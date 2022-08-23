Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
TruStage insurance review 2024
BANKRATE'S TAKE
TruStage insurance offers an accessible solution for credit union members who want to handle their banking and insurance needs in one place. However, it’s not clear if there are benefits specific to being both a credit union member and insurance policyholder.
TruStage could be a good fit for credit union members who are interested in a home or auto policy from Liberty Mutual, its underwriting partner.
New
- CUNA Mutual Group announced in May 2022 that it would rebrand. The rebrand went live in early 2023 with the company adopting the name TruStage, a CUNA Mutual Group subsidiary.
- In September 2023, TruStage began offering Payment Guard, a unique insurance product designed to protect digital lenders and borrowers from covered losses.
TruStage car insurance
TruStage car insurance is offered primarily through its partnership with Liberty Mutual, an insurance company that operates nationwide. However, other affiliate companies may underwrite policies in some cases. Liberty Mutual offers standard car insurance coverage types like liability, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
The availability of certain add-on coverage options makes Liberty Mutual’s auto insurance unique from other car insurance carriers. Where available, this may include Better Car Replacement coverage. For older vehicles that have been totaled in an accident, this coverage could provide a one-year newer replacement with 15,000 fewer miles.
Another noteworthy add-on is the company’s Lifetime Repair Guarantee. If you own your vehicle and are involved in an accident, Liberty Mutual can help you make repair arrangements at one of their Guaranteed Repair Network facilities. But like Better Car Replacement coverage, Lifetime Repair Guarantee may not be available in all states.
Pros and cons of TruStage car insurance
Finding the best car insurance can take time. You may need to compare car insurance quotes from multiple carriers, but don’t forget to evaluate the specifics of a company as well. Here’s a quick summary of TruStage car insurance.
-
While not mandatory, utilizing Liberty Mutual’s repair network guarantees the repair of vehicles owned outright
-
Many add-on endorsement options available for building a personalized auto insurance policy
-
Savings available for being a credit union member
-
Not underwritten by TruStage; offered primarily through Liberty Mutual but sometimes through other carriers
-
Liberty Mutual ranked below average in most regions in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance study
-
Liberty Mutual scored below average in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study
TruStage car insurance cost
Average rates for TruStage and Liberty Mutual car insurance are not available, but the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. When considering whether TruStage is the best car insurance company for you, keep in mind that your quoted premium will vary due to a variety of rating factors, such as where you live, what type of car you have and how many miles you drive annually.
To get a quote from TruStage, you’ll need to enter your zip code online or call 1-855-483-2149. Keep in mind that when you call, you will be put in contact with an agent from Liberty Mutual to finalize your quote.
TruStage car insurance discounts
If cheap car insurance is a priority, you might want to take an additional step when comparing car insurance rates and consider discount opportunities. Discounts can help lower the cost of car insurance. Availability varies by state, but credit union members applying through TruStage could receive:
TruStage home insurance
Similar to its auto insurance, TruStage home insurance is primarily underwritten by Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual may be a viable choice for homeowners who want the freedom to pick and choose from multiple endorsement options. Liberty Mutual homeowners insurance comes with standard coverage types like dwelling, personal property, other structures, liability and additional living expenses.
Homeowners who want additional coverage for their needs have several to choose from. Some of these include blanket jewelry coverage, which may replace jewelry if lost or stolen with no added deductible or required appraisal. There’s also inflation protection, wherein Liberty Mutual will automatically adjust the policy’s coverage limit to account for inflation at renewal. Another useful coverage add-on might be hurricane damage, depending on where you live. However, based on state regulations, there may be a separate deductible for this coverage.
Pros and cons of TruStage homeowners insurance
Along with reading Trustage insurance reviews, comparing home insurance companies is an important part of the shopping process, especially if you’re looking for the best home insurance. Here’s a quick rundown of TruStage home insurance:
-
Hurricane add-on coverage available in some states
-
24/7 customer support for insurance questions
-
May earn savings by being a credit union member
-
Not underwritten by TruStage
-
Liberty Mutual, its primary underwriting company, ranked below average in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction study
TruStage home insurance cost
Like its auto insurance, TruStage’s average home insurance rates are not available. However, knowing the national average cost of home insurance could be a helpful benchmark when shopping. Premium data from Quadrant Information Services show that, on average, home insurance costs $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
TruStage home insurance discounts
Liberty Mutual offers a wide variety of discounts for homeowners insurance policies. The discounts are broken down into three categories and typically relate to claims and policy history, features of your home and elected policy add-ons. Availability may vary by state, but these discounts could help you score a cheaper home insurance policy:
TruStage life insurance
Finding the best life insurance companies can be difficult, but TruStage life insurance may be worth a look. As with its homeowners and auto insurance policies, TruStage does not underwrite and issue its own life insurance. In partnership with CMFG Life Insurance Company, another affiliate of CUNA Mutual Group, those seeking coverage could apply for different types of life insurance through TruStage.
There are benefits and downsides to getting life insurance through TruStage. You can request quotes online or through the mobile app and coverage can start right after you submit your first payment. If you find that you no longer want the policy, you can cancel it within the first 30 days for a full refund. However, compared to life insurance policies from other carriers, TruStage life insurance may not be a good option for those wanting more than $300,000 in coverage.
