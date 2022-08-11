Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
AssuranceAmerica insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
High-risk drivers located in one of the ten states that AssuranceAmerica operates in might want to add this carrier to their list for consideration when it’s time to shop around for car insurance.
High-risk drivers who struggle to find coverage in one of the states AssuranceAmerica writes policies in may want to consider getting a quote from this insurer.
AssuranceAmerica car insurance
AssuranceAmerica car insurance claims to offer coverage at affordable prices. It also focuses on providing products to those who require an SR-22 form or are considered high-risk, which might include drivers with previous DUI/DWI convictions or drivers with multiple accidents on their record. If you fit that driver profile and live in one of the 10 states where the company offers coverage, you may want to consider working with this company.
However, the company only sells insurance through a network of independent agents and no details about its coverage options or potential discounts is available on its website, although it does offer online quoting. If you prefer to do business with a digital-focused company that allows you to thoroughly research its products online before buying, Assurance America may not be the right fit.
Pros and cons of AssuranceAmerica car insurance
Before you sign up for a policy with AssuranceAmerica or any provider for car insurance, it’s important to consider some of the potential pros and cons.
Ideal for drivers who want to work with a local independent agent
A portion of earnings are donated to local charities in Georgia and Florida
Mobile app available
Must work with an independent agent
Higher-than-average number of complaints in National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Complaint Index
Limited information available about discount and policy options
AssuranceAmerica car insurance cost
Average rates for AssuranceAmerica aren’t available. Nationally, the average premium is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage, though that can vary from state to state and depending on your personal rating factors. Understanding average rates in your area for similar driver profiles can help give you a baseline when you shop for car insurance quotes.
AssuranceAmerica car insurance discounts
AssuranceAmerica does not list any discounts on its website; if you want to know what opportunities it offers to save on car insurance, the best way is to contact the company.
Compare AssuranceAmerica with other insurers
When it comes to finding the best car insurance, exploring different carriers and requesting car insurance quotes will be integral to understanding which one meets your needs. If you’re not sure about AssuranceAmerica, here are some alternatives.
AssuranceAmerica vs. Geico
Geico offers some of the cheapest average rates in the country for drivers with blemishes on their driving records as well as those with clean driving records. It also has a long list of potential car insurance discounts that could help reduce your premium. It doesn’t offer a lot of endorsement opportunities, but if you’re on a budget and want the basics, Geico offers strong customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and a high rating for financial strength from AM Best.
AssuranceAmerica vs. Erie
If you want to bundle cheap home and auto insurance, Erie might be worth a look. It is considered a regional carrier, but it is offered in more states than AssuranceAmerica. It also offers RateLock, which can help keep your premiums stable over time unless you make changes to your policy.
AssuranceAmerica vs. Travelers
Unlike AssuranceAmerica, Travelers has a long list of optional car insurance add-ons for drivers that want to personalize their policies. Based on Bankrate’s study of average premiums, Travelers may also be relatively affordable for both home and auto insurance compared to the national average.
Is AssuranceAmerica a good insurance company?
AssuranceAmerica was founded in 1998 and now operates with over 4,000 independent agents across 10 states. Although its insurance offerings are limited both in options and location, it works with drivers who may otherwise have a hard time securing insurance.
AssuranceAmerica focuses on drivers who are considered high-risk or who simply want to obtain the minimum amount of car insurance to drive legally. The carrier also places a strong emphasis on the customer and agent relationship. As a result, this insurer offers limited capabilities in its mobile app and online, but does keep extended hours for customer support. If working with a local agent and maintaining the minimum amount of coverage are what you are looking for with an insurance company, you may want to consider getting a quote from AssuranceAmerica.
AssuranceAmerica customer satisfaction
Part of shopping for car insurance is understanding what the customer experience might be. If this is a priority for you, your best bet may be to speak to current policyholders to learn what their experience with AssuranceAmerica is like, since J.D. Power does not rate the carrier, probably in part due to its size.
Another indicator that may be helpful to review is a carrier’s AM Best financial strength rating, which indicates an insurer’s historic ability to meet its claims and other financial obligations. AssuranceAmerica received a B rating, which means it has exhibited a fair ability financially. While a B is not bad, many other carriers on the market received higher ratings.
AssuranceAmerica customer complaints
Another good way to learn about an insurance company is to look into complaints. If a lot of a company’s customers complain about the service, it could be a good reason to look for alternatives.
The NAIC tracks complaints received by an insurance company and then compares it to the industry average to see whether it received more or less compared to competitors, making NAIC scores a good way to learn about insurance complaints.
AssuranceAmerica auto complaints
In the NAIC’s Complaint Index, AssuranceAmerica scored 3.43, indicating that it received more than three times as many complaints as expected in the market. This could indicate that customers were not as satisfied with their car insurance from AssuranceAmerica.
Other AssuranceAmerica tools and benefits
AssuranceAmerica does not offer any other type of insurance other than car insurance.