insurance cost
The average cost of a United Auto home insurance policy isn’t available, but the national average cost of home insurance is $1,687 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage.
United Auto home insurance discounts
United Auto Insurance does not advertise any home insurance discounts. If you’re looking for savings opportunities, you may want to talk with an insurance agent who represents the company one-on-one to see if there are any ways you can lower your premium.
Compare United Auto with other insurers
If United Auto isn’t the right choice for you, it may be helpful to consider quotes from these comparable car insurance companies:
United Auto vs. State Farm
State Farm was deemed one of the best home insurance companies and one of the best auto insurance companies overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards, which may make it a top consideration for those looking to bundle their coverage. State Farm offers generally low premiums, nearly nationwide coverage and high customer satisfaction. However, the carrier may not offer coverage to high-risk drivers with DUIs as readily as United Auto.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
United Auto vs. USAA
If you’re a member of the U.S. military, a veteran or a qualifying family member, you may want to look into USAA insurance. USAA offers low average premiums and consistently scores highly in J.D. Power customer satisfaction surveys for home and auto.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
United Auto vs. Geico
If you’re looking for a company that generally offers policies to high-risk drivers and has nationwide availability, you may want to get a quote from Geico. Its coverage is relatively basic, but the company offers a longer list of discounts than UAI.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Is United Auto a good insurance company?
In summarizing this United Auto Insurance review, the carrier might be worthy of consideration for high-risk drivers that need immediate coverage, especially if trying to avoid penalties in Illinois. The company offers same-day coverage and SR-22 filing for those who qualify. Those who want to carry their homeowners insurance with the same provider may also find it convenient to bundle policies with United Auto Insurance. Additionally, drivers who speak Spanish or Polish as a first language will likely appreciate its multilingual services.
However, there is limited information regarding its average home and car insurance rates to indicate how much drivers could potentially save compared to the state and national average. The company also does not offer any digital policy management or claims reporting tools.
Coverage from United Auto is limited to two states and is not rated by third-party companies for customer service and financial strength.
United Auto customer satisfaction
As a smaller insurance company that only operates in two states, United Auto’s home and auto insurance policies aren’t rated by third-party agencies like J.D. Power for customer service. It also has no history in the National Association of Insurance Comissioners’s Complaint Index. Additionally, the carrier is not rated by AM Best or Standard & Poor’s for financial strength.
Other United Auto perks worth considering
Beyond home and auto insurance, you may want to consider the following perks that could make UAI the right provider for you.
- Renters insurance: In addition to personal property coverage, UAI renters insurance offers policies to cover liability for personal injuries that may occur at your place. It also offers living expense coverage to cover additional costs you incur while your home is being repaired following a covered claim.
- Motorcycle insurance: UAI offers standard motorcycle coverage types as well as excursion diversion, rental coverage and roadside assistance for motorcycles.
- Commercial vehicle insurance: If you use your vehicle for business purposes, such as delivery, service visits, taxi driving, sales calls and more, you may want to purchase commercial car insurance, which could help protect your finances while driving for business.
- Insurance tip repository: UAI’s website includes a list of advice articles on home and car insurance that you may find useful.
- Site version for Spanish speakers: UAI has an identical version of its website that’s written in Spanish for added accessibility and better customer service for Spanish speakers.
- SR-22 filing: If you are required to file an SR-22 with your state following a driving infraction like a DUI or lapse in coverage, UAI may be able to do this on your behalf.