Tesla Insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down About Bankrate Score BANKRATE'S TAKE Drivers who want nontraditional car insurance with coverage options tailored to the needs of an electric car owner may want to consider Tesla Insurance. May be good for

May not be good for

Company Details Tesla car insurance may be a good option for Tesla owners who want their insurance rates directly impacted by their driving habits instead of standard rating criteria. Drivers who prefer managing their insurance via app may also appreciate the limited agent interaction. However, since Tesla only offers auto insurance, they might not be the best choice for customers looking to keep all their insurance products with the same company. Customer service: 1-844-34-TESLA (1-844-348-3752)

1-844-34-TESLA (1-844-348-3752) Claims: Claims are filed through Tesla’s mobile app. Questions about a claim can be directed to the claims adjuster assigned to that claim.

Claims are filed through Tesla’s mobile app. Questions about a claim can be directed to the claims adjuster assigned to that claim. State availability: Tesla only writes car insurance for Tesla drivers in 12 states: AZ, *CA, CO, IL, MD, MN, NV, OH, OR, TX, UT and VA. Tesla does not offer real time driving behavior insurance rating in California at this time. Get quotes Answer a few questions to see custom rates

New What’s new with Tesla? Tesla plans to offer car insurance in all 50 states soon. Minnesota, Maryland and Utah are the newest states with Tesla insurance availability as of 2023.

Tesla car insurance

Tesla Insurance is known for its telematics-based car insurance, meaning that real-time driving behavior plays an integral role in calculating car insurance rates. For this reason, Tesla Insurance may be a natural fit for drivers who want to have a direct influence on their car insurance, as the carrier does not use traditional car insurance rating factors like age, gender, claim history and driving record. Instead, Tesla Insurance calculates a monthly Safety Score that grades five factors when you drive: hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following distance, forced autopilot disengagement and forward collision warnings. A higher Safety Score results in lower premiums, while a lower Safety Score could result in more expensive premiums. Other factors that go into Tesla Insurance premiums include which car you drive, where you live, how much you drive and your chosen coverage selections. While Tesla Insurance offers standard coverage like bodily injury and property damage liability, as well as comprehensive and collision coverage, optional coverage will vary by state. Additionally, depending on state availability, Tesla Insurance may also offer an Autonomous Vehicle Protection Package that could cover expenses like electronic key replacement, loss or damages to the wall charger and incidents when the vehicle is being driven by autopilot.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Tesla Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Pros and cons of Tesla car insurance Tesla's unique car insurance has many benefits, but it's not without its shortcomings. Below is a summary of Tesla car insurance's pros and cons as identified by our insurance editorial team.

Pros Designed for the needs of electric vehicle owners

Several optional coverage types available depending on the state

Tesla owners can also insure non-Tesla vehicles

Most states allow for real time driving behavior rating which allows drivers to have some control over their premium

Safer drivers could get lower insurance rates. Cons Only available in 12 states

Only sells car insurance, so bundling is not available

Coverage is limited to Tesla owners in all states except California

Most contact with Tesla is done through the app, so it may be difficult to reach a live agent

Lack of third-party scores for customer or claims satisfaction

Tesla Insurance car insurance cost Average rates for Tesla car insurance are not available. When it comes to Tesla Insurance, your actual rate will vary depending on how safely you drive and could fluctuate over time. The national average cost of car insurance is $2,542 per year for full coverage, which is about $212 per month.

Tesla car insurance discounts Similar to Tesla car insurance, the discount opportunities available to Tesla policyholders depend on the state they live in. Some unique savings options include:

Air bag discount Caret Down Drivers who have a car that is equipped with an air bag meeting federal crash requirements could get this discount. Available in California. Defensive driver discount Caret Down Drivers over the age of 55 and complete a safety course as approved by their state’s DMV may qualify for this discount. Available in Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Utah and Virginia. Good or elite driver discount Caret Down Drivers with no major violations and no more than one minor incident in the past three years could land a good driver discount while those with no violations or at-fault accidents in five years might be eligible to get an elite driver discount. Available in California. Good student discount Caret Down Full-time undergraduate or graduate students in good academic standing can qualify for this discount. Available in California. Multi-car discount Caret Down If more than one vehicle is insured with Tesla Insurance, this discount is added automatically. Available in all states. Group discount Caret Down Current Tesla employees can receive this discount if insured with Tesla Insurance. Available in all states except Arizona. Anti-theft device discount Caret Down If your car has an alarm or active disabling devices, this discount could be added to your policy. Available in California and Illinois only.

Compare Tesla Insurance with other insurers?