- Term life insurance: Term life insurance provides short-term coverage for periods of 10, 15, 20, or 30 years. It pays out a death benefit and your monthly premium remains the same throughout the entire term.
- Whole life insurance: Whole life insurance gives coverage for your whole life as long as you pay your premiums. It might build cash value, provides a tax-free death benefit and the premium remains the same.
- Guaranteed whole issue life insurance: This type of product offers coverage for your whole life, and you are not required to get a medical exam or answer health-related questions in order to get a policy.
Pros and cons of TruStage life insurance
Shopping for life insurance quotes can help you understand what options are available to you and which carriers offer what. Consider these pros and cons of TruStage life insurance to help you compare its life insurance products with other carriers:
-
Medical exams and health questionnaires not required
-
Coverage starts after first premium payment
-
Full refunds available after 30 days
-
Not underwritten by TruStage directly but other carriers like CMFG and MEMBERS Life Insurance Company
-
Types of life insurance may be more limited compared to other carriers
-
Term life coverage caps out at $300,000
TruStage life insurance endorsements
Adding endorsements on a life insurance policy can help tailor it specifically to your needs. As TruStage does not specify what endorsements are available, the best solution may be to contact a TruStage life insurance agent to see what you can add to your life insurance policy. Keep in mind that the cost of life insurance may fluctuate depending on what options you add, but it’s possible to find cheap life insurance with the coverage you want.
Compare TruStage with other insurers
TruStage insurance might be the right choice for some insurance shoppers over others. If you want a few more options to compare, here are a couple of alternatives that could be a good fit:
TruStage
Read review
State Farm
Read review
Allstate
Read review
Erie
Read review
Overview
Overview
Overview
TruStage insurance offers an accessible solution for credit union members who want to handle their banking and insurance needs in one place. TruStage could be a good fit for credit union members who are interested in a home or auto policy from Liberty Mutual, its underwriting partner.
Customers who want a personal touch from local insurance agents for all of their insurance needs may find State Farm to be an ideal option. State Farm consistently ranked above average for home and auto insurance in the 2022 and 2023 J.D. Power insurance surveys. If customer experience is a priority for you, State Farm may be worth a look.
Similar to TruStage, Allstate also offers car and home insurance, as well as a wide variety of financial products for investment and retirement planning. Those who want the convenience of having all their insurance handled through a single provider and underwriter may consider Allstate as an option. The company also has an extensive network of local agents for those who want to call or visit a local agency for any insurance needs.
Erie may be a regional carrier, but customers living within the company’s service areas may appreciate choosing unique car insurance coverage options, including Erie’s Rate Lock feature. Erie offers both home, auto and life insurance for those who want to handle all their insurance policies in a single location.
Avg. full coverage auto rate
Avg. full coverage auto rate
Avg. full coverage auto rate
Avg. full coverage auto rate
No rates available
$1,480
$2,630
$1,361
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
No rates available
$1,462
$1,340
$969
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
686/1,000
714/1,000
694/1,000
Not elligible
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
538/1,000
532/1,000
509/1,000
Not elligible
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
AM Best rating
A (Excellent)
A+ (Superior)
A+ (Superior)
A++ (Superior)
Is TruStage a good insurance company?
The key thing to keep in mind is that TruStage offers insurance coverage — like auto, property and life insurance — through partnerships with other insurance companies. It does not underwrite or offer its own policies. Its products are geared toward credit union members. These individuals can initiate the insurance quoting and buying processes online via TruStage’s website or at one of the company’s local branches. While TruStage advertises that credit union members can earn savings by working with its insurance partners, it’s unclear if these customers receive any other benefits.
In addition to understanding TruStage’s product offerings, it’s important to consider customer service. To evaluate this on a larger scale compared to other carriers, it can help to check out ratings by third-party agencies like J.D. Power. Every year, J.D. Power evaluates insurance carriers by critiquing factors like claims and billing processes, customer interaction and coverage options and premiums. Companies are ranked on a 1,000-point scale. AM Best ratings can also be helpful by providing a snapshot of a company’s financial strength.The higher the rating, the more likely the company has proven to pay out its policyholders’ claims.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Liberty Mutual
|CMFG Life Insurance Company
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|686/1,000
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|538/1,000
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
TruStage is primarily underwritten by Liberty Mutual. Liberty Mutual scored below average in 10 of the 11 regions where it was included per J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance study, indicating Liberty Mutual auto policyholders may not be as satisfied as they could be with their experience. Additionally, the company scored considerably below average in the 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction study. Liberty Mutual’s high score on the NAIC Complaint Index suggests that, in 2022, the company received nearly four times the number of complaints than what was expected for a company that size.
Trustage customer complaints
Other TruStage tools and benefits
In addition to homeowners, auto and life insurance, TruStage also offers the following:
- Condominium insurance: Condo owners are typically responsible only for the interior of their unit, which this type of policy takes into account.
- Renters insurance: Renters may not need to insure the structure of the home they live in, but having insurance for your possessions, as well as loss of use and liability coverage, could offer peace of mind.
- Accidental death and dismemberment insurance: This type of insurance is designed to pay a cash benefit in the event of accidental death or loss of a body part or function, such as a limb or eyesight.
- Funeral insurance: Also known as burial insurance, this is a special type of whole life insurance specifically for funeral-related expenses.