Bankrate’s Tesla Insurance review provides a comprehensive look at this carrier, but if you’re looking for the best car insurance for your Tesla, it can help to compare other options. Here are some of the best car insurance competitors to think about when shopping for car insurance quotes: Tesla Insurance vs. Lemonade Tesla drivers who like Tesla’s digital-first platform and specialized EV car insurance may want to check out Lemonade. The carrier provides special coverage and discounts specific to EVs and hybrids, offers emergency charging if your battery drains while on the road and provides coverage for your wall or portable charger if it breaks. Currently, Lemonade car insurance is only available in Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Texas and Tennessee. Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review Tesla Insurance vs. Root Drivers who want features like Tesla’s telematics-based car insurance could consider Root car insurance. The carrier has a strict sign-up process — interested drivers must first pass a test drive before receiving a coverage offer and quote. Similar to Tesla, Root is not available in every state. Learn more: Root Insurance review Tesla Insurance vs. Travelers Travelers offers a specific discount for those who own or lease an electric vehicle. Additionally, the carrier’s IntelliDrive program tracks real-time driving behavior, with potential savings opportunities of between 22 and 40 percent for safe driving. While Travelers car insurance isn’t entirely based on the telematic IntelliDrive program, it is a nationally available insurance carrier. Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

Is Tesla Insurance a good insurance company?

Tesla Insurance is a relatively new car insurance company, but could fill a need for Tesla drivers who want a different option for car insurance. Tesla drivers may already be using the Tesla app to manage their vehicle and submit service requests, so being able to manage their car insurance through the app as well could be another convenience. Tesla Insurance also doesn’t factor in usual car insurance rating factors like driving history and credit history, instead giving drivers a chance to be rated based on their real-time driving performance (in most states). That can be a pro or con depending on your situation. Older drivers with a good record might not see much benefit, but younger drivers who are typically seen as riskier to insure might be able to get Tesla coverage for cheaper than other policies if they drive safely. Another thing to keep in mind is that, because Tesla Insurance tracks real-time driving behavior, it is also possible for premiums to increase just as much as they could decrease. Additionally, Tesla Insurance may be a better fit for those who are well-versed in car insurance, as the carrier has limited live agent support and no physical locations. Lastly, compared to national car insurance carriers, Tesla is not rated by third-party agencies for either financial strength or customer satisfaction. Tesla Insurance customer satisfaction Tesla car insurance is not rated by third-party agencies like J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction. It also has not received any financial strength ratings from financial ratings agencies like AM Best and Standard & Poor’s. Possibly due to its limited availability, Tesla has a 0.0 complaint index score with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). It could be helpful to reach out to existing Tesla car insurance policyholders to learn more about their customer service and claims experience with the carrier. Other Tesla Insurance tools and benefits Tesla's foray into insurance is focused solely on auto insurance. However, it does have additional products and features that may be particularly useful to the owners of electric vehicles. Charging calculator: Tesla's charging calculator may help current and potential EV owners discover how much money they could save by switching from gas to electric vehicles.

Tesla's charging calculator may help current and potential EV owners discover how much money they could save by switching from gas to electric vehicles. Supercharger voting: Finding a location to charge your vehicle can be a challenge. However, every three months, Tesla has a voting cycle where Tesla owners can vote on where the next supercharger location should be. Owners can also suggest new sites and potentially host a supercharging station at their property.

Finding a location to charge your vehicle can be a challenge. However, every three months, Tesla has a voting cycle where Tesla owners can vote on where the next supercharger location should be. Owners can also suggest new sites and potentially host a supercharging station at their property. Charging station options: Tesla offers many charging solutions, from installing residential charging stations to mobile connectors and adaptors. The company can even help you find a Tesla-certified installer for wall connectors or solar roof panels.

Frequently asked questions about Tesla Insurance

How do I file a claim with Tesla? Caret Down Filing a claim with Tesla Insurance is all done through its dedicated mobile app. After opening the app, navigate to your profile icon in the top right-hand corner, then tap "Account," "Insurance," and "Claims," in that order. From there, you’ll be able to submit necessary information like contact details and accident photos.

Is Tesla Insurance expensive? Caret Down Unfortunately, the average Tesla car insurance rates are not publically available. Since Tesla uses real-time driving habits to rate insurance policies in most states, Tesla policyholders may have more control over their insurance premiums than others do, which could be very good news for careful drivers. When shopping for car insurance online, getting quotes from Tesla, along with a few other insurance companies, may help you find the most affordable option.

Is Tesla Insurance a sustainable carrier? Caret Down On March 1, 2023, Tesla released its Master Plan Part 3 - Sustainable Energy for All of Earth, focusing on the possibility of a sustainable global energy economy. Tesla’s 2022 Impact Report gave an overview of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts made internally in the company over the past year. These reports highlight Tesla as a leader in the vehicle electrification process and note that Tesla offers all-electric models comparable in price to many other luxury vehicles.

How can I cancel Tesla Insurance? Caret Down Tesla lets customers pay their auto insurance bill on a monthly basis. You can make adjustments to your coverage or cancel your policy at any time by contacting the insurer.

Can I buy Tesla Insurance if I don't drive a Tesla? Caret Down California drivers can purchase Tesla car insurance even if they do not own a Tesla. Drivers in other states where Tesla car insurance is an option can add non-Tesla vehicles to their policies as long as they also insure a Tesla. Since other cars are not set up with the same type of telematics technology that a Tesla vehicle is, the rating and coverage options may be different.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